MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Last Date for 1000 Driver Posts at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility
MPESB has announced 1,000 Constable (Driver) vacancies in the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. Eligible male candidates can apply online till October 29, 2026 through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The written examination begins on January 4, 2027. Check all details here.
Key Points
- MPESB announced 1000 Constable (Driver) posts for the MP Police Department.
- Online applications are open from October 15, 2026, until October 29, 2026.
- The written examination for these posts will begin on January 4, 2027.
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is conducting the recruitment for 1000 Police Constable (Driver) posts under the Madhya Pradesh Police Department. The online application process has already started from October 15, 2026 and the last date to submit the application form is October 29, 2026. Only Male candidates are eligible to apply and those who possess heavy vehicle driving licence requirements can apply through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. The written examination will begin from January 4, 2027.
Here you will find all the important information related to the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and more details.
MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in the MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 must complete their online application before the deadline ends. The application form correction window will remain open till November 3, 2026. Applicants must enter their details correctly and check the eligibility requirements before submitting the form. Check the direct link to apply online for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 and official notification below.
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MP Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Link
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MP Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The recruitment drive that is announced will fill a total of 1,000 vacancies divided between two categories. A total of 200 posts would be filled for Constable (Driver) in the Special Armed Force while 800 posts are for Constable (Driver) outside the Special Armed Force. Check the recruitment highlights in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Department
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Madhya Pradesh Police
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Post Name
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Constable (Driver)
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Total Vacancies
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1,000
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Application Start Date
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October 15, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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October 29, 2026
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Correction Window
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November 3, 2026
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Exam Date
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From January 4, 2027
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MP Police Driver Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the MP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 candidates must fulfill all the eligibility requirements such as domicile criteria, qualification and age limit. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates who belong from the unreserved, SC and OBC categories must have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution.
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Candidates belonging to the ST category can apply with a Class 8 pass qualification or its equivalent.
2. Age Limit (As of October 29, 2026)
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The minimum age is 18 years.
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The upper age limit is 33 years for male candidates belonging from the general category
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For EWS Category from the MP State and male category from other states the age requirements is also the same i.e 33 Years.
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Age relaxations to all other categories will also be provided as per the applicable rules and regulation of the Home dept.
3. Driving Licence-
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A valid heavy vehicle driving licence is also required for the Constable (Driver) post.
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Candidates must also qualify in the practical driving test.
Steps to Apply for MP Police Constable Driver Vacancy 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit their applications online-
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Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.
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On the homepage under the latest updates section look for the link titled “ Online Form - Police Constable (Driver) Recruitment Test - 2026”
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A new window will open where you have to provide your basic details such as Application number, Date of Birth, Password and security pin.
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Now your profile will open where you have to give your personal, educational and other required details.
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Upload the required documents such as photographs and signature.
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Pay the exam fee as per your category.
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Review the application form once and then finally submit it.
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Download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
MP Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2026 Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fees as per their category. Check the category wise fees distribution in the table below.
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Fee Category
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Candidate Category
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Application Fee
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Board Examination Fee
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Unreserved Candidates
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Rs 500
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Board Examination Fee
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SC/ST/OBC/EWS Candidates who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh
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Rs 250
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Police Department Examination Fee
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Unreserved Candidates
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Rs 200
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Police Department Examination Fee
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SC/ST/OBC/EWS Candidates who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh
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Rs 100
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.