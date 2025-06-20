RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Exam Mode : Online
Candidates can download the UGC NET June question paper 2024 from here. The exam for the UGC NET June session is on 18th June in offline mode. The exam aspirants can also check the UGC NET previous year papers that has been provided to you here. Download UGC NET 2023/2022/2018/2017 and more question paper with answer key.

UGC NET Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates aspiring to crack the UGC NET 2025 exam should practice previous year question papers to get benefits in the UGC NET exam. It is highly important to practice UGC NET previous year papers to get acquainted with the questions that were asked in the exam. It helps one to understand exam trend, exam pattern and also revise the entire syllabus. In this post, candidates can download the UGC NET previous year question paper for Paper 1 and 2. Download UGC NET previous year question paper PDF free as per the latest UGC NET syllabus.

UGC NET June Question Paper 2024 

The UGC NET Exam 2024 for June session was scheduled for 18th June 2024. The candidates will be able to download the question paper PDF from Jagran Josh. The Paper 1 and Paper 2 is being held on the same date in offline mode. 

UGC NET Question Paper 2023 Subject Wise 

The UGC NET 2023 exam was held from 6 to 19th December 2023. Candidates can download the UGC NET subject wise question paper 2023 from the table below. 

Exam Date  Subject Name  Question Paper Link
13 December 2023 Sociology Download PDF
14 December 2023 Anthropology Download PDF

UGC NET Question Paper 2018/2017/2016

We have provided you the UGC NET previous year question paper 2018 for all subjects below in the table. Candidates can download UGC NET Paper 1, 2 question paper with answer key. 

Year

UGC NET Previous Year Paper Download Link

UGC NET Answer Key Link

July 2018

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper 1, SET P

Download Answer Key

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper 1, SET Q

Click here to get the Answers

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper 1, SET R

Download Answer Key

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper 1, SET S

Download Answer Key

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper 1, SET W

Download Answer Key

November 2017

UGC NET November 2017 Question Paper 1, SET A

Download Answer Key

UGC NET November 2017 Question Paper 1, SET B

Download Answer Key

UGC NET November 2017 Question Paper 1, SET C

Download Answer Key

UGC NET November 2017 Question Paper 1, SET D

Download Answer Key

January 2017

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET W

Download Answer Key

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET X

Download Answer Key

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET Y

Click here to get the Answers

UGC NET January 2017 Question Paper 1, SET Z

Download Answer Key

July 2016

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET A

Download Answer Key

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET B

Download Answer Key

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET C

Download Answer Key

UGC NET July 2016 Question Paper 1, SET D

Download Answer Key

December 2015

UGC NET December 2017 Question Paper 1, SET P

Download Answer Key

UGC NET December 2017 Question Paper 1, SET Q

Download Answer Key

UGC NET December 2017 Question Paper 1, SET R

Download Answer Key

UGC NET December 2017 Question Paper 1, SET S

Download Answer Key

UGC NET 2018 Question Paper - Subject Wise

Candidates can find UGC NET 2018 question paper subject wise in the following table. The subject wise question paper for UGC NET paper 2 will let you know of the questions that have been asked in the past and further help you strategize your preparation. 

UGC NET JULY 2018 Question Paper

Download Question Paper PDF

MANAGEMENT

Download UGC NET 2018 Management Question Paper

COMMERCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Commerce Question Paper

HISTORY

Download UGC NET 2018 History Question Paper

GEOGRAPHY

Download UGC NET 2018 Geography Question Paper

POLITICAL SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Political Science Question Paper

ENGLISH

Download UGC NET 2018 English Question Paper

COMPUTER SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Computer Science Question Paper

ECONOMICS

Download UGC NET 2018 Economics Question Paper

SOCIOLOGY

Download UGC NET 2018 Sociology Question Paper

PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION

Download UGC NET 2018 Public Administration Question Paper

ANTHROPOLOGY

Download UGC NET 2018 Anthropology Question Paper

PHILOSOPHY

Download UGC NET 2018 Philosophy Question Paper

PSYCHOLOGY

Download UGC NET 2018 Psychology Question Paper

EDUCATION

Download UGC NET 2018 Education Question Paper

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Environmental Science Question Paper

SOCIAL WORK

Download UGC NET 2018 Social Work Question Paper

LAW

Download UGC NET 2018 Law Question Paper

HOME SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Home Science Question Paper

