India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, ODI Series: Schedule, Head to Head and Live Streaming Details

The Zimbabwe Women tour of India now moves to the ODI format, with both sides set to play a 3-match series. The first ODI will be played on Friday, October 23, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.

India dominated the T20I series, with a clean sweep 3-0 with commanding performances. However, Zimbabwe showed flash of a fightback in the opening game of the tour, showing that they have the potential to challenge the Indian side.

T20I Series ✅ Let's get the ODI Series going 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/rohw1JYI7e #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/vQ1s5kAYC3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 23, 2026

The defending world champions, India, led by new skipper Smriti Mandhana, will look to continue their impressive run in the ODI series. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will aim to make the most of this opportunity and gain valuable exposure by competing against a quality Indian side.