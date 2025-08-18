UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner post today, August 18. The application process began on July 29. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.
Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and should not exceed the age limit of 30 years. However, the upper age limit for the APFC post is 35 years.
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Overview
UPSC started the registration process for UPSC EPFO on July 29. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.
|
UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Summary
|
Exam Authority
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
|
Vacancies
|
230
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
29th July to 18th August 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test
Interview/Personality Test
|
Language
|
English and Hindi
|
Probation Period
|
2 years
|
Salary
|
Rs 43,600 to Rs. 55,200
|
Official website
|
upsc.gov.in
UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025 Link
The commission will accept applications only through online mode. No applications will be accepted by any other means. Candidates can either visit the official website to submit their UPSC EPFO application form or click on the direct link provided below.
Direct Link to Apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025
How to Apply Online for UPSC EPFO 2025
Candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO can follow the steps below:
-
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.
-
Click on the Apply Online link available for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025.
-
Complete the registration process by filling in basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.
-
Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee using available payment modes like debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
-
Preview the application form carefully and make corrections if needed.
-
Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.
What is UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria?
To be eligible for UPSC EPFO, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Aditionally, they must not exceed the upper age limit of 30 years. It is important to note that the maximum age limit to apply for APFC is 35 years.
UPSC EPFO Application Fee
For Gen/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs. 25. Candidates belonging to other categories and all female aspirants are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The UPSC EPFO application fee must be paid using online payment methods such as Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI.
