UGC NET Criminology Previous Year Paper: Practice UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 with Answer Keys

UGC NET Criminology Previous Year Paper: Candidates can score high marks in UGC NET Criminology Paper-2 by practicing previous year papers in online mode. This will help the candidates to improve their speed of attempting questions with accuracy in UGC NET Exam. In this article, we have shared the UGC NET Paper-2 Criminology Previous Year Paper held in July 2018 alongwith their answers.

UGC NET July 2018 Paper-2 Criminology Previous Year Paper with Answers

1. When can a trial court release an accused on bail under section 389(3) of Cr.P.C. after conviction?

(1) Where accused is on bail, imprisonment is not exceeding 3 years.

(2) Where accused is on bail, imprisonment is not exceeding 5 years.

(3) Where accused is on bail, imprisonment is not exceeding 7 years.

(4) Where accused is on bail, imprisonment is not exceeding 9 years.

Answer: (1)

2. Under which section of the Code of Criminal procedure, police can arrest an accused without warrant?

(1) Section 37

(2) Section 40

(3) Section 41

(4) Section 42

Answer: (3)

3. Assertion (A): The committee has the authority to dispose the cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need of care and protection, as well as to provide for their basic needs and protection.

Reason (R): “Committee” means Child Welfare Committee constituted under section 27 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(2) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (3)

4. The early Marxist Criminologist Willem Bonger, was the Dutch philosopher, whose most noted work was:

(1) Criminality and Economic Conditions

(2) Das Kapital

(3) The Criminal Man

(4) Essay on Crime and Punishments

Answer: (1)

5. Who among the following introduced a typology of victims based on victim-offender relationships?

(1) Ezzat Fattah

(2) Henry Ellenberger

(3) Marvin E. Wolfgang

(4) Hans Von Hentig

Answer: (All)

6. Which among the following is correct?

(1) The right to private defence is available only to adults.

(2) The right to private defence is available only to those who are capable of to lawful commit crime.

(3) The right of private defence is available only to the public servants.

(4) The right of private defence is available to all, irrespective of age and capacity.

Answer: (4)

7. Under which of the following situations would Indian courts have jurisdiction?

(a) Crime committed by an Indian in a foreign country.

(b) Crime committed by a foreigner in India.

(c) Crime committed by a person on an Indian ship.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(1) Both (a) and (b) are correct.

(2) Both (a) and (c) are correct.

(3) Only (b) is correct.

(4) All (a), (b) and (c) are correct.

Answer: (4)

8. Which among the following section of Indian Penal Code defines Forgery?

(1) Section 463

(2) Section 464

(3) Section 465

(4) Section 467

Answer: (1)

9. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Instigation to commit an offence (b) Agreement to commit an offence (c) Grave and sudden provocation (d) Acts done without intention to prevent others (i) Criminal conspiracy (ii) Necessity (iii) Abetment (iv) Culpable homicide not amounting to murder (v) Attempt

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (ii) (iv) (v) (iii)

(2) (ii) (i) (iv) (ii)

(3) (ii) (i) (iv) (iii)

(4) (iii) (iv) (v) (ii)

Answer: (2)

10. Match the List – I with List – II using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Qualitative (b) Less Control (c) External Control (d) Natural (i) Artificial (ii) Internal Control (iii) Greater Control (iv) Quantitative

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iv) (i) (ii) (iii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iii) (i) (iv) (ii)

Answer: (1)

11. Who among the following was first to note that passionate criminals act, under the provocation by victims?

(1) Lombroso

(2) Beccaria

(3) Garofalo

(4) Ferri

Answer: (1)

12. Who among the following uses the notion, “the higher immorality”, to explain the concept of moral insesibility of the power elite?

(1) C. Wright Mills

(2) Edward Ross

(3) E.H. Sutherland

(4) Quinney

Answer: (1)

13. Which among the following is competent to pass an order of life imprisonment?

(1) Chief Judicial Magistrate

(2) Session Judge

(3) Metropolitian Magistrate

(4) Any Magistrate of First Class

Answer: (2)

14. If the numbers attached to a variable represent equal quantities, it is called:

(1) Nominal scale

(2) Ordinal scale

(3) Interval scale

(4) Ratio scale

Answer: (3)

15. Which among the following is the base for Radical Criminology?

(1) Conflict

(2) Consensus

(3) Peace-making

(4) None of the above

Answer: (1)

16. The concept of ‘Social Solidarity’ is used by whom to explain crime in society?

(1) Robert Merton

(2) Emile Durkheim

(3) David Matza

(4) Paul Young

Answer: (2)

17. Actus reus means:

(1) Guilty act

(2) Guilty mind

(3) Recklessness

(4) Negligence

Answer: (1)

18. The principles in respect of burden of proof are prescribed in:

(1) The Indian Penal Code

(2) The Code of Criminal Procedure

(3) The Indian Evidence Act

(4) The Police Manual

Answer: (3)

19. In court proceedings, which among the following is not correct?

(1) Examination-in-Chief

(2) Cross-examination

(3) Re-examination

(4) General Examination

Answer: (4)

20. Who among the following has made the statement, “crime can be ended only with the ending of suffering (only when there is peace) through love and compassion found in awareness”?

