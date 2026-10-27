Kerala NEET PG State Merit List 2026 Released, Submit Complaints Until Oct 29 at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 state merit list and category list for admissions to the first round of counselling have been released online. Students can register complaints regarding the provisional list until October 29, 2026. Details regarding reporting for admissions will be issued soon at cee.kerala.gov.in
Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026: CEE Kerala has released the state merit list (Provisional) for the Kerala NEET PG admissions. Students who have applied for admissions to the state quota can check their status through the PDF link available on the official website.
According to the official notification released, candidates with genuine complaints regarding the Kerala state rank list of category list must send an email mentioning their application number and name to ceeinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in before 11.30 AM on October 29, 2026.
Candidates who have applied for the Kerala State NEET PG Admissions 2026 can visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in to check the Kerala State Merit List and Category List PDF. A direct link to check the merit list is also available here.
Kerala NEET PG State Provisional Merit List - Click Here
Kerala NEET PG Category-wise list - Click Here
Steps to Check Kerala NEET PG State Merit List and Category List
The link for candidates to check their Kerala NEET PG State Merit List and the Category List PDF is available on the official website. Students can also follow the steps provided below to check their allotment status
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on Kerala NEET PG Candidate Portal
Step 2: Click on Rank List, Category List options
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Scroll through the allotment to check the status
Step 5: Download the allotment for further reference
Documents to be Produced at the Time of Admission
When reporting to colleges for admissions, candidates need to have originals and photocopies of all relevant documents with them. The list of documents is given below
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Admit Card issued by the National Board of Examination, New Delhi.
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Allotment memo issued by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.
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Document to prove date of birth.
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Pass/Degree certificate of the qualifying examination (MBBS Degree).
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Permanent Registration Certificate from Kerala State Medical Council / erstwhile T.C. Medical Council.
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T.C. Medical Council.
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CRRI Certificate.
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Certificate of Eligibility/Equivalency certificate from KUHS for candidates who have passed the qualifying examination (MBBS Degree) from Universities outside Kerala.
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Required bonds duly filled up and signed by candidates and sureties.
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Original Transfer Certificate from the Institution last studied
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Relieving order in the case of service candidates from the institution last worked
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Any other documents mentioned in the allotment notification
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.