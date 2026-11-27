WBCHSE HS Semeste 3 Result 2026: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce the HS 3rd Semester Result 2026 today, November 27, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for their third semester exam can visit the official website to check the result and download the online marksheets.

As per the official confirmation provided, the WB HS Semester 3 result 2026 will be available at 2:30 PM today. According to the press release issued, the WBCHSE HS Semester 3 result will be declared at Vidaysagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata- 700091. The link ro check the result and download the marksheets will be available from 3 PM onwards. To check their results, candidates must visit the official website or the official result portal and log in with their roll number and registration number.

Students must visit the official website wbchse.wb.gov.in to download the online marksheets. Candidates can also check the WB HS Semester 3 result 2026 on the official result portal - result.wb.gov.in.

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2026 - Click Here (Link at 3 PM)

WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2026: Official Date and Time

According to the notification released, WBCHSE will announce the 3rd Semester result on November 27, 2026. The time of announcement of the result has also been confirmed by the board. Board officials will be announcing the results in a press conference at 2:30 PM following which the link for candidates to check their result will be available at 3 PM on the official website of the board. Candidates are advised to keep their credentials ready with them to check the result and download the marksheets.

Where to Check WBCHSE HS Semester 3 Result 2026?

The West Bengal Board 12th semester result 2026 will be available on the official website of the board. The link to check the result will also be activated on the official result portal. Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their credentials ready with them to check the result. The list of websites to check the semester result is given below

wbchse.wb.gov.in

results.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Class 12 third semester examination was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the result and download their marksheets online. Last year, WBCHSE declared the WB HS 3rd semester result 2025 on October 31, 2025.

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