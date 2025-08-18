UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner post today, August 18. The application process began on July 29. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and should not exceed the age limit of 30 years. However, the upper age limit for the APFC post is 35 years.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Overview

UPSC started the registration process for UPSC EPFO on July 29. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.