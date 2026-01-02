AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region: Eligibility, Details, and Steps to Apply

The Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) aims to enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in remote areas of North East India for solving water problems in the campus, providing alternative power support and high-speed internet connectivity.

The Scheme, implemented through the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, will address the infrastructural problems confronted by students on a day to day basis. The scheme covers facilities including regular water supply, installations for captive solar power energy, and set up an initial internet connection for remote North East Indian areas.

Benefits of AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region

The selected institutes will have to complete the sanctioned project as per the following guidelines: