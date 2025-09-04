MUHS Result 2025 OUT at muhs.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Summer UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MUHS Result 2025: Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) has recently released the Summer 2025 session results of various courses like BASLP, BUMS, MDS, MPhil, MPH, BPO, MCh, MBBS, BPharm, BSc Nursing, BDS, MD, MS, MBA, and other exams. Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- muhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their muhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Maharashtra University of Health Science results 2025, students must enter their seat number.
MUHS Summer 2025 Results
As per the latest update, Maharashtra University of Health Science released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MUHS results summer 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- muhs.ac.in.
|
Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2025
How to Check Maharashtra University of Health Science Results 2025?
Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the steps below to find out how to check the MUHS results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - muhs.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ section
Step 3: Select and click on UG/PG Results summer-2025
Step 4: Select your course and click on it.
Step 5: Fill in the details and enter your seat number
Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check MUHS Results Summer 2025
Check the direct link here for MUHS results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
PG Results Summer 2025
|
UG Results Winter 2024
|
PG Results Winter 2024
Details on MUHS Results 2025 Marksheet
The Maharashtra University of Health Science has released the MUHS result 2025 marksheet. The MUHS marksheet will contain the following information.
- Student Name
- Register Number
- Name of Course
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Course/Subject Code
- Course/Subject Name
- Result Status
- Total Marks
- Maximum Marks
- Result Date
Maharashtra University of Health Science: Highlights
Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) is in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Maharashtra University of Health Science: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Maharashtra University of Health Science
|
Established
|
1998
|
Location
|
Nashik, Maharashtra
|
MUHS Result 2025 Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Also Check,
The students aspiring to appear in the upcoming entrance/competitive exam can check the Jagran Josh Mock Tests.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation