Winter Vacation in India 2026-27: Check State-wise School Closure and Reopening Schedule Here
State education departments have released winter break calendars for 2026-27 for government, aided, and recognized schools across India. The duration varies significantly by region, from 7-15 days in plains to multiple months in snowfall areas like J&K, with specific dates provided for various states.
Winter Vacation in India 2026-27: With falling temperatures in North India and festive activities marking the closing of the year in India, winter break calendars for 2026–27 have been published by state education departments for all government, aided, and recognized schools. In India, there are wide variations in the duration of the winter break based on different climatic zones from 7 to 15 days closure in the north plains and Christmas and New Year holidays in southern states to multiple months in snowfall areas such as Jammu & Kashmir and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh.
Although school education departments in states publish fixed academic calendars, school reopening dates in northern states depend on the advice of the District Magistrate with respect to cold waves, fog, or air pollution. Here is the full list of school winter break dates for 2026–27.
State-Wise School Winter Vacation 2026-27
Check detailed state-wise school winter vacation list for 2026-27 session provided below:
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State / Union Territory
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Winter Vacation Dates (2026–27)
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School Reopening Date
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Delhi
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January 1, 2027 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Uttar Pradesh
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December 31, 2026 to January 14, 2027
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January 15, 2027
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Haryana
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January 1, 2027 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Rajasthan
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December 31, 2026 to January 10, 2027
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January 11, 2027
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Bihar
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December 25, 2026 to December 31, 2026
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January 1, 2027
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Punjab
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December 22, 2026 to December 31, 2026 (Tentative)
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January 1, 2027 (Tentative)
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Himachal Pradesh
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Lower / Summer-Closing Areas: Dec 24 to Dec 31, 2026
Winter-Closing Areas: Jan 1 to Feb 9, 2027
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Lower Areas: Jan 1, 2027
Winter-Closing Areas: Feb 10, 2027
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Jammu and Kashmir
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Up to Class 8: Dec 7, 2026 to Feb 28, 2027
Classes 9 to 12: Dec 14, 2026 to Feb 21, 2027
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Up to Class 8: March 1, 2027
Classes 9 to 12: Feb 22, 2027
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Odisha
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December 23, 2026 to December 31, 2026 (9 Days)
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January 1, 2027
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Tamil Nadu
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December 24, 2026 to January 1, 2027
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January 2, 2027 (Further closed Jan 14–17 for Pongal)
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Kerala
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December 18/19, 2026 to January 1, 2027
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January 2, 2027
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Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS)
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Plain / Winter Stations: Dec 23, 2026 to Jan 11, 2027 (20 Days)
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January 12, 2027
Regional Winter Break 2026-27
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Delhi, UP & Haryana: The DoE Delhi and Haryana school calendar have a uniform 15 days winter holiday from 1st Jan to 15th Jan 2027, with the new session starting on 16th Jan 2027. In contrast, the UP Basic Shiksha Parishad calendar has a holiday period from 31st Dec 2026 to 14th Jan 2027, with new sessions starting on 15th Jan 2027.
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Winter Holiday in Hill States: Due to the temperature falling below zero degrees and due to snowfall, Jammu and Kashmir have staggered winter holidays starting on 7th Dec for primary and middle classes and on 14th Dec for senior classes. Likewise, Himachal Pradesh has its calendar divided into two categories based on the altitude of the school; the lower altitude summer holidays close in late December, while the high altitude winter holidays remain closed until 9th Feb 2027.
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Southeastern States: For states like Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, the winter holiday coincides with Christmas and New Year break in late December and resumes in early January.
Parents and Students Must Check: Key Guidelines
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Private vs. Government School Calendars: State government communications concern government and aided schools directly, whereas the private CBSE and ICSE schools have their own academic calendar, which often begins year-end holidays on December 24 and 25.
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Weather-Related Extensions: Cold wave extension or revised morning timing communications from district administration in North Indian states like Delhi, UP, Haryana, Bihar, and Punjab occur in January; check official school communications before traveling again.
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Pre-board Revision Sessions for Board Exams: The students who will write board exams in 2027 at Class 10 and Class 12 levels can have pre-board exams or special revision classes during the winter holiday according to school instructions.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.