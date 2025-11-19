AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 OUT For Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91, C20, C16, C23; Download Marksheet PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has recently released the Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91 I Year, II Year, Diploma C20, C23, C16, and Pharmacy ER91, ER2020, examination results. APSBTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results 2025 by their PIN number.
AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 Out
As per the latest update, AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.ap.gov.in.
|
AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025
How to check AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 Online
Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Select 'Diploma' and click on 'Result'.
Step 3: A new page will open
Step 4: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’.
Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.
Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button
Step 7: The Result PDF will open. Check your result
Step 8: Download the result PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025
Check here the direct link to check the details of AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025 for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
Pharmacy ON25 Examination Results.
|ER91 I Year Mar/Apr 2025 Results.
|Click here
|
ER91 II Year Mar/Apr 2025 Results.
|
Diploma C20 Results
|
Diploma C16 Results
|
Diploma C20 5th Semester Results
|
Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results
|
Diploma C16 ON-2024 Results
|
Diploma C20 ON-2024 Results
|
Pharmacy ER 91 ON-2024 Results
|
Pharmacy ER 2020 ON-2024 Results
|
Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results
|
Diploma C23 I Year semester MA-2024
|
Diploma C16 MA-2024
|Diploma C20 MA-2024
|Click here
|Pharmacy ER-91 MA-2024
|Click here
|
Pharmacy ER-2020 MA-2024
|
Pharmacy ER-2020 I Year Regular, II Year instant MA-2024
|
Diploma C23 I Year semester MA-2024
Details Mentioned in the AP SBTET Diploma Results
The AP SBTET Diploma Result will include the following details:
- Candidate’s Name
- Hall Ticket Number
- Course and Semester
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Total Marks
- Grade/Percentage
- Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
AP SBTET Highlights
State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) is located in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI education in the state. AP State Board of Technical Education and Training was formed on 18th June 2015 after bifurcation.
