List of States in USA - Check the 50 States of the USA
List of States in USA: The United States of America is a country situated in the North American continent. It is the fourth largest country in the world as per the area covered.
The United States of America consists of 50 states, a federal district and 5 major territories. Each state is having a separate governor. The mainland USA consists of 48 states while the states of Alaska and Hawaii are situated away from mainland USA.
Let us look at the list of the states of USA and their capitals.
|
Sl.No
|
State
|
Capital
|
1
|
Alabama
|
Montgomery
|
2
|
Alaska
|
Juneau
|
3
|
Arizona
|
Phoenix
|
4
|
Arkansas
|
Little Rock
|
5
|
California
|
Sacramento
|
6
|
Colorado
|
Denver
|
7
|
Connecticut
|
Hartford
|
8
|
Delaware
|
Dover
|
9
|
Florida
|
Tallahassee
|
10
|
Georgia
|
Atlanta
|
11
|
Hawaii
|
Honolulu
|
12
|
Idaho
|
Boise
|
13
|
Illinois
|
Springfield
|
14
|
Indiana
|
Indianapolis
|
15
|
Iowa
|
Des Moines
|
16
|
Kansas
|
Topeka
|
17
|
Kentucky
|
Frankfort
|
18
|
Louisiana
|
Baton Rouge
|
19
|
Maine
|
Augusta
|
20
|
Maryland
|
Annapolis
|
21
|
Massachusetts
|
Boston
|
22
|
Michigan
|
Lansing
|
23
|
Minnesota
|
Saint Paul
|
24
|
Mississippi
|
Jackson
|
25
|
Missouri
|
Jefferson City
|
26
|
Montana
|
Helena
|
27
|
Nebraska
|
Lincoln
|
28
|
Nevada
|
Carson City
|
29
|
New Hampshire
|
Concord
|
30
|
New Jersey
|
Trenton
|
31
|
New Mexico
|
Santa Fe
|
32
|
New York
|
Albany
|
33
|
North Carolina
|
Raleigh
|
34
|
North Dakota
|
Bismarck
|
35
|
Ohio
|
Columbus
|
36
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma City
|
37
|
Oregon
|
Salem
|
38
|
Pennsylvania
|
Harrisburg
|
39
|
Rhode Island
|
Providence
|
40
|
South Carolina
|
Columbia
|
41
|
South Dakota
|
Pierre
|
42
|
Tennessee
|
Nashville
|
43
|
Texas
|
Austin
|
44
|
Utah
|
Salt Lake City
|
45
|
Vermont
|
Montpelier
|
46
|
Virginia
|
Richmond
|
47
|
Washington
|
Olympia
|
48
|
West Virginia
|
Charleston
|
49
|
Wisconsin
|
Madison
|
50
|
Wyoming
|
Cheyenne
Popular States of USA
California
It is one of the most popular states of USA. It is also the most populous state of USA. It is home to Hollywood.
New York
New York is one of the popular states of the USA. It is also the fourth most populous state. It is also known as the New York State or the State of New York. It is also home to the Statue of Liberty.
Texas
Texas is the second largest state in USA both in size and population. It is also known as the Lone Star State.
Arizona
Arizona state is the home to the Grand Canyons, it is the 48th state to be included in the list of states of USA.
Colorado
Colorado is the home to Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Colorado Plateau.
Washington
Washington is known as the State of Washington to make it separate from the capital of USA which is Washington D.C.