The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has set the official schedule for US federal holidays in 2026. This gives both public sector workers and private industry professionals a clear plan for the new year. There are 11 federal holidays in the US, and 2026 is a good year to bridge holidays and add more time off. Several major public holidays in 2026 fall on Mondays or Fridays, creating natural three-day breaks.

According to historical AAA data, these breaks usually see a 15% increase in domestic travel. If you want to keep up with bank closures or plan a family vacation, it's important to keep up with this year's holiday calendar so you can get the most out of your work-life balance and deal with federal service interruptions.

List of US Federal Holidays 2026 Dates and Days

The following dates are established by U.S. Code (5 U.S.C. 6103) as legal public holidays in the United States. For 2026, most holidays fall on their traditional calendar dates, though ‘observed’ rules apply when a holiday falls on a weekend.