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TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 Out: Check Forest Guard And Forest Watcher Posts Online Certificate Upload Guidelines

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 29, 2026, 11:49 IST

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for the CCSE-IV (Group-IV Services) Forest Guard and Forest Guard posts. Candidates can upload their required certificates through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform between October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026. Check more details here.  

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 Out: Check Forest Guard And Forest Watcher Posts Online Certificate Upload Guidelines
TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 Out: Check Forest Guard And Forest Watcher Posts Online Certificate Upload Guidelines

Key Points

  • TNPSC released Online Document Verification schedule for Group-IV (CCSE-IV) Services.
  • Candidates must upload certificates via OTR platform for Forest Guard/Watcher posts.
  • Certificate upload window: October 30, 2026, to November 11, 2026.

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TNPSC Group-IV Result 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the detailed Online Document Verification schedule for the CCSE-IV (Group-IV Services). Candidates shortlisted for the posts of Forest Guard, Forest Guard with Driving Licence, and Forest Watcher, Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth) included in Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd can download the detailed document verification schedule available on the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026 PDF Download Link

All the shortlisted candidates for the Forest Watcher and Forest Guard posts are advised to upload their required certificates through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform between October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026. You can download the detailed notice pdf through the link available at the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download the detailed schedule is given below-

TNPSC Group 4 DV Schedule 2026  PDF Download Link

TNPSC Group 4 DV 2026 Overview

All the shortlisted candidates for the Forest Watcher and Forest Guard posts are advised to upload their required certificates through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform between October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026.  Check the table below for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive-

Particulars 

Details

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Final Result Status

Out

Posts Name 

 Forest Guard, Forest Guard and others 

Notification No.

07/2025

Online Certificate Upload Schedule 

October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026

Official website

https://tnpsc.gov.in/http://www.tnpscexams.in/


TNPSC Group 4 Result 2026 Important Dateline 

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the complete details and deadline for the marks and rank details for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website. Candidates can upload their required certificates through the One Time Registration (OTR) platform between October 30, 2026, and November 11, 2026. You can check the complete deadline or the recruitment drive through the table given below-

Particulars  Details 
TNPSC Group-IV Exam Results Announcement October 22, 2025
Publication of Phase-II Certificate Verification List October 28, 2026
Opening Of Mandatory Certificate Upload Window October 30, 2026
Closing Of Mandatory Certificate Upload Window November 11, 2026





Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 29, 2026, 11:49 IST
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