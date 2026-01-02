GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Revised Dates to be Announced Soon

MSBTE Winter Result 2025
Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 2, 2026, 13:45 IST

GATE 2026 admit card release date has been postponed. Candidates appearing for the exams will be notified of the revised date and time soon. Candidates can check the important details related t the GATE 2026 exam here.

GATE 2026 admit card release postponed
Key Points

  • Revised date and time for release of GATE 2026 admit card to be notified soon
  • Download GATE admit card at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • Download GATE Admit Card using email id and password

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. As per a notification released earlier, the GATE 2026 hall ticket was to be released today, January 2, 2026. According to the notification issued on the website, the release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed; the revised dates will be announced soon. 

GATE 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2026. GATE will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates appearing for the exams must download the admit card through the link on the official website.

The GATE 2026 admit card notification will be available on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will also be notified of the date and time for the release of the GATE 2026 admit card through the direct link given here. 

GATE 2026 Exam Important Dates

The GATE exam will be held in February in two slots, i.e., the forenoon shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon slot from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates can check the schedule below for the GATE 2026 examination:

Activity

Date

GATE 2026 Admit Card

TBA

GATE 2026 Examinations

February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026

Announcement of GATE 2026 results

March 19, 2026

Steps to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card

The link for candidates to download the GATE Admit card will be released on the official website soon. Eligible candidates who have completed their application process will be provided with their GATE Admit cards. Follow the steps provided below to download the GATE hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 admit card link

Step 3: Login with the GATE email id and password

Step 4: Click on the GATE admit card link

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule

Check the following table to know the exam scheudle for GATE 2026 Exam to be held in February 2026:

Day

Date

Time (IST)

Test Papers

Saturday

February 7, 2026

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)

AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

Saturday

February 7, 2026

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)

AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

Sunday

February 8, 2026

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)

CS-1, ST

Sunday

February 8, 2026

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)

CS-2, EY, NM, PE

Saturday

February 14, 2026

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)

CE-1, EE, PI

Saturday

February 14, 2026

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)

BM, CE-2, ME, MT

Sunday

February 15, 2026

9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)

EC

Sunday

February 15, 2026

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)

AR, DA

Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card

When downloading the GATE admit card students are required to cross-check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Exam centre details
  • Candidate photograph and signature
  • Exam schedule
  • Reporting time
  • Instructions for candidates

The GATE admit card release date and time will be communicated by officials soon. Students must keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

GATE 2026 Exam Marking scheme

Candidates cna check the following table to know the GATE 2026 marking scheme: 

  • Question paper will carry 1 and 2 mark questions 
  • Negative marking only applicable to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): ⅓ for 1 mark questions and ⅔ for 2 mark questions 
  • No negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

