UGC NET Exam Date 2025 Out: Subject-wise Exam Schedule, Timetable & Shift Timings

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 18, 2025, 14:16 IST

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule released by the National Testing Agency. The exam will be held from December 31 to January 7 in two shifts. The UGC NET Exam City Slips are expected to be issued on December 21. Check the UGC NET Exam Dates for all subjects here.

UGC NET Exam Date
UGC NET Exam Date

UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. According to the notification released, the UGC NET 2025 exam will commence on December 31 and conclude on January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts at various designated exam centres spread across the country. The exam city slips will be released 8 to 10 days prior to the examination date. Once issued, successfully registered candidates can download their UGC NET exam city slip on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

UGC NET Exam Schedule 2025

UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 31 to January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Shift 2 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The UGC NET exam duration is 3 hours and it will be conducted in online mode for all 85 subjects. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check the UGC NET Syllabus and exam date to prepare strategically. 

UGC NET 2025 Exam Schedule Official Notice PDF

The National Testing Agency conducts UGC NET exam twice a year. It is conducted to shortlist candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor along with admission to Ph.D. programs, and admission to Ph.D. programs only.

Screenshot 2025-12-18 135742

NTA issued the UGC NET 2025 exam schedule notice on its website. You can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule PDF

UGC NET Exam Date 2025

As per the schedule, the UGC NET 2025 exam will be conducted over a period of eight days in online mode. You can check the UGC NET Exam Date for the December 2025 cycle in the table below.

Date

Shift 1 (09:00 AM - 12:00 PM) Subjects

Shift 2 (03:00 PM - 06:00 PM) Subjects

December 31, 2025

Law (058), Social Work (010), Telugu (027), Tourism Admin & Mgmt (093), Spanish (040), Prakrit (091), Kashmiri (084), Konkani (085)

-

January 2, 2026

Computer Science & Applications (087), Library & Info Science (059), Urdu (028), Forensic Science (082), Bengali (019), Arabic (029), Bodo (094), Human Rights & Duties (092)

Sociology (005), Psychology (004), Philosophy (003), Oriya (023), Yoga (100), Punjabi (024), Social Medicine & Community Health (081), Women Studies (074)

January 3, 2026

Commerce (008), Sanskrit (025), Santali (095), Criminology (068), Politics/International Relations (090), Disaster Management (104), Museology & Conservation (066)

Geography (080), Education (600), Folk Literature (071), Maithili (018), Indian Culture (050), Persian (042), Comparative Study of Religions (062)

January 5, 2026

English (030), Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (073), Anthropology (007), Adult/Continuing Education (046), French (039), Dogri (033), Russian (041), Chinese (032)

History (900), Visual Arts (Drawing/Painting/Sculpture) (079), Assamese (036), Tribal/Regional Languages (070), Archaeology (067), Gujarati (037), Rajasthani (043)

January 6, 2026

Political Science (002), Defence & Strategic Studies (011), Arab Culture & Islamic Studies (049), Hindu Studies (102), Nepali (034), Comparative Literature (072), Japanese (045), Sindhi (101)

Hindi (020), Tamil (026), Mass Communication & Journalism (063), Kannada (021), Malayalam (022), Manipuri (035), Indian Knowledge Systems (103), German (044)

January 7, 2026

Economics/Rural Economics/Development Planning (001), Management (017), Public Administration (014), Population Studies (015), Linguistics (031), Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian/Peace Studies (060), Ayurveda (105), Pali (083)

Environmental Sciences (980), Home Science (047), Management (Business/Marketing/Industrial Relations) (012), Physical Education (047), Labour Welfare/HR Management (055), Electronic Science (088), Music (016), Marathi (038), Performing Art (Dance/Drama/Theatre) (065)

UGC NET Exam Timings 2025: What is UGC NET Shift Timing?

UGC NET December 2025 will take place in two shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates must appear an hour early before their shifts to complete the biometric verification and security checks.

Shift

UGC NET Reporting Timing

UGC NET Exam Timings

Shift 1

8 am

9 am to 12 pm

Shift 2

2 pm

3 pm to 6 pm

