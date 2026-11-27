Srinagar:- The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday officially announced the winter vacation schedule for the 2026-27 academic session fr all Government and recognised Private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division. Issued and approved with the approval of the competent authority, the staggered holiday schedule accounts for dropping winter temperatures in the Valley. As per the official notification, students from Pre-Primary to Class 8 will observe a three-month winter break starting November 30, 2026, through February 28, 2027. Meanwhile, students enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 will continue attending regular classes until mid-December and observe their winter vacation from December 14, 2026, to February 22, 2027.

The complete class-wise holiday dates and reopening schedule notification rolled out by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir are given below:-

Class Group Winter Vacation Start Date Winter Vacation End Date School Reopening Date Pre-Primary to Class 8th November 30, 2026 February 28, 2027 March 1, 2027 Class 9th to Class 12th December 14, 2026 February 22, 2027 February 23, 2027

Also check the official notice here

Important Guidelines for Teaching Faculty & School Heads

Along with the student holiday dates, DSEK has issued strict instructions for school heads and teaching staff across the Kashmir Division:-