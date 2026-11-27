Key Points Osmania University released TG SET 2026 results on November 27.

2,371 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor/Lecturer posts.

Certificate verification for qualified candidates begins on December 10.

TG SET Result 2026 OUT: Osmania University has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 results on November 27. In all, 2,371 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to work as Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Telangana. As per official data, 40,863 candidates registered, and 35,003 of them appeared. The pass percentage was about 6.77 per cent. The exam was held in computer-based mode on September 28, 29 and 30 across 29 subjects. Candidates can check their results on the official website, tgset.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Certificate verification will begin on December 10. TG SET Result 2026 PDF Download Link Osmania University has released the TG SET 2026 result on its official website, tgset.aptonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the TG SET Examination 2026 can now check and download their result using the direct link given below. They will need their hall ticket number and date of birth to log in. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their result for future use, especially for certificate verification starting December 10.

TG SET Result 2026 OUT Click Here TG SET Result 2026 Highlights The TG SET 2026 result has been released for candidates who took the exam in September. Check the key details of the exam and result in the table below. Particulars Details Exam name Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 Conducting body Osmania University Purpose Eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana Exam dates September 28, 29 and 30, 2026 Exam mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Number of subjects 29 Candidates registered 40,863 Candidates appeared 35,003 Candidates qualified 2,371 Qualification rate About 6.77 per cent Result date November 27, 2026 Login details Hall ticket number and date of birth Certificate verification From December 10, 2026 Official website tgset.aptonline.in (telanganaset.org)

TG SET Cut Off 2026 Along with the result, Osmania University has released the subject-wise cutoff marks for TG SET 2026. The cutoff is the minimum score a candidate needs to qualify for eligibility as Assistant Professor or Lecturer. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cutoff in their subject and category are declared qualified. The TG SET cutoff is different for each subject and category. It depends on several factors, such as: • Number of candidates who appeared in the subject • Difficulty level of the exam • Performance of candidates in the exam • Category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwD) Candidates must check the subject-wise TG SET cut off marks 2026 in the table given below: TG SET Cut Off 2026 Check Here Steps to Download TG SET Result 2026 Candidates can check their TG SET 2026 result online in a few simple steps. Keep your hall ticket number and date of birth ready before you begin. Follow the steps given below to download the result.

1. Visit the official website, tgset.aptonline.in. 2. On the homepage, click on the TG SET Result 2026 link. 3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth. 4. Click on the submit button. 5. Your TG SET result will appear on the screen. 6. Check all the details mentioned in the result carefully. 7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference. Details Mentioned on TG SET Result 2026 The TG SET 2026 result contains important information about the candidate and their performance in the exam. Candidates should check all these details carefully after downloading the result. If they find any error, they should contact the exam authorities at the earliest. • Candidate's name • Hall ticket number • Date of birth • Father's or mother's name • Category • Subject appeared in • Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2