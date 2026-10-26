Brazil's election body, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), has confirmed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the national runoff on October 26th 2026. Lula took 51.8% of the valid vote. And he finished roughly 4.4 million votes ahead of conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro who earned 48.2%.

This Brazilian Presidential election victory makes Lula the first ever candidate in four decades to trail in round one and still win the presidency.

But Bolsonaro rejected the outcome and asked the courts to scrap the results by pointing to a last-minute two-hour voting extension.

Read more about how Lula became the Brazilian presidential election winner and his life journey and records for improving general political knowledge.