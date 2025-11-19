AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 OUT For Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91, C20, C16, C23; Download Marksheet PDF at sbtet.ap.gov.in

RRB NTPC Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 19, 2025, 17:29 IST

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 OUT: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) declared the AP SBTET Results of various courses on its official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. Check the direct link provided below and the steps to download the APSBTET result PDF.

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) has recently released the Pharmacy ER-2020 and ER91 I Year, II Year, Diploma C20, C23, C16, and Pharmacy ER91, ER2020, examination results. APSBTET Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- sbtet.ap.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the AP SBTET Diploma results 2025 by their PIN number.

As per the latest update, AP SBTET released the semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses. The students can check the list of released AP SBTET Diploma Semester results on the official exam portal of the University- sbtet.ap.gov.in. 

AP SBTET Diploma Semester Result 2025

Click here

How to check AP SBTET Diploma Result 2025 Online

Candidates can check the notification of semester results of various diploma and pharmacy courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - sbtet.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'Diploma' and click on 'Result'.

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Scroll down to ‘APPLICATION FORMS & SERVICES’.

Step 5: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 6: Fill in all the required details and click on the view result button

Step 7: The Result PDF will open. Check your result

Step 8: Download the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of AP SBTET Diploma Semester Results 2025 for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

Pharmacy ON25 Examination Results.

Click here
ER91 I Year Mar/Apr 2025 Results. Click here

ER91 II Year Mar/Apr 2025 Results.

Click here

Diploma C20 Results

Click here

Diploma C16 Results

Click here

Diploma C20 5th Semester Results

Click here

Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Diploma C16 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Diploma C20 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Pharmacy ER 91 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Pharmacy ER 2020 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results

Click here

Diploma C23 I Year semester MA-2024

Click here

Diploma C16 MA-2024

Click here
Diploma C20 MA-2024 Click here
Pharmacy ER-91 MA-2024 Click here

Pharmacy ER-2020 MA-2024

Click here

Pharmacy ER-2020 I Year Regular, II Year instant MA-2024

Click here

Diploma C23 I Year semester MA-2024

Click here

Details Mentioned in the AP SBTET Diploma Results

The AP SBTET Diploma Result will include the following details:

  • Candidate’s Name
  • Hall Ticket Number
  • Course and Semester
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Total Marks
  • Grade/Percentage
  • Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

 

AP SBTET Highlights

 

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET) is located in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. The board is managing the Diploma & ITI education in the state. AP State Board of Technical Education and Training was formed on 18th June 2015 after bifurcation.


Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
