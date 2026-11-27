In a landmark ruling affecting thousands of civil services aspirants across Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court on Friday cancelled the UPPSC PCS 2025 Preliminary Exam result and directed the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to prepare a fresh merit list. As a direct result of the court’s order, the Mains exam and interviews already conducted under the previous result stand invalidated, and fresh Mains and interview rounds will be held based on the revised Prelims merit list. The verdict came on petitions filed by reserved category candidates who challenged the Commission’s merit preparation method. The court ruled that the unreserved category is open to meritorious candidates from all categories, and reserved-category applicants scoring above the general cut-off cannot be denied a seat in the open merit list.

Why Did the Allahabad High Court Cancel UP PCS 2025 Prelims Result? The core dispute behind the cancellation of the UPPSC PCS 2025 preliminary exam result is centred on how the Commission applied vertical reservation rules while preparing the initial merit list. Petitioners from reserved categories argued before the Allahabad High Court that UPPSC restricted meritorious reserved category candidates who scored equal to or higher than the unreserved (general) category cutoff solely to their respective reserved quotas instead of migrating them to the open merit list. While hearing the petitions, a division bench of the Allahabad High Court has reiterated settled constitutional principles governing public recruitment in India:- The unreserved (open) category represents the general competition which is open to all candidates purely on merit, regardless of social background.

If an OBC, SC, ST, or EWS applicant secures higher marks than the last selected candidate in the general category without availing any age or standard relaxation, they must be counted against an open category seat, in turn clearing a reserved category slot for the next eligible candidate in that quota.

Because UPPSC excluded high-scoring reserved category aspirants from the unreserved list, several deserving reserved category candidates missed out on qualifying for the Mains exam, prompting the court to set aside the entire list and order a fresh calculation of the exam.