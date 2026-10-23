WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Registration Begins at wbmcc.nic.in; Apply by October 28

WB NEET PG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Medical Counseling Committee (WBMCC) has started the online registration procedure for WB NEET PG 2026 Counselling (Round 1) for admission to MD/MS/DNB seats in the state's government and private medical colleges. Qualified candidates for NEET PG 2026 can register themselves and pay a non-refundable counselling fee of INR 3,000 via the official website, wbmcc.nic.in. The registration period continues until October 28, 2026 (6:00 pm) with fee payment till midnight. After online registration, candidates are expected to visit a medical institute for document verification from October 26 to October 29, 2026, to become eligible for choice filling.

The merit list and seat matrix for the state will be made available on October 30, after which the choice filling and locking process will continue till November 1, 2026. Allotment of seats in the first round will take place on November 4, 2026, and physical reporting along with college admissions must be completed by shortlisted candidates between November 5 and November 10, 2026. Moreover, candidates looking for admissions in private institutes should also make refundable security deposits of INR 2 lakhs (state quota) or INR 5 lakhs (management quota) while submitting choices.