Reliance Jio IPO: Where To Check Your IPO Allotment Status? Timeline, Refund And 3 Platforms You Should Know

Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: The mega IPO has already broken many records in the Indian market. The ₹30,213 crore Reliance Jio Platforms IPO has stolen the spotlight from every other thing right now.

It has attracted strong investor interest on a larger-than-its-size basis. Now, the next step, allotment, has taken the ground. The IPO closed with an overall subscription of 22.19 times.

The basis of allotment is being finalised on October 26, 2026, and applicants can check their status through the official registrar and stock exchange websites.

But what happens after you apply for an IPO? Allotment is the step that decides whether you receive shares or get your blocked money back.

If successful, applicants can expect their shares to be credited to their demat accounts on October 27.

Any funds that get blocked for unsuccessful applications are also expected to be released back on the same day.