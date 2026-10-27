Kerala NEET PG State Merit List 2026 Released, Submit Complaints Until Oct 29 at cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has released the state merit list (Provisional) for the Kerala NEET PG admissions. Students who have applied for admissions to the state quota can check their status through the PDF link available on the official website.

According to the official notification released, candidates with genuine complaints regarding the Kerala state rank list of category list must send an email mentioning their application number and name to ceeinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 11.30 AM on October 29, 2026.

Candidates who have applied for the Kerala State NEET PG Admissions 2026 can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to check the Kerala State Merit List and Category List PDF. A direct link to check the merit list is also available here.