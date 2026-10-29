Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time Today Live: Check Timings in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, J&K, and Other Indian Cities
Millions across India are stepping onto terraces tonight to track the evening moon. With high search volume across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Jammu, sightings range between 7:17 PM in Guwahati and 9:00 PM in Mumbai. Here is the live city schedule and sky direction.
Millions across India are monitoring astronomical forecasts today to track the exact moonrise time specifically to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Observers and families waiting for the evening lunar appearance will notice significant variations across regions due to the subcontinent’s geographic spread.
And as per the ephemeris tracking from astronomical portals, the moon reaches our horizon at some intervals from east to west.
In case you are following the moonrise time today on account of Karwa Chauth then read hereon to know all about local visibility of moon phase tonight to avoid unnecessary guesswork.
What Time will Moon Rise on Karwa Chauth in Major Indian Cities Tonight?
The moon appears first in eastern India before gradually clearing the horizon across central, northern, and western states. The skies remain mostly clear in several regions but local conditions such as tall buildings and seasonal horizon haze likely from Cyclone Arnab can delay a clear sighting by an extra 10 to 15 minutes.
What Time will Moon Rise and Set in Major Indian Cities Today?
The moon appears earliest in eastern states before clearing skylines across northern, central, and western regions. Ground observers should look toward the East-Northeast.
|
City / Region
|
Moonrise Time (Today IST)
|
Moonset Time
(Next Morning IST)
|
Sky Direction
|
Guwahati
|
7:17 PM
|
8:20 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Jamshedpur
|
7:38 PM
|
8:48 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Ranchi
|
7:42 PM
|
8:51 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Kolkata
|
7:47 PM
|
8:53 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Patna
|
7:52 PM
|
9:02 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Meerut
|
8:10 PM
|
9:53 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Ghaziabad
|
8:11 PM – 8:16 PM
|
9:56 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Chandigarh
|
8:12 PM
|
9:55 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Jammu
|
8:14 PM
|
10:02 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
New Delhi and Dwarka
|
8:16 PM – 8:17 PM
|
9:56 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Ludhiana and Amritsar
|
8:16 PM – 8:18 PM
|
9:58 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Faridabad and Gurugram
|
8:18 PM
|
9:57 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Hisar
|
8:20 PM
|
10:01 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Jhansi
|
8:21 PM
|
9:48 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Jaipur
|
8:26 PM
|
10:02 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Chennai
|
8:42 PM
|
9:04 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Bengaluru
|
8:55 PM
|
9:15 AM
|
East-Northeast
|
Thane and Mumbai
|
8:58 PM – 9:00 PM
|
9:49 AM
|
East-Northeast
(Data source: Regional observatories, timeanddate ephemeris tracking, and sky records).
What is Moonrise Time in Delhi NCR and Satellite Hubs Tonight?
Across the National Capital Region and neighbouring cities, the moon clears the horizon between 8:10 PM and 8:20 PM:
-
Meerut and Ghaziabad: Observers on the eastern edge of NCR will see the moon earliest, starting around 8:10 PM to 8:16 PM.
-
New Delhi and Dwarka: Central and southwest Delhi sectors will spot horizon clearance between 8:16 PM and 8:17 PM.
-
Faridabad and Gurugram: The horizon clears at approximately 8:18 PM.
-
Hisar and Rohtak: Western Haryana regions will catch the view around 8:20 PM.
Because multi-storey residential societies dominate the NCR landscape ground-level viewers and those on lower floors should account for a 10-minute viewing lag after horizon clearance.
Which Indian City will See the Moonrise First and Last on Karwa Chauth Tonight?
The lunar progression follows India’s physical geography. Cities situated further east will witness the horizon illuminate first.
Earliest View
Major eastern metropolitan centers such as Kolkata and Patna will see the moon emerge well before 8:00 PM. In northeastern states the rise begins even earlier in the evening twilight.
Latest View
Western coastal and central locations experience the longest wait. Observers in Mumbai, Pune, and parts of Gujarat will not spot the moon until around 9:00 PM or later.
Why does Moonrise Time Differ Across the Country?
Earth’s counterclockwise rotation on its axis creates an east-to-west progression for all celestial bodies. And India stretches nearly 30 degrees of longitude from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat. So local solar and lunar times naturally shift by nearly two hours from edge to edge.
In addition to longitude, the moon's orbital inclination and seasonal elevation mean northern latitudes experience slight variations compared to equatorial regions.
For urban residents high-rise buildings and seasonal horizon haze can also delay initial visual confirmation by several minutes after astronomical horizon clearance.
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