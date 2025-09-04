MUHS Result 2025 OUT at muhs.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Summer UG and PG Marksheet PDF

MUHS Result 2025: Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) has recently released the Summer 2025 session results of various courses like BASLP, BUMS, MDS, MPhil, MPH, BPO, MCh, MBBS, BPharm, BSc Nursing, BDS, MD, MS, MBA, and other exams. Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- muhs.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their muhs.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Maharashtra University of Health Science results 2025, students must enter their seat number. MUHS Summer 2025 Results As per the latest update, Maharashtra University of Health Science released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their MUHS results summer 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- muhs.ac.in.

Maharashtra University of Health Science Result 2025 Click here How to Check Maharashtra University of Health Science Results 2025? Candidates can check their annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the university's official website. Follow the steps below to find out how to check the MUHS results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - muhs.ac.in Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination’ section Step 3: Select and click on UG/PG Results summer-2025 Step 4: Select your course and click on it. Step 5: Fill in the details and enter your seat number Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen. Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check MUHS Results Summer 2025 Check the direct link here for MUHS results for various examinations.

Course Result Links PG Results Summer 2025 Click here UG Results Winter 2024 Click here PG Results Winter 2024 Click here Details on MUHS Results 2025 Marksheet The Maharashtra University of Health Science has released the MUHS result 2025 marksheet. The MUHS marksheet will contain the following information. Student Name

Register Number

Name of Course

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Course/Subject Code

Course/Subject Name

Result Status

Maximum Marks

Result Date Maharashtra University of Health Science : Highlights Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS) is in Nashik, Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Maharashtra University of Health Science: Highlights University Name Maharashtra University of Health Science Established 1998 Location Nashik, Maharashtra MUHS Result 2025 Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed