AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region: Eligibility, Details, and Steps to Apply

The Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) aims to enhance the functional efficiency of the technical institutes located in remote areas of North East India for solving water problems in the campus, providing alternative power support and high-speed internet connectivity.
The Scheme, implemented through the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, will address the infrastructural problems confronted by students on a day to day basis. The scheme covers facilities including regular water supply, installations for captive solar power energy, and set up an initial internet connection for remote North East Indian areas.
Benefits of AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region
The selected institutes will have to complete the sanctioned project as per the following guidelines:
|Project Name
|Limit of Funding
|Duration of Project
|Solving Water Problems Project
|₹ 15,00,000
|2 years from the date of receipt of the first installment.
|Power/ Solar Energy Project
|₹ 20,00,000
|6 months from the date of receipt of the fund for the purpose.
|Internet Connection Project
|₹ 5,00,000
|6 months from the date of receipt of the fund for the purpose.
AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region: Eligibility Criteria
The institutes must satisfy the following eligibility criteria in order to apply for AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region:
- Must be a Government/ Government-aided technical/ engineering colleges/University Departments including Polytechnic Institutes of North East
- Must be in existence for the last five years
How to Apply for AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region?
Institutes will have to follow the mentioned steps to apply for AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region:
- Download and fill out the application form for AICTE-Grant for Augmenting Infrastructure in North Eastern Region (GAINER).
- Verify that every page of the application form has the signature and stamp of the Head of the Institute.
- Attach all the essential documents along with the filled application form.
- Kindly ensure all the information is correct and then sent the Application form along with all the essential documents through registered post/speed post to:
|
Advisor,
Institutional Development Cell,
All India Council for Technical Education,
Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj,
New Delhi-110070
Processing of Proposals to apply for AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region
The following process will follow after institutes apply for AICTE Grant For Augmenting Infrastructure In North Eastern Region:
- Submission of application by the institute.
- Screening/ scrutiny of applications at Council.
- Evaluation of applications by the expert committee.
- Council decisions keeping recommendations by the experts and availability of funds in view.
- Sanction Letter and the first installment of funds for the Project sent to the institution.
