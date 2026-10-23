WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in; Apply by October 28
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has initiated online registration for WB NEET PG 2026 Round 1 MD/MS/DNB admissions at wbmcc.nic.in. Eligible candidates must register and pay ₹3,000 by October 28, complete physical document verification from October 26–29, and fill choices by November 1. Round 1 results release November 4.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counseling Committee (WBMCC) has started the online registration procedure for WB NEET PG 2026 Counselling (Round 1) for admission to MD/MS/DNB seats in the state's government and private medical colleges. Qualified candidates for NEET PG 2026 can register themselves and pay a non-refundable counselling fee of INR 3,000 via the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The registration period continues until October 28, 2026 (6:00 pm) with fee payment till midnight. After online registration, candidates are expected to visit a medical institute for document verification from October 26 to October 29, 2026, to become eligible for choice filling.
The merit list and seat matrix for the state will be made available on October 30, after which the choice filling and locking process will continue till November 1, 2026. Allotment of seats in the first round will take place on November 4, 2026, and physical reporting along with college admissions must be completed by shortlisted candidates between November 5 and November 10, 2026. Moreover, candidates looking for admissions in private institutes should also make refundable security deposits of INR 2 lakhs (state quota) or INR 5 lakhs (management quota) while submitting choices.
WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Key Schedule
Below are the complete schedule for the WB NEET PG Counselling 2026:
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Counselling Event
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Deadline
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Online Registration Window
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October 22, 2026 (11:00 AM) – October 28, 2026 (6:00 PM)
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Online Application Fee Payment Deadline
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October 28, 2026 (Till Midnight 11:59 PM)
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Physical Document Verification at Colleges
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October 26 – October 29, 2026 (11:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
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Publication of Verified List & Seat Matrix
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October 30, 2026 (After 2:00 PM)
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Online Choice Filling & Choice Locking
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October 30 (4:00 PM) – November 1, 2026 (Midnight)
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Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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November 4, 2026 (After 4:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting to Allotted Colleges
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November 5, 6, 7 & 10, 2026 (10:00 AM to 4:00 PM)
How to Apply for WB NEET PG Round 1 Registration
To apply for the WB NEET PG Round 1 Registration follow the steps given below:
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Login to www.wbmcc.nic.in and choose “PG Medical Counselling” from the drop down menu to open the candidate portal.
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Go to candidate registration page and provide your NEET PG roll number, application number and date of birth to confirm your credentials.
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Provide your personal, category, MBBS education, internship completion information accurately and save your registration form.
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Pay the non-refundable registration fee for counselling process using any of the online modes like Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI.
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Download your Candidate Profile Letter mentioning your allotted document verification centre, date and time of verification.
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Go to the allotted college with original documents and profile letter for mandatory document verification process.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.