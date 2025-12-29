Key Points
- OPM sets the 2026 US federal holiday schedule, aiding public and private sector planning.
- Many 2026 holidays fall on Mondays/Fridays, creating three-day weekends and boosting travel.
- Independence Day is observed July 3, 2026, creating a long summer holiday weekend.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has set the official schedule for US federal holidays in 2026. This gives both public sector workers and private industry professionals a clear plan for the new year. There are 11 federal holidays in the US, and 2026 is a good year to bridge holidays and add more time off. Several major public holidays in 2026 fall on Mondays or Fridays, creating natural three-day breaks.
According to historical AAA data, these breaks usually see a 15% increase in domestic travel. If you want to keep up with bank closures or plan a family vacation, it's important to keep up with this year's holiday calendar so you can get the most out of your work-life balance and deal with federal service interruptions.
List of US Federal Holidays 2026 Dates and Days
The following dates are established by U.S. Code (5 U.S.C. 6103) as legal public holidays in the United States. For 2026, most holidays fall on their traditional calendar dates, though ‘observed’ rules apply when a holiday falls on a weekend.
|
Federal Holiday Name
|
Date in 2026
|
Day of the Week
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 1
|
Thursday
|
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
|
January 19
|
Monday
|
Washington’s Birthday (Presidents' Day)
|
February 16
|
Monday
|
Memorial Day
|
May 25
|
Monday
|
Juneteenth National Independence Day
|
June 19
|
Friday
|
Independence Day
|
July 4 (Observed July 3)
|
Saturday (Friday Observed)
|
Labor Day
|
September 7
|
Monday
|
Columbus Day (Indigenous Peoples' Day)
|
October 12
|
Monday
|
Veterans Day
|
November 11
|
Wednesday
|
Thanksgiving Day
|
November 26
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Day
|
December 25
|
Friday
Which Federal Holidays in the US Create Long Weekends?
Strategic planning is the key to 2026. Because many of these dates are designated to fall on Mondays, "weekend warriors" can expect at least six guaranteed three-day weekends.
-
The Winter Break: MLK Jr. Day (Jan 19) and Presidents' Day (Feb 16) provide early-year relief.
-
Summer Kickoff: Memorial Day on May 25 remains the quintessential start to the travel season.
-
The Mid-Year Split: With Juneteenth falling on a Friday, many federal employees will enjoy a three-day break mid-June.
-
The July 4th Shift: Since Independence Day falls on a Saturday, the legal "observed" holiday moves to Friday, July 3, 2026, creating a major summer holiday weekend.
Who Gets Paid Time Off on Federal Holidays?
While the OPM mandates these closures for non-essential federal employees, the private sector varies. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), approximately 91% of full-time civilian workers receive paid time off for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but that number drops significantly for holidays like Veterans Day or Columbus Day. If you work in the banking or postal sectors, expect full closures on all 11 dates listed above, as the Federal Reserve and USPS strictly adhere to the federal calendar.
Mapping out your US federal holidays 2026 early ensures you can secure travel deals before peak pricing kicks in. As the year progresses, keep an eye on local state-level holiday variations, which may add additional days off to this federal baseline. Start your 2026 countdown by marking these essential dates today.
