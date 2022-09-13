List of States in USA - Check the 50 States of the USA

List of States in USA: The United States of America is a country situated in the North American continent. It is the fourth largest country in the world as per the area covered.

The United States of America consists of 50 states, a federal district and 5 major territories. Each state is having a separate governor. The mainland USA consists of 48 states while the states of Alaska and Hawaii are situated away from mainland USA.

Let us look at the list of the states of USA and their capitals.

Sl.No State Capital 1 Alabama Montgomery 2 Alaska Juneau 3 Arizona Phoenix 4 Arkansas Little Rock 5 California Sacramento 6 Colorado Denver 7 Connecticut Hartford 8 Delaware Dover 9 Florida Tallahassee 10 Georgia Atlanta 11 Hawaii Honolulu 12 Idaho Boise 13 Illinois Springfield 14 Indiana Indianapolis 15 Iowa Des Moines 16 Kansas Topeka 17 Kentucky Frankfort 18 Louisiana Baton Rouge 19 Maine Augusta 20 Maryland Annapolis 21 Massachusetts Boston 22 Michigan Lansing 23 Minnesota Saint Paul 24 Mississippi Jackson 25 Missouri Jefferson City 26 Montana Helena 27 Nebraska Lincoln 28 Nevada Carson City 29 New Hampshire Concord 30 New Jersey Trenton 31 New Mexico Santa Fe 32 New York Albany 33 North Carolina Raleigh 34 North Dakota Bismarck 35 Ohio Columbus 36 Oklahoma Oklahoma City 37 Oregon Salem 38 Pennsylvania Harrisburg 39 Rhode Island Providence 40 South Carolina Columbia 41 South Dakota Pierre 42 Tennessee Nashville 43 Texas Austin 44 Utah Salt Lake City 45 Vermont Montpelier 46 Virginia Richmond 47 Washington Olympia 48 West Virginia Charleston 49 Wisconsin Madison 50 Wyoming Cheyenne

Popular States of USA

California

It is one of the most popular states of USA. It is also the most populous state of USA. It is home to Hollywood.

New York

New York is one of the popular states of the USA. It is also the fourth most populous state. It is also known as the New York State or the State of New York. It is also home to the Statue of Liberty.

Texas

Texas is the second largest state in USA both in size and population. It is also known as the Lone Star State.

Arizona

Arizona state is the home to the Grand Canyons, it is the 48th state to be included in the list of states of USA.

Colorado

Colorado is the home to Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Colorado Plateau.

Washington

Washington is known as the State of Washington to make it separate from the capital of USA which is Washington D.C.