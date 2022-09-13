List of States in USA - Check the 50 States of the USA

The United States of America or the USA consists of 50 states. Let us look at the list of the states in USA along with their capitals. Check details here.
List of States in USA: The United States of America is a country situated in the North American continent. It is the fourth largest country in the world as per the area covered.

The United States of America consists of 50 states, a federal district and 5 major territories. Each state is having a separate governor. The mainland USA consists of 48 states while the states of Alaska and Hawaii are situated away from mainland USA.

Let us look at the list of the states of USA and their capitals.   

Sl.No

State

Capital

1

Alabama

Montgomery

2

Alaska

Juneau

3

Arizona

Phoenix

4

Arkansas

Little Rock

5

California

Sacramento

6

Colorado

Denver

7

Connecticut

Hartford

8

Delaware

Dover

9

Florida

Tallahassee

10

Georgia

Atlanta

11

Hawaii

Honolulu

12

Idaho

Boise

13

Illinois

Springfield

14

Indiana

Indianapolis

15

Iowa

Des Moines

16

Kansas

Topeka

17

Kentucky

Frankfort

18

Louisiana

Baton Rouge

19

Maine

Augusta

20

Maryland

Annapolis

21

Massachusetts

Boston

22

Michigan

Lansing

23

Minnesota

Saint Paul

24

Mississippi

Jackson

25

Missouri

Jefferson City

26

Montana

Helena

27

Nebraska

Lincoln

28

Nevada

Carson City

29

New Hampshire

Concord

30

New Jersey

Trenton

31

New Mexico

Santa Fe

32

New York

Albany

33

North Carolina

Raleigh

34

North Dakota

Bismarck

35

Ohio

Columbus

36

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City

37

Oregon

Salem

38

Pennsylvania

Harrisburg

39

Rhode Island

Providence

40

South Carolina

Columbia

41

South Dakota

Pierre

42

Tennessee

Nashville

43

Texas

Austin

44

Utah

Salt Lake City

45

Vermont

Montpelier

46

Virginia

Richmond

47

Washington

Olympia

48

West Virginia

Charleston

49

Wisconsin

Madison

50

Wyoming

Cheyenne

 

Popular States of USA

California

It is one of the most popular states of USA. It is also the most populous state of USA. It is home to Hollywood.

New York 

New York is one of the popular states of the USA. It is also the fourth most populous state. It is also known as the New York State or the State of New York. It is also home to the Statue of Liberty.

Texas

Texas is the second largest state in USA both in size and population. It is also known as the Lone Star State.

Arizona

Arizona state is the home to the Grand Canyons, it is the 48th state to be included in the list of states of USA.

Colorado

Colorado is the home to Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Colorado Plateau.

Washington

Washington is known as the State of Washington to make it separate from the capital of USA which is Washington D.C. 
