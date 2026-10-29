MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 1000 Driver Posts at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is conducting the recruitment for 1000 Police Constable (Driver) posts under the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The online application process has already started from October 15, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is October 29, 2026. Only Male candidates are eligible to apply and those who possess heavy vehicle driving licence requirements can apply through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The written examination will begin from January 4, 2027.

Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.

MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in the MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 must complete their online application before the deadline ends. The application form correction window will remain open till November 3, 2026. Applicants must enter their details correctly and check the eligibility requirements before submitting the form. Check the direct link to apply online for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.