GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Revised Dates to be Announced Soon

GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. As per a notification released earlier, the GATE 2026 hall ticket was to be released today, January 2, 2026. According to the notification issued on the website, the release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed; the revised dates will be announced soon.

GATE 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2026. GATE will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates appearing for the exams must download the admit card through the link on the official website.

The GATE 2026 admit card notification will be available on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will also be notified of the date and time for the release of the GATE 2026 admit card through the direct link given here.