JEE Main 2027 Registration: Record 14 Lakh+ Candidates Apply for January Session, Correction Window from 27 November
Over 14 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main 2027 January session, the highest ever. The correction window will be open from 27 to 29 November. Candidates get one chance to correct details, and some fields cannot be changed.
Key Points
- JEE Main 2027 Jan session received 14,06,780 paid applications, a new record.
- The last day to apply with a late fee is November 26, 2026, until 1150 PM.
- Application correction window is from November 27-29, 2026, with one chance only.
More than 14 lakh candidates have applied for JEE Main 2027 January session. This is the highest number of applications for the January session so far. Last year, 13.55 lakh candidates had applied. The last date to apply with late fee is 26 November, and candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 PM. After this, the correction window will be available from 27 November to 29 November on the official JEE Main website. Candidates can use it to correct mistakes in their applications. They will get only one chance to make these changes, so they should check all details carefully.
JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1 Update! 15,84,014 forms have been submitted and 14,06,780 candidates have completed fee payment. Today (26 November 2026) is the last day to register with a late fee. Complete your application before 11:50 PM tonight at https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE. JEE (Main) 2027 – Session 1! अब तक 15,84,014 फॉर्म जमा हो चुके हैं और 14,06,780 अभ्यर्थियों ने शुल्क भुगतान पूरा कर लिया है। आज (26 नवंबर 2026) विलंब शुल्क के साथ रजिस्ट्रेशन का आखिरी दिन है। आज रात 11:50 बजे से पहले https://t.co/tmqRWzsZnE पर अपना आवेदन पूरा करें। #JEEMain2027 #JEEMain #NTA #JEEAspirants— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 26, 2026
JEE Main 2027 Registration Status Total Applications Received
NTA has received a record number of applications for JEE Main 2027 January session. The table below shows the registration and fee payment figures as of 26 November, 11 AM, along with last year's number for comparison. Candidates can pay the fee till 11:30 PM on 26 November.
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Details
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Number of Candidates
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Registered (as of 26 November, 11 AM)
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15,84,014
|
Fee paid (as of 26 November, 11 AM)
|
14,06,780
|
Applications last year (January session)
|
13.55 lakh
JEE Main 2027 Correction Window: Dates and Important Details
The correction window for JEE Main 2027 January session will open after the late fee application process ends. Candidates should note the dates and important points given below before making any changes in their application form.
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Details
|
Information
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Correction window opens
|
27 November 2026 (Friday)
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Correction window closes
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29 November 2026
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Where to make corrections
|
Official JEE Main website (jeemain.nta.nic.in)
|
Number of chances
|
One
• Candidates who filled a second application due to a mistake and paid the exam fee for both applications do not need to use the correction window.
• The later application will be treated as final in such cases.
• This year, NTA has allowed fresh registration for the first time to fix mistakes in the application.
• Candidates should check all details carefully, as only one chance is given for correction.
JEE Main 2027 Correction Window: What Can and Cannot Be Changed
The correction window will allow candidates to fix errors in their application form, but some details are locked. The points below are based on the rules given for the previous year's correction window.
Details that can be corrected:
• Class 10 and Class 12 details
• State of eligibility
• Examination city selection
• Medium of examination
• Date of birth
• Gender
• Category
• Signature
• Paper
• Aadhaar details
• Candidate name, father's name or mother's name (only one of the three can be corrected)
Details that cannot be changed:
• Mobile number
• Email ID
• Present and permanent address
• Emergency contact details
• Photograph of the candidate
• Examination state chosen by the candidate
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com