AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 OUT For Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91, C20, C16, C23; Download Marksheet PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has recently released the Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91 I Year, II Year, Diploma C20, C23, C16, and Pharmacy ER91, ER2020, examination results. APSBTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results 2025 by their PIN number. AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 Out As per the latest update, AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.ap.gov.in.

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025 Click here How to check AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 Online Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in Step 2: Select 'Diploma' and click on 'Result'. Step 3: A new page will open Step 4: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’. Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button Step 7: The Result PDF will open. Check your result Step 8: Download the result PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025