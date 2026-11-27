Winter Vacation in India 2026-27: With falling temperatures in North India and festive activities marking the closing of the year in India, winter break calendars for 2026–27 have been published by state education departments for all government, aided, and recognized schools. In India, there are wide variations in the duration of the winter break based on different climatic zones from 7 to 15 days closure in the north plains and Christmas and New Year holidays in southern states to multiple months in snowfall areas such as Jammu & Kashmir and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Although school education departments in states publish fixed academic calendars, school reopening dates in northern states depend on the advice of the District Magistrate with respect to cold waves, fog, or air pollution. Here is the full list of school winter break dates for 2026–27.