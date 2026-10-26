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Lula Wins Record Fourth Brazilian Presidential Term in 2026, Breaking 40-Year Runoff Deficit Record Amid Bolsonaro Vote Annulment Demand

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 12:17 IST

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won a fourth term as Brazil's president, defeating Senator Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.8% of the vote. The result overturns a first-round gap for the first time in 40 years, while Bolsonaro has formally asked courts to cancel the count.

Lula celebrating his Brazil presidential election 2026. (Photo: @LulaOfficial via x.com)
Lula celebrating his Brazil presidential election 2026. (Photo: @LulaOfficial via x.com)

Brazil's election body, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), has confirmed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the national runoff on October 26th 2026. Lula took 51.8% of the valid vote. And he finished roughly 4.4 million votes ahead of conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro who earned 48.2%.

This Brazilian Presidential election victory makes Lula the first ever candidate in four decades to trail in round one and still win the presidency. 

But Bolsonaro rejected the outcome and asked the courts to scrap the results by pointing to a last-minute two-hour voting extension.

Read more about how Lula became the Brazilian presidential election winner and his life journey and records for improving general political knowledge.  

What is Official TSE Vote Count of Brazilian Presidential Election 2026? 

Brazil's electronic voting system counted 100% of the ballots on Sunday evening. Lula recovered lost ground across large cities and held strong in the working-class northeast.

Brazilian President Candidate 2026

Party

Vote Share (%)

Vote Margin

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Workers' Party (PT)

51.8%

Ahead by ~4.4M votes

Flávio Bolsonaro

Liberal Party (PL)

48.2%

Trailing

Count Status

TSE Official

100% Counted

Certified

Voter turnout remained above 78% across the country. It shows high public participation despite a heated race.

How Lula Broke 40 Year Electoral Trend of Brazilian President Election

Brazil had not seen a second place candidate turn an election around since direct democracy returned in 1985. In the first round on October 4 Flávio Bolsonaro led the field with 47% against Lula's 45.1%. He built a 2.2 million vote head start.

Lula closed that gap over three weeks by:

  • Highlighting daily costs, worker benefits, and minimum wage adjustments.

  • Gathering support from centrist mayors and regional governors.

  • Running targeted digital campaigns to reach younger voters outside traditional party bases.

Also Read - List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)

Lula's Journey from Factory Floor to Four Time President of Brazil

Born in poverty in Brazil’s northeastern countryside, Lula was a metalworker who led big strikes against the military dictatorship in the 1970s.

Lula played a role in founding the Workers’ Party (PT) and ran for president three times until winning the presidential election in 2002. His early presidential terms took millions out of poverty via social security programs.

Following 580 days in jail after being accused of corruption in a case which was overturned in the Supreme Court, he managed to defeat Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 elections. At age 81, Lula is now the longest serving democratic president in modern-day Latin America.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 12:17 IST
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