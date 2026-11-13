Petition Filed in Madras HC Challenging Inclusion of Christian Converts in OBC List, Notice Issued to state Govt

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a notice to the state government on a petition challenging certain entries in Schedule I of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, permitting persons who converted to Christianity to retain their OBC status. The notice comes upholding that OBC status is not eternal and inclusion or retention of entities in the OBC list has to be constitutionally justified.

Petitioner G Kodeeswaran of Madurai, hailing from Kallar Community, which is a notified Backwards Class, recently applied for the Combined Civil Services Examination IV (Group IV Services), claiming the reservation pool meant for genuinely backward classes is being unconstitutionally diluted by the inclusion of various Christian denominations and converts who have never been subjected to any empirical test of social educational backwardness as mandated in Article 16(4) of the Constitution of India.