UPSC EPFO 2025 Last Date Today: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online application window for EPFO Recruitment 2025 today. Interested candidates must submit their forms for 230 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in before the deadline. Check eligibility, application fee, and other key details here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 18, 2025, 15:19 IST
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration window for  EPFO Enforcement Officer and Assistant PF Commissioner post today, August 18. The application process began on July 29. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 230 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.

Applicants must possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university and should not exceed the age limit of 30 years. However, the upper age limit for the APFC post is 35 years.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 Overview

UPSC started the registration process for UPSC EPFO on July 29. Graduates can submit their applications through the official website before 11:55 PM today. No applications will be accepted after the deadline. Check the key highlights in the table below.

UPSC EPFO 2025 Exam Summary

Exam Authority

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name

Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)

Vacancies

230

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

29th July to 18th August 2025

Selection Process

Written Test

Interview/Personality Test

Language

English and Hindi

Probation Period

2 years

Salary

Rs 43,600 to Rs. 55,200

Official website

upsc.gov.in

UPSC EPFO Apply Online 2025 Link

The commission will accept applications only through online mode. No applications will be accepted by any other means. Candidates can either visit the official website to submit their UPSC EPFO application form or click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to Apply for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025

How to Apply Online for UPSC EPFO 2025

Candidates interested in applying for the UPSC EPFO can follow the steps below:

  • Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

  • Click on the Apply Online link available for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025.

  • Complete the registration process by filling in basic details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

  • Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee using available payment modes like debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

  • Preview the application form carefully and make corrections if needed.

  • Submit the application and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

What is UPSC EPFO Eligibility Criteria?

To be eligible for UPSC EPFO, candidates must possess a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. Aditionally, they must not exceed the upper age limit of 30 years. It is important to note that the maximum age limit to apply for APFC is 35 years.

UPSC EPFO Application Fee

For Gen/OBC/EWS candidates, the application fee is Rs. 25. Candidates belonging to other categories and all female aspirants are exempted from the payment of the application fee. The UPSC EPFO application fee must be paid using online payment methods such as Net Banking, Debit/Credit Card, or UPI.

