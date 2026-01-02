GATE 2026 Admit Card Release Postponed, Revised Dates to be Announced Soon

Key Points
- Revised date and time for release of GATE 2026 admit card to be notified soon
- Download GATE admit card at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Download GATE Admit Card using email id and password
GATE 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, has postponed the release of the GATE 2026 admit card. As per a notification released earlier, the GATE 2026 hall ticket was to be released today, January 2, 2026. According to the notification issued on the website, the release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed; the revised dates will be announced soon.
GATE 2026 examinations are scheduled to be held in February 2026. GATE will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026. The GATE 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidates appearing for the exams must download the admit card through the link on the official website.
The GATE 2026 admit card notification will be available on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates will also be notified of the date and time for the release of the GATE 2026 admit card through the direct link given here.
GATE 2026 Exam Important Dates
The GATE exam will be held in February in two slots, i.e., the forenoon shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the afternoon slot from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates can check the schedule below for the GATE 2026 examination:
|
Activity
|
Date
|
GATE 2026 Admit Card
|
TBA
|
GATE 2026 Examinations
|
February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
|
Announcement of GATE 2026 results
|
March 19, 2026
Steps to Download GATE 2026 Admit Card
The link for candidates to download the GATE Admit card will be released on the official website soon. Eligible candidates who have completed their application process will be provided with their GATE Admit cards. Follow the steps provided below to download the GATE hall ticket
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the GATE 2026 admit card link
Step 3: Login with the GATE email id and password
Step 4: Click on the GATE admit card link
Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference
GATE 2026 Exam Schedule
Check the following table to know the exam scheudle for GATE 2026 Exam to be held in February 2026:
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Test Papers
|
Saturday
|
February 7, 2026
|
9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)
|
AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL
|
Saturday
|
February 7, 2026
|
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)
|
AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH
|
Sunday
|
February 8, 2026
|
9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)
|
CS-1, ST
|
Sunday
|
February 8, 2026
|
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)
|
CS-2, EY, NM, PE
|
Saturday
|
February 14, 2026
|
9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)
|
CE-1, EE, PI
|
Saturday
|
February 14, 2026
|
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)
|
BM, CE-2, ME, MT
|
Sunday
|
February 15, 2026
|
9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN)
|
EC
|
Sunday
|
February 15, 2026
|
2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN)
|
AR, DA
Details Mentioned on GATE 2026 Admit Card
When downloading the GATE admit card students are required to cross-check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Exam centre details
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Exam schedule
- Reporting time
- Instructions for candidates
The GATE admit card release date and time will be communicated by officials soon. Students must keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
GATE 2026 Exam Marking scheme
Candidates cna check the following table to know the GATE 2026 marking scheme:
- Question paper will carry 1 and 2 mark questions
- Negative marking only applicable to Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): ⅓ for 1 mark questions and ⅔ for 2 mark questions
- No negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions
