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Key Points JEE Main 2027 Jan session received 14,06,780 paid applications, a new record.

The last day to apply with a late fee is November 26, 2026, until 1150 PM.

Application correction window is from November 27-29, 2026, with one chance only.

More than 14 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main 2027 January session. This is the highest number of applications for the January session so far. Last year, 13.55 lakh candidates had applied. The last date to apply with late fee is 26 November, and candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 PM. After this, the correction window will be available from 27 November to 29 November on the official JEE Main website. Candidates can use it to correct mistakes in their applications. They will get only one chance to make these changes, so they should check all details carefully. JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1 Update! 15,84,014 forms have been submitted and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. Today (26 November 2026) is the last day to register with a late fee. Complete your application before 11:50 PM tonight at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1! अब तक 15,84,014 फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं और 14,06,780 अभ्यर्थियों ने शुल्क भुगतान पूरा कर लिया है। आज (26 नवंबर 2026) विलंब शुल्क के साथ रजिस्ट्रेशन का आखिरी दिन है। आज रात 11:50 बजे से पहले https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE पर अपना आवेदन पूरा करें। #JEEMain2027 #JEEMain #NTA #JEEAspirants — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 26, 2026

JEE Main 2027 Registration Status Total Applications Received NTA has received a record number of applications for JEE Main 2027 January session. The table below shows the registration and fee payment figures as of 26 November, 11 AM, along with last year's number for comparison. Candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 PM on 26 November. Details Number of Candidates Registered (as of 26 November, 11 AM) 15,84,014 Fee paid (as of 26 November, 11 AM) 14,06,780 Applications last year (January session) 13.55 lakh JEE Main 2027 Correction Window: Dates and Important Details The correction window for JEE Main 2027 January session will open after the late fee application process ends. Candidates should note the dates and important points given below before making any changes in their application form.

Details Information Correction window opens 27 November 2026 (Friday) Correction window closes 29 November 2026 Where to make corrections Official JEE Main website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) Number of chances One • Candidates who filled a second application due to a mistake and paid the exam fee for both applications do not need to use the correction window. • The later application will be treated as final in such cases. • This year, NTA has allowed fresh registration for the first time to fix mistakes in the application. • Candidates should check all details carefully, as only one chance is given for correction. JEE Main 2027 Correction Window: What Can and Cannot Be Changed The correction window will allow candidates to fix errors in their application form, but some details are locked. The points below are based on the rules given for the previous year's correction window.