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Economic Science Question Paper

LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

Download UGC NET 2018 Library and Information Science Question Paper

LABOUR WELFARE & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Download UGC NET 2018 Labour Welfare and Industrial Relations Question Paper

HUMAN RIGHTS & DUTIES

Download UGC NET 2018 Human Rights and Duties Question Paper

INTERNATIONAL RELATION & AREA STUDIES

Download UGC NET 2018 International Relation and Area Studies Question Paper

POPULATION STUDIES

Download UGC NET 2018 Population Studies Question Paper

TOURISM ADMINISTRATION & MANAGEMENT

Download UGC NET 2018 Tourism Administration and Management Question Paper

Mass Communication & Journalism

Download UGC NET 2018 Mass Communication & Journalism Question Paper

Social Medicine & Community Health

Download UGC NET 2018 Social Medicine and Community Health Question Paper

Women’s Studies

Download UGC NET 2018 Women's Studies Question Paper

Visual Arts

Download UGC NET Visual Arts 2018  Question Paper

Yoga 

Download UGC NET Yoga 2018  Question Paper

Adult Education

Download UGC NET Adult Education 2018  Question Paper

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

Download UGC NET Arab Culture and Islamic Studies 2018  Question Paper

Archaeology 

Download UGC NET Archaeology 2018  Question Paper

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian & Peace Studies

Download UGC NET Buddhist, Jain, Gandhian and Peace Studies 2018  Question Paper

Comparative Literature

Download UGC NET Comparative Literature 2018  Question Paper

Comparative Study of Religions

Download UGC NET Comparative Study  of Religions 2018  Question Paper

Criminology

Download UGC NET Criminology 2018  Question Paper

Why is Solving UGC NET Previous Year Paper Important?

UGC NET previous year question paper helps a candidate to know of the exam pattern while solving them. In addition to this, a candidate gets to know of the shortcomings and how one can get better at achieving accuracy. Let us have a look at the importance of practicing the UGC NET question paper of previous years. 

Helps in understanding the Exam Pattern

Practicing previous year's papers will help you to understand the exam pattern followed by UGC NET. Let’s look briefly at the UGC NET exam pattern to give you a broad knowledge of it. 

NTA UGC NET Exam Pattern

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

I

50

100

1 Hour

II

100

200

2 Hours
 

150

300

3 Hours

Helps to Identify Important Topics

Practicing previous year's papers will help you in identifying important topics which have frequently appeared in the previous UGC NET Exams. Students must refer to the detailed syllabus of the UGC NET Exam. However, to buck up the speed of the preparation they must focus on practicing the important topics first.

Help in analyzing the Difficulty Level of the questions

You will get to know the difficulty level of the topics and sub-topics of both the Papers, i.e., Paper-I and Paper-II. The more questions you practice, the better you get at achieving marks. 

Helps in identifying your Strong and Weak Areas

While practicing previous year's papers, make sure to identify your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas. Do practice those topics which are your areas of strength but allocate a little less time for that.  Remember that all of us have different strengths & areas of improvement and accordingly we need to customize our preparation strategy. This way you will be able to score high in the exam.

Helps in Time Management during the Exam:

Try different orders of attempt patterns while practicing previous papers. Choose the order which will allow you to optimally utilize your time. Also, try not to give more than one minute to any question while attempting them. You must focus on improving your speed of attempting questions to ace this exam.

Helps in achieving Accuracy

Practice makes the man perfect! The more you will practice, the more accuracy you will gain which will eventually lead you to a high score in the exam. Practice will help you in avoiding silly mistakes and making guesswork while attempting both Paper 1 and 2. Therefore, practicing the previous year's papers will help you in achieving accuracy and high score in UGC NET Exam.

FAQs on UGC NET Previous Year Paper

Which year UGC NET previous year question paper is available? 

Candidates can download UGC NET previous year question paper of 2022, 2018, 2017, 2016 and more. One must download the question paper PDF and practice.

How many years of UGC NET question paper should one solve?

One must solve at least 5 years UGC NET previous year question paper. The more you solve it, the better you get at it. 

Have you provided UGC NET paper 1 question paper?

Yes, you can practice UGC NET paper 1 question paper here on Jagran Josh. At the same time, you can also practice UGC NET paper 2 question paper for every subject. 

