List of Mumbai Indians Captains in IPL (2008-2027) ft. Rohit Sharma
In a significant development, Rohit Sharma has returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2027 season, replacing Hardik Pandya. The franchise announced the development through a social media post on Friday, November 27.
This was quite anticipated among the cricketing fraternity given Rohit's legendary record as the skipper of the franchise. In this article, we will explore the list of all Mumbai Indians captains from the inaugural season of the IPL to the upcoming 2027 edition.
Aala re aala, Mumbai cha Raja aala! 👑 Mumbai Indians cha captain, Rohit Hitman Sharma aala! 💙 #MumbaiIndians #CaptainRo https://t.co/lDgSubCjX7— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 27, 2026
Rohit Sharma Confirmed as MI Captain for IPL 2027
The five-time champions Mumbai Indians have been struggling in the tournament over the last couple of years. Their last title came in 2020, when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final in a dominant fashion. Since then, they have reached the playoffs but have failed to get their hands on the trophy.
A massive development took place in 2024 when Hardik Pandya was appointed captain, replacing Rohit Sharma in one of the most dramatic developments the league has ever witnessed. There were a lot of expectations from Hardik but he couldn't lead his side to the final even once, and the team's performances remained below par.
This raised several questions, and just ahead of the IPL auction, Hardik was traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh in one of the most high-profile trades in the league's history. Now, it will be interesting to see how the franchise performs under its most successful captain, Rohit Sharma.
Mumbai Indians Captains List From 2008 to 2026
Here is the complete year wise list of MI captains in the IPL, along with the team's performance in each season.
|
Year
|
Captain
|
Result
|
2008
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2009
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
7th (League Stage)
|
2010
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
Runners-up
|
2011
|
Sachin Tendulkar
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2012
|
Harbhajan Singh
|
4th (Playoffs)
|
2013
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2014
|
Rohit Sharma
|
4th (Playoffs)
|
2015
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2016
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2017
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2018
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2019
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2020
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Champions
|
2021
|
Rohit Sharma
|
5th (League Stage)
|
2022
|
Rohit Sharma
|
10th (League Stage)
|
2023
|
Rohit Sharma
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2024
|
Hardik Pandya
|
10th (League Stage)
|
2025
|
Hardik Pandya
|
3rd (Playoffs)
|
2026
|
Hardik Pandya
|
9th (League Stage)
|
2027
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Yet to be played
How Many Titles MI Have So Far in IPL?
Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title 5 times, all under Rohit Sharma's captaincy (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020).
-
2013: Defeated CSK by 23 runs
-
2015: Defeated CSK by 41 runs
-
2017: Defeated RPS by 1 run
-
2019: Defeated CSK by 1 run
-
2020: Defeated DC by 5 wickets
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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