Millions across India are monitoring astronomical forecasts today to track the exact moonrise time specifically to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Observers and families waiting for the evening lunar appearance will notice significant variations across regions due to the subcontinent’s geographic spread.

And as per the ephemeris tracking from astronomical portals, the moon reaches our horizon at some intervals from east to west.

In case you are following the moonrise time today on account of Karwa Chauth then read hereon to know all about local visibility of moon phase tonight to avoid unnecessary guesswork.

What Time will Moon Rise on Karwa Chauth in Major Indian Cities Tonight?

The moon appears first in eastern India before gradually clearing the horizon across central, northern, and western states. The skies remain mostly clear in several regions but local conditions such as tall buildings and seasonal horizon haze likely from Cyclone Arnab can delay a clear sighting by an extra 10 to 15 minutes.