In a significant development, Rohit Sharma has returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2027 season, replacing Hardik Pandya. The franchise announced the development through a social media post on Friday, November 27.

This was quite anticipated among the cricketing fraternity given Rohit's legendary record as the skipper of the franchise. In this article, we will explore the list of all Mumbai Indians captains from the inaugural season of the IPL to the upcoming 2027 edition.

Aala re aala, Mumbai cha Raja aala! 👑 Mumbai Indians cha captain, Rohit Hitman Sharma aala! 💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/lDgSubCjX7 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026

Rohit Sharma Confirmed as MI Captain for IPL 2027

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the tournament over the last couple of years. Their last title came in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final in a dominant fashion. Since then, they have reached the playoffs but have failed to get their hands on the trophy.