TG SET Result 2026 OUT: Download Telangana State Eligibility Test Score Card PDF at tgset.aptonline.in
TG SET Result 2026: Osmania University released the TG SET 2026 result on November 27. Out of 35,003 candidates who appeared, 2,371 qualified, with a pass rate of about 6.77 per cent. Candidates can download their results at tgset.aptonline.in. Certificate verification begins December 10. Check this article for the direct result link and more.
Key Points
- Osmania University released TG SET 2026 results on November 27.
- 2,371 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor/Lecturer posts.
- Certificate verification for qualified candidates begins on December 10.
TG SET Result 2026 OUT: Osmania University has released the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026 results on November 27. In all, 2,371 candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible to work as Assistant Professors and Lecturers in Telangana. As per official data, 40,863 candidates registered, and 35,003 of them appeared. The pass percentage was about 6.77 per cent. The exam was held in computer-based mode on September 28, 29 and 30 across 29 subjects. Candidates can check their results on the official website, tgset.aptonline.in, using their hall ticket number and date of birth. Certificate verification will begin on December 10.
TG SET Result 2026 PDF Download Link
Osmania University has released the TG SET 2026 result on its official website, tgset.aptonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the TG SET Examination 2026 can now check and download their result using the direct link given below. They will need their hall ticket number and date of birth to log in. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their result for future use, especially for certificate verification starting December 10.
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TG SET Result 2026 OUT
TG SET Result 2026 Highlights
The TG SET 2026 result has been released for candidates who took the exam in September. Check the key details of the exam and result in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam name
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Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) 2026
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Conducting body
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Osmania University
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Purpose
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Eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturer posts in Telangana
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Exam dates
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September 28, 29 and 30, 2026
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Exam mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBT)
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Number of subjects
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29
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Candidates registered
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40,863
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Candidates appeared
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35,003
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Candidates qualified
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2,371
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Qualification rate
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About 6.77 per cent
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Result date
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November 27, 2026
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Login details
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Hall ticket number and date of birth
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Certificate verification
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From December 10, 2026
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Official website
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tgset.aptonline.in (telanganaset.org)
TG SET Cut Off 2026
Along with the result, Osmania University has released the subject-wise cutoff marks for TG SET 2026. The cutoff is the minimum score a candidate needs to qualify for eligibility as Assistant Professor or Lecturer. Candidates who score equal to or more than the cutoff in their subject and category are declared qualified.
The TG SET cutoff is different for each subject and category. It depends on several factors, such as:
• Number of candidates who appeared in the subject
• Difficulty level of the exam
• Performance of candidates in the exam
• Category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC, ST, EWS, PwD)
Candidates must check the subject-wise TG SET cut off marks 2026 in the table given below:
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TG SET Cut Off 2026
Steps to Download TG SET Result 2026
Candidates can check their TG SET 2026 result online in a few simple steps. Keep your hall ticket number and date of birth ready before you begin. Follow the steps given below to download the result.
1. Visit the official website, tgset.aptonline.in.
2. On the homepage, click on the TG SET Result 2026 link.
3. Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth.
4. Click on the submit button.
5. Your TG SET result will appear on the screen.
6. Check all the details mentioned in the result carefully.
7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on TG SET Result 2026
The TG SET 2026 result contains important information about the candidate and their performance in the exam. Candidates should check all these details carefully after downloading the result. If they find any error, they should contact the exam authorities at the earliest.
• Candidate's name
• Hall ticket number
• Date of birth
• Father's or mother's name
• Category
• Subject appeared in
• Marks obtained in Paper 1 and Paper 2
• Total marks
• Qualifying status (qualified or not qualified)
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com