Meet Jagriti Mishra: The Animal Welfare Activist Whose Shelter Was Demolished in Delhi

Jagriti Mishra, a Delhi animal welfare activist, has been put in the spotlight after her animal shelter, which was being built, was demolished. She is employed to take care of injured and stray animals and has been attempting to open a facility for them. The demolition was a subject of discussion following the release of videos related to the incident on social media. Mishra had claimed that the shelter had been demolished without informing them and questioned the behaviour of the officials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Worldz Trust (@street_worldz709) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also held a meeting with Jagriti Mishra on 25th October 2026 and promised her all possible support. The Chief Minister also declared the amount of ₹5 lakh from the relief fund of the chief minister, and directed an inquiry into the incident of Junior Engineer.

The incident has highlighted the challenges to those who wish to care for and provide shelter for animals. Who Is Jagriti Mishra? Jagriti Mishra is an animal welfare activist, who is working as a volunteer with Street Worldz Trust which helps injured animals and abandoned animals. She works on providing medical care, protection and shelter to animals in need of it. Her work has gained media attention as she is currently in the middle of a project to demolish the animal shelter she is building in Delhi. Mishra has noted that the building was being constructed to serve animals and even severely injured and those that were unable to move around on their own. Her case has also opened up a conversation about the difficulties experienced by animal rescuers who attempt to arrange land, money and facilities for the animals that they care for.

Jagriti Mishra Biography: Quick Facts Aspects Details Name Jagriti Mishra Known For Animal welfare and rescue work Organisation Street Worldz Trust Location Delhi Main Work Caring for injured and abandoned animals Current Issue Demolition of an under-construction animal shelter Latest Update Met Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on October 25, 2026 Government Assistance ₹5 lakh assured from the CM Relief Fund Official Action Inquiry ordered into a Junior Engineer's conduct Social Media Animal welfare updates shared online Note: Details not independently established through official records have been kept limited. What Happened to Jagriti Mishra's Animal Shelter? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Street Worldz Trust (@street_worldz709)

Jagriti Mishra was working towards creating an animal shelter in Delhi to offer a home to animals in need. Parts of the building, including some boundary walls, are said to have been destroyed while the works were still on-going. Mishra said that they had brought some people on the site with a JCB machine and demolished the property. She said she was not notified of it and wondered about what action was being taken against the shelter. She further alleged that the incident came as a result of pressure exerted by the local people and some demand for a bribe. The allegations have yet to be substantiated in the true facts and the investigation is likely to explore the circumstances of the incident. Videos of Mishra's reaction and the property's damage quickly spread on social media, sparking a public conversation that led to the demolition being made the subject of news reports.

A shelter is more than just a building to animal rescuers. It can offer animals space if they need to be treated regularly, fed, and protected and given a safe place to live. How Did CM Rekha Gupta Help Jagriti Mishra? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rekha Gupta (@officialrekhagupta) The Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Jagriti Mishra on October 25, 2026 and gave her assurance of support from the government. The Chief Minister's office released a statement on social media, announcing several steps in response to the incident. Key measures are: 1. Inquiry into the Junior Engineer: An Inquiry in relation to the conduct of the Junior Engineer concerned has been ordered. 2. Police action: Police has been asked to file a case against the culprits. 3. Help from the District Magistrate: The District Magistrate has been directed to help Mishra to establish the animal shelter.

4. Financial assistance: ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund has been assured. 5. Strict action: The Chief Minister stated that the culprits would be dealt with as per the law in case of harassment or misuse of authority. The Chief Minister said her government could not tolerate any harassment of the citizens or the abuse of government powers. Such are the announcements and assurances. The investigation will be used to determine who is culpable for the incident. Why Is Jagriti Mishra's Story Important? The case of Jagriti Mishra has brought the issue of individual animal welfare activists in the cities to the fore. A lot of animals are injured and left behind and need prompt medical care and a secure environment to heal. When animals are found in unsafe situations, such as on the side of the road, animal rescuers will intervene.

But, there must be funds, space, medical support and permissions to run a shelter. If there is any controversy regarding a facility, it may be hard for the animal keepers. The case also creates issues of due process, accountability, and the need to determine the facts before determining accountability. The government has offered help and said there must be an investigation. The next big issue is to figure out what went wrong, who is responsible if it is, and ensure that animals are properly taken care of if they are in need. Conclusion Jagriti Mishra has emerged into the limelight for her animal welfare activities and destroying her partially built shelter in Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's promise of financial help of ₹5 lakh, order for an inquiry and instructions to facilitate the setting up of the shelter have provided a fresh impetus to the case.