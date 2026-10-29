TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 Out: Check Forest Guard And Forest Watcher Posts Online Certificate Upload Guidelines

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TNPSC Group-IV Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the detailed Online Document Verification schedule for the CCSE-IV (Group-IV Services). Candidates shortlisted for the posts of Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, and Forest Watcher, Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth) included in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd can download the detailed document verification schedule available on the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link

All the shortlisted candidates for the Forest Watcher and Forest Guard posts are advised to upload their required certificates through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform between October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026. You can download the detailed notice pdf through the link available at the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the detailed schedule is given below-