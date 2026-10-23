India Women vs Zimbabwe Women, ODI Series: Schedule, Head to Head and Live Streaming Details
India Women are set to take on Zimbabwe Women in a 3-match ODI series. Check the complete schedule, match timings, squads, head-to-head record, ODI rankings and live streaming details.
The Zimbabwe Women tour of India now moves to the ODI format, with both sides set to play a 3-match series. The first ODI will be played on Friday, October 23, at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara.
India dominated the T20I series, with a clean sweep 3-0 with commanding performances. However, Zimbabwe showed flash of a fightback in the opening game of the tour, showing that they have the potential to challenge the Indian side.
T20I Series ✅ Let's get the ODI Series going 👌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/rohw1JYI7e #TeamIndia | #INDvZIM | @mflone_ https://t.co/vQ1s5kAYC3— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 23, 2026
The defending world champions, India, led by new skipper Smriti Mandhana, will look to continue their impressive run in the ODI series. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will aim to make the most of this opportunity and gain valuable exposure by competing against a quality Indian side.
Meanwhile, the toss has taken place in the opening match with Zimbabwe deciding to bat first in their first ever clash with India.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women WODI Series: Schedule and Results
All the matches of India vs Zimbabwe series will take place in the same venue. Below is the complete schedule, including date, time and venue:
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Match
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Date
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Time (IST / GMT)
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Venue
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Results
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1st ODI
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Friday, October 23, 2026
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2:00 PM IST / 8:30 AM GMT
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BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
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India Won by 9 Wickets
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2nd ODI
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Sunday, October 25, 2026
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2:00 PM IST / 8:30 AM GMT
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BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
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India Won by 121 runs
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3rd ODI
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Wednesday, October 28, 2026
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2:00 PM IST / 8:30 AM GMT
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BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
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TBD
India vs Zimbabwe WODI Rankings
Both sides have a huge gap in the Women's ODI rankings. The defending world champions, India, are currently ranked 3rd with 3,712 points. Zimbabwe sit at 14th place with 335 points.
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Team
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WODI Ranking
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Points
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India Women
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3rd
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3,712
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Zimbabwe Women
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14th
|
335
IND-W vs ZIM-W: Head-to-Head Record
Interestingly, India and Zimbabwe have never faced each other in Women's One Day Internationals (ODIs), despite both nations having a long cricketing history. This series will mark their first-ever meeting in the 50-over format.
Now with 2 games of the series are already done, here are head-to-head record between th two side.
- Matches Played: 02
- India Women Won: 02
- Zimbabwe Women Won: 00
- No Results/Tied: 00
IND vs ZIM WODI Series: Squads
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Pratika Rawal, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandani Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Jintimani Kalita.
Zimbabwe Women Squad: Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo (c), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Tendai Makusha, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu.
India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Live Streaming Details
Fans can enjoy the live action of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women ODI series through the following platforms:
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Live Telecast: Star Sports Network
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Live Streaming: JioHotstar app
Also READ: India vs New Zealand T20I Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head, Squads and Where to Watch
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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