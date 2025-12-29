IIT Roorkee Releases JEE Advanced 2026 Examination Schedule; Registration Begins on April 23, Important Dates here

Breaking News

The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 Examination Schedule. Registration begins April 23, 2026. Check Full details and important dates related Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced here.

Key Points JEE Advanced 2026 online registration to begin on April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026

Last date to apply for JEE Advanced 2026 is May 2, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026: The JEE Advanced 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2026. Candidates who qualify JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 exams will be eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced 2026. According to the dates announced, the JEE Advanced 2026 application form will be available for download from April 23, 2026. Candidates clearing the exams can complete the online direct registration for JEE Advanced until May 2, 2026. Candidates who qualify for the JEE Main 2026 session and session 2 exams and wish to appear for the JEE Advanced exam can apply through the link on the official website. JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17, 2026. Paper 1 of JEE Advanced will be held in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon, while Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 PM.

JEE Advanced 2026 Schedule JEE Advanced 2026 online registration for foreign national candidates will begin on April 6th, while the applications for JEE Main qualified students will begin on April 23, 2026. Check the complete schedule for JEE Advanced below. Sl. No. Activity Day, Date and Time (IST) 1 JEE (Main) 2026 [Computer-Based Tests by NTA] JEE (Main) 2026 website 2 Results of JEE (Main) 2026 by NTA JEE (Main) 2026 website 3 Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates Monday, April 06, 2026

(10:00 IST)

to

Saturday, May 02, 2026

(23:59 IST) 4 Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates Thursday, April 23, 2026

(10:00 IST)

to

Saturday, May 02, 2026

(23:59 IST) 5 Last date for fee payment of registered candidates Monday, May 04, 2026 (23:59 IST) 6 Admit Card available for downloading

Monday, May 11, 2026 (10:00 IST)

to

Sunday, May 17, 2026 (14:30 IST) 7 Choosing a scribe by PwD candidates /

candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing Saturday, May 16, 2026 8 JEE (Advanced) 2026 Examination Sunday, May 17, 2026

Paper 1: 09:00-12:00 IST

Paper 2: 14:30-17:30 IST 9 Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website Thursday, May 21, 2026 (17:00 IST) 10 Online display of provisional answer keys Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST) 11 Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys Monday, May 25, 2026 (10:00 IST)

to

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 (17:00 IST) 12 Online declaration of final answer key and Results of JEE (Advanced) 2026 Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST) 13 Online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Monday, June 01, 2026 (10:00 IST)

to

Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST) 14 Tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process Tuesday, June 02, 2026 (17:00 IST) 15 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 Thursday, June 04, 2026

(09:00 IST to 12:00 IST) 16 Declaration of results of AAT 2026 Sunday, June 07, 2026 (17:00 IST)

JEE Advanced 2026 Eligibility Criteria JEE Advanced 2026 exams will be held in May 2026. Candidates applying must make sure they cross-check the eligibility criteria to prepare for the exams. There are five criteria for JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility. Check the criteria-wise details below. Criteria 1: Performance in JEE Main 2026 Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2026. The total number of candidates may be slightly greater than 2,50,000 in the presence of “tied” ranks/scores in any category. OCI/PIO (I) candidates are not eligible for the benefits of any kind of reservation (e.g., GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST) except for OPEN-PwD. That is, Sl No. (3) to (10) in the above table are not applicable for such OCI/PIO (I) candidates and these candidates are required to be in the rank list in Sl. No. 1 and/or 2 in the above table.

Criteria 2: Age Limit Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1996. Criteria 3: Number of Attempts Candidates can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Criteria 4: Appearing in Class 12 Equivalent Exam A candidate should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates who had appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2024 or earlier are NOT eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2026, irrespective of the combination or number of subjects attempted/offered.

Criteria 5: Earlier Admissions to IIT Candidates applying should NOT have been admitted to an IIT under any academic program that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2025, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2026. JEE (Advanced) 2026 Registration Fee Check the category-wise registration fee for JEE Advanced 2026 below Registration fee for Examination Centres in India Indian Nationals Female Candidates (all categories) ₹ 1600 SC, ST, and PwD Candidates ₹ 1600 All Other Candidates ₹ 3200 OCI/PIO (I) candidates Female Candidates (GEN and GEN-PwD) ₹ 1600 OPEN (GEN-PwD) ₹ 1600 OPEN (GEN) ₹ 3200 Foreign Nationals and

OCI/PIO (F) candidates Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 100 # Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries USD 200 # Registration fee for Examination Centres in Foreign Countries Indian Nationals and

OCI/PIO (I) candidates All USD 200 # Foreign Nationals and

OCI/PIO (F) candidates Candidates Residing in SAARC Countries USD 200 # Candidates Residing in Non-SAARC Countries USD 300 #