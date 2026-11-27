J&K Winter Vacation Dates 2026 Out: DSEK Announces Kashmir School Holidays From Nov 30; Check Class-Wise Dates
Key Points
- Pre-Primary to Class 8 winter break, Nov 30, 2026 to Feb 28, 2027.
- Classes 9-12 winter vacation, Dec 14, 2026 to Feb 22, 2027.
- Teaching staff must be available and report 4 days before school reopening.
Srinagar:- The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on Friday officially announced the winter vacation schedule for the 2026-27 academic session fr all Government and recognised Private schools up to the Higher Secondary level across the Kashmir Division. Issued and approved with the approval of the competent authority, the staggered holiday schedule accounts for dropping winter temperatures in the Valley. As per the official notification, students from Pre-Primary to Class 8 will observe a three-month winter break starting November 30, 2026, through February 28, 2027. Meanwhile, students enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 will continue attending regular classes until mid-December and observe their winter vacation from December 14, 2026, to February 22, 2027.
Kashmir Division Winter Vacation 2026-27 Class-Wise Schedule
The complete class-wise holiday dates and reopening schedule notification rolled out by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir are given below:-
|
Class Group
|
Winter Vacation Start Date
|
Winter Vacation End Date
|
School Reopening Date
|
Pre-Primary to Class 8th
|
November 30, 2026
|
February 28, 2027
|
March 1, 2027
|
Class 9th to Class 12th
|
December 14, 2026
|
February 22, 2027
|
February 23, 2027
Also check the official notice here
Important Guidelines for Teaching Faculty & School Heads
Along with the student holiday dates, DSEK has issued strict instructions for school heads and teaching staff across the Kashmir Division:-
- All teaching faculty members must remain available for any official academic or training duties required during the winter vacation period.
- Teaching staff must report back to their respective schools four days before the scheduled reopening dates to complete the arrangements for resuming classes.
- Any default or non-compliance with the prescribed schedule by Heads of Institutions or teaching staff will attract strict disciplinary action under the government rules.
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