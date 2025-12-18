UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. According to the notification released, the UGC NET 2025 exam will commence on December 31 and conclude on January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts at various designated exam centres spread across the country. The exam city slips will be released 8 to 10 days prior to the examination date. Once issued, successfully registered candidates can download their UGC NET exam city slip on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

UGC NET Exam Schedule 2025

UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 31 to January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Shift 2 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The UGC NET exam duration is 3 hours and it will be conducted in online mode for all 85 subjects. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check the UGC NET Syllabus and exam date to prepare strategically.