DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in: Download Draft Key & Raise Objection Link shortly

DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is likely to release soon the DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 for the posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and others. The Board had conducted the written exam for various posts including Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others from September 21 to October 18, 2026 across the state. As per the general practices, the exam authority usually releases the provisional answer key with response sheet and raises objections link, if any. Candidates can download the DSSSB ASO Admit Card 2026 on its official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link at the official webstiehttps://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Why is the DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 Important? The DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 which will be released by the DSSSB is a crucial document which has been conceived to make the selection process transparent and also to acknowledge the grievances of the candidates regarding the questions asked in the concerned exams. With the opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key, it is an opportunity for candidates to raise their doubts and clear the same regarding any particular questions through the experts panel. The DSSSB ASO answer key serves multiple purposes including- Transparency: It ensures fair evaluation by allowing candidates to cross-verify.

Score Estimation: Helps in calculating tentative scores before results.

Objection Process: Candidates can challenge errors in the provisional key.

Preparation Analysis: Aspirants can identify areas of strength and weakness.

DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026: Provisional vs Final Answer Key The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) and others posts exam is one of the much awaited exams conducted by the DSSSBPSC. Candidates who appeared in the written exam held from September 21 to October 18, 2026, should note that initially the Board will release the Provisional answer key with option to raise objections, if any. All the objections raised by the candidates will be addressed by the expert panel and then the Board will release the final or model answer key. It should be in mind that the final or model answer key can't be challenged at any cost and candidates will have to accept the same. How to Calculate DSSSB ASO Marks? Once released, candidates can download the answer key and use the same to estimate their marks before the result is announced. To calculate your marks, first of all you are advised to check and match every answer marked in the response sheet with the official key. As per the marking scheme released earlier, add 1 mark for each correct answer and subtract 0.25 marks for wrong answers, to maintain the negative marking scheme. You can follow the steps given below to calculate your marks in the exam-

Check your response against the official answer.

Check the total number of questions answered correctly.

Add 1 mark for every correct answer and reduce 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 In Hindi DSSSB DAAS Grade 2 Answer Key: Highlights Once released, candidates will be able to check the correct solutions, compare their responses, and calculate their expected score even before the official results are announced.The DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 will provide you the detailed answers to the questions asked in the examination with process to raise objections, if any. You can check the overview of the recruitment drive given below- Particulars Details Exam Name DSSSB ASO Exam 2026 Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board Posts Name Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant, Statistical Clerk, Patwari, and others Advertisement No. 01/2026 Vacancies 941 Exam Dates September 21 to October 18, 2026 Answer Key Status Soon Answer Key Type Provisional Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Steps to Download DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Section Officer/Gr-II, Assistant Manager, Work Assistant and other posts can download the provisional answer key after clicking the concerned link on the official website. Alternatively the Assistant Statistical Officer answer key can also be downloaded after following the steps given below- Step 1. Open official DSSSB website-dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Step 2. Under the what's new section, click on the link displaying DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 on the home page.

Step 3. You will get the answer key pdf in a new window.

Step 4. View and download the answer key for future reference. DSSSB ASO Answer Key 2026 Steps to Raise Objection Along with the response sheet and provisional answer key, the DSSSB will upload the details process to raise objections against the same, if any. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website. To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link. You can raise your objections, if any through the official website within the deadline mentioned in the notification.