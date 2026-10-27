UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 Out: Check 7,526 Centres, Objection Deadline

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the provisional UP Board Exam Centre List 2027 for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The list has been uploaded on the official website, upmsp.edu.in, and contains details of the examination centres selected through the online process along with the schools whose students have been allotted to these centres. Students, parents, principals and school managers can check the proposed examination centre details and raise objections if they find any discrepancy. The last date to submit objections against the UP Board exam centre list 2027 is October 28, 2026. Objections have to be submitted online in the prescribed format along with a valid reason and supporting documents. Also Read l CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Key Highlights Particulars Details Board Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Exam UP Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2027 Exam Centre List Provisional Total Proposed Centres 7,526 Objection Mode Online Last Date to Raise Objection October 28, 2026 DIOS Deadline to Forward Approved List November 6, 2026 Official Website upmsp.edu.in UP Board 2027 Exam Centre List: 7,526 Centres Proposed UPMSP has provisionally shortlisted 7,526 examination centres for the High School and Intermediate examinations 2027. The number is higher than the 7,448 centres allotted for the 2026 examinations. The proposed centres include 862 government schools, 3,276 aided secondary schools and 3,388 unaided private schools.