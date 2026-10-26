Reliance Jio IPO: Where To Check Your IPO Allotment Status? Timeline, Refund And 3 Platforms You Should Know
Reliance Jio Platforms IPO allotment is being finalised on October 26, 2026. Investors can check their status through KFintech, BSE and NSE. Know the refund timeline, demat credit date, listing schedule and key details about anchor investor demand.
Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: The mega IPO has already broken many records in the Indian market. The ₹30,213 crore Reliance Jio Platforms IPO has stolen the spotlight from every other thing right now.
It has attracted strong investor interest on a larger-than-its-size basis. Now, the next step, allotment, has taken the ground. The IPO closed with an overall subscription of 22.19 times.
The basis of allotment is being finalised on October 26, 2026, and applicants can check their status through the official registrar and stock exchange websites.
But what happens after you apply for an IPO? Allotment is the step that decides whether you receive shares or get your blocked money back.
If successful, applicants can expect their shares to be credited to their demat accounts on October 27.
Any funds that get blocked for unsuccessful applications are also expected to be released back on the same day.
The company is scheduled to make its blockbuster stock market debut on the BSE and NSE on October 28, 2026.
Also Read: Reliance Jio IPO Allotment: What Is Listing Day And How To Check Allotment Status? Here's A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners
Platform: Where To Check Reliance Jio IPO Allotment Status?
Investors and applicants who are new to the process can check their application status easily. They can use their Permanent Account Number (PAN), IPO application number or depository participant details, depending on the platform.
KFin Technologies
KFin Technologies is the IPO registrar identified in the provided allotment information. Investors can follow these steps:
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Visit the KFintech IPO Status Portal.
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Select Jio Platforms Limited from the issue dropdown, once available.
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Choose PAN, application number or DP ID/client ID.
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Enter the required details and complete the captcha.
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Click Submit to view the allotment status.
The registrar's portal is a useful first stop for applicants seeking confirmation of their share allocation.
BSE Website
Applicants can also check their status through the Bombay Stock Exchange website.
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Visit the official BSE website and open its IPO application status section.
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Select Equity as the issue type.
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Choose Jio Platforms Limited from the available list.
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Enter the application number or PAN, as requested.
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Complete the security verification and click Search.
The result will indicate whether shares have been allotted against the application.
NSE Website
The National Stock Exchange provides an online facility for checking IPO bid-related information.
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Open the NSE IPO Bid Verification Portal.
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Select the relevant Jio Platforms issue, if listed.
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Enter the requested PAN or application details.
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Submit the information to check the available application status.
Applicants may also check their broker applications, including Zerodha, Groww, Upstox and Angel One, when allotment information becomes available.
Refund Status: What Happens If You Do Not Get An Allotment?
Applicants who do not receive shares need not worry about losing their money. Under the ASBA or UPI process, the application amount remains blocked, not deducted. For unsuccessful applicants, the funds are expected to be unblocked on October 27, 2026. Banks may send an SMS or email once the money is released.
Which Are Reliance Jio IPO Allotment Important Dates?
Investors should keep the following dates in mind to track their applications and understand the next steps.
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IPO Event
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Date
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Allotment finalisation
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October 26, 2026
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Refund initiation and UPI mandate release
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October 27, 2026
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Shares credited to demat accounts
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October 27, 2026
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Stock market listing
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October 28, 2026
Allotment status may become available later on October 26, depending on when the registrar and exchange portals update their records. Applicants should check the official websites if their details are not immediately visible.
Also Read: Jio IPO 2026: Massive ₹30,000 Crore Mega Issue Could Shake India’s Stock Market! 5 Big Economic Impacts To Watch
Jio Platforms Allots ₹8,109.85 Crore Worth of Shares to Anchor Investors
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Anchor Allotment: Jio Platforms allotted shares worth ₹8,109.85 crore to 212 anchor investors.
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Price Band: The shares were allotted at the upper end of the price band of ₹1,065–₹1,119 per share.
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Institutional Demand: Demand reportedly reached ₹2.5 lakh crore, exceeding 30 times the amount available in the anchor book.
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Next Milestone: The allotment process is a key step before the company's scheduled stock market debut on October 28, 2026.
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Investor Tip: Applicants should check official registrar and stock exchange portals to confirm their individual allotment status.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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