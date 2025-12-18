UGC NET Exam Date 2025: The National Testing Agency has announced the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam. According to the notification released, the UGC NET 2025 exam will commence on December 31 and conclude on January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts at various designated exam centres spread across the country. The exam city slips will be released 8 to 10 days prior to the examination date. Once issued, successfully registered candidates can download their UGC NET exam city slip on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.
UGC NET Exam Schedule 2025
UGC NET December 2025 exam will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from December 31 to January 7, 2026. It will be held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and Shift 2 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The UGC NET exam duration is 3 hours and it will be conducted in online mode for all 85 subjects. Candidates gearing up for the exam must check the UGC NET Syllabus and exam date to prepare strategically.
UGC NET 2025 Exam Schedule Official Notice PDF
The National Testing Agency conducts UGC NET exam twice a year. It is conducted to shortlist candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, appointment as Assistant Professor along with admission to Ph.D. programs, and admission to Ph.D. programs only.
NTA issued the UGC NET 2025 exam schedule notice on its website. You can either visit the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule PDF
Also, check:
|UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper
|UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus
|UGC NET Eligibility
|UGC NET Previous Year Cut Off
UGC NET Exam Date 2025
As per the schedule, the UGC NET 2025 exam will be conducted over a period of eight days in online mode. You can check the UGC NET Exam Date for the December 2025 cycle in the table below.
|
Date
|
Shift 1 (09:00 AM - 12:00 PM) Subjects
|
Shift 2 (03:00 PM - 06:00 PM) Subjects
|
December 31, 2025
|
Law (058), Social Work (010), Telugu (027), Tourism Admin & Mgmt (093), Spanish (040), Prakrit (091), Kashmiri (084), Konkani (085)
|
-
|
January 2, 2026
|
Computer Science & Applications (087), Library & Info Science (059), Urdu (028), Forensic Science (082), Bengali (019), Arabic (029), Bodo (094), Human Rights & Duties (092)
|
Sociology (005), Psychology (004), Philosophy (003), Oriya (023), Yoga (100), Punjabi (024), Social Medicine & Community Health (081), Women Studies (074)
|
January 3, 2026
|
Commerce (008), Sanskrit (025), Santali (095), Criminology (068), Politics/International Relations (090), Disaster Management (104), Museology & Conservation (066)
|
Geography (080), Education (600), Folk Literature (071), Maithili (018), Indian Culture (050), Persian (042), Comparative Study of Religions (062)
|
January 5, 2026
|
English (030), Sanskrit Traditional Subjects (073), Anthropology (007), Adult/Continuing Education (046), French (039), Dogri (033), Russian (041), Chinese (032)
|
History (900), Visual Arts (Drawing/Painting/Sculpture) (079), Assamese (036), Tribal/Regional Languages (070), Archaeology (067), Gujarati (037), Rajasthani (043)
|
January 6, 2026
|
Political Science (002), Defence & Strategic Studies (011), Arab Culture & Islamic Studies (049), Hindu Studies (102), Nepali (034), Comparative Literature (072), Japanese (045), Sindhi (101)
|
Hindi (020), Tamil (026), Mass Communication & Journalism (063), Kannada (021), Malayalam (022), Manipuri (035), Indian Knowledge Systems (103), German (044)
|
January 7, 2026
|
Economics/Rural Economics/Development Planning (001), Management (017), Public Administration (014), Population Studies (015), Linguistics (031), Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian/Peace Studies (060), Ayurveda (105), Pali (083)
|
Environmental Sciences (980), Home Science (047), Management (Business/Marketing/Industrial Relations) (012), Physical Education (047), Labour Welfare/HR Management (055), Electronic Science (088), Music (016), Marathi (038), Performing Art (Dance/Drama/Theatre) (065)
UGC NET Exam Timings 2025: What is UGC NET Shift Timing?
UGC NET December 2025 will take place in two shifts: morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm, and evening shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates must appear an hour early before their shifts to complete the biometric verification and security checks.
|
Shift
|
UGC NET Reporting Timing
|
UGC NET Exam Timings
|
Shift 1
|
8 am
|
9 am to 12 pm
|
Shift 2
|
2 pm
|
3 pm to 6 pm
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation