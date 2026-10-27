UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out: Check 7,526 Centres, Objection Deadline
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 has been released at upmsp.edu.in. Check 7,526 proposed centres, objection process, last date and key dates for UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2027.
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the provisional UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The list has been uploaded on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and contains details of the examination centres selected through the online process along with the schools whose students have been allotted to these centres.
Students, parents, principals and school managers can check the proposed examination centre details and raise objections if they find any discrepancy. The last date to submit objections against the UP Board exam centre list 2027 is October 28, 2026. Objections have to be submitted online in the prescribed format along with a valid reason and supporting documents.
Also Read l CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Key Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
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Exam
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UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2027
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Exam Centre List
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Provisional
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Total Proposed Centres
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7,526
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Objection Mode
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Online
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Last Date to Raise Objection
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October 28, 2026
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DIOS Deadline to Forward Approved List
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November 6, 2026
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Official Website
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upmsp.edu.in
UP Board 2027 Exam Centre List: 7,526 Centres Proposed
UPMSP has provisionally shortlisted 7,526 examination centres for the High School and Intermediate examinations 2027. The number is higher than the 7,448 centres allotted for the 2026 examinations. The proposed centres include 862 government schools, 3,276 aided secondary schools and 3,388 unaided private schools.
The centre list has been prepared on the basis of school-related data verified and updated by tehsil-level committees. The proposed list will now undergo scrutiny by the district examination centre determination committees headed by the respective District Magistrates.
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out: Official Notice
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Who Can Raise Objections?
Students, parents, principals and school managers can raise objections against the proposed UP Board examination centres. The objection should be submitted through the UPMSP portal in the prescribed format and must mention a valid reason along with supporting evidence.
The objection form requires details such as:
- District name
- Institution name and school code
- Name and mobile number of the applicant
- Details of the objection or complaint
- Valid reason for raising the objection
- Relevant supporting evidence
- Name and signature of the applicant
How to Check the UP Board Exam Centre List 2027?
Students and schools can follow these steps to check the proposed UP Board exam centre list:
- Visit the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in
- Look for the link related to the UP Board Exam Centre List 2027
- Open the district-wise or school-wise centre list.
- Check the examination centre allotted to the concerned school
- If there is an issue, follow the prescribed procedure to submit an objection online
- Submit the objection with the required reason and supporting documents before October 28, 2026
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.