(1) Quinney

(2) Chambliss

(3) Karl Marx

(4) Lombroso

Answer: (1)

21. Match List – I with List – II and select the correct answer using the code given below:

List-I List-II (a) Common Intention (b) Common Object (c) Instigation (d) Dishonest Intention (i) Theft (ii) Abetment (iii) Joint Liability (iv) Constractive Liability (v) Vicarious Liability

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iii) (i) (ii) (iv)

(2) (ii) (iv) (v) (i)

(3) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(4) (ii) (i) (v) (iv)

Answer: (3)

22. Which among the following is not correctly matched?

(1) Criminal Act: Actus Reus

(2) Normlessness: Anomic

(3) White Collar Crime: Quinney

(4) Criminal Intent: Mens rea

Answer: (3)

23. Who declared the “reformation and rehabilitation” of offenders was the main objective of prison administration?

(1) Prison Descipline Committee 1836

(2) Commission of Inquiry into Jail Management and Discipline 1864

(3) Conference of Expert on Prison Administration 1877

(4) Indian Jail Committee 1919-20

Answer: (4)

24. Which among the following aims to provide a philosophical rationale for reforming the judicial and legal system to make it more rational and fair?

(1) Philosophical school

(2) Social school

(3) Legal school

(4) Classical school

Answer: (4)

25. The two opposing ideas related to the effect of media and violence are:

(a) Rubble hypothesis

(b) Catharsis hypothesis

(c) Null hypothesis

(d) Precipitation hypothesis

Code:

(1) (a) and (c) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (b) and (c) are correct

(4) (a) and (d) are correct

Answer: (2)

26. When criminal law is considered to be in agreement with public will, it is called:

(1) Felony

(2) Consensus model

(3) Folkways

(4) Conflict model

Answer: (2)

27. The term ‘mores’ means:

(1) More serious norms, involve punishments

(2) Folkways

(3) Less serious norms

(4) Laws

Answer: (1)

28. ‘Societies try to control deviant behaviour using Norms.’ Norms include:

(a) Mores

(b) Folkways

(c) Laws

(d) Traditions

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (a) and (c) are correct

(4) (b) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

29. The Latin maxim ‘mala in se’ means:

(1) ‘Bad because they are prohibited’

(2) ‘No crime without law’

(3) ‘Bad in themselves’

(4) ‘On the face of it’

Answer: (3)

30. The term ‘Green criminology’ deals with which of the following type of crimes?

(1) Terrorism

(2) Environmental crimes

(3) Cyber crimes

(4) Personal crime

Answer: (2)

31. ‘Opportunity Cost of Crime’, is a term which involves:

(a) Time spent on securing assets

(b) cost work days in prison by criminal

(c) Victim lost work days

(d) Neighbourhood watch time

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

(2) (a), (b) and (c) are correct

(3) (a) and (b) are correct

(4) (a) is correct

Answer: (1)

32. The term ‘crime induced production’ refers to:

(1) Cost of loss of time by victim/criminal

(2) Victim cost work days

(3) Neighbourhood watch time

(4) Costs in resources to fight crime

Answer: (4)

33. Assertion (A): Deviant behaviour refers to activities that fall outside the range of normal societal toleration.

Reasoning (R): Definition of such activities are related to time, place and persons.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong

(2) Both (A) and (R) are correct

(3) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong

Answer: (2)

34. Assertion (A): Crime is an intentional act or omission in violation of criminal law, committed without justification and sanctioned by the state with punishment.

Reason (R): The act is prohibited by law and contains legally specified punishments.

Code:

(1) Both (A) and (R) are true, and (R) is the correct explanation

(2) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation

(3) (A) is true and (R) is false

(4) (A) is false but (R) is true

Answer: (1)

35. Arrange the following activities, as these happen in Criminal Justice System:

(a) Police arrest

(b) Commission of crime

(c) Sentencing

(d) Charge sheet

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(4) (b), (a), (d), (c)

Answer: (4)

36. In criminological research, ‘pie chart’ is used to represent:

(1) Numbers and percentages

(2) Correlation

(3) Chi-square

(4) Standard deviation

Answer: (1)

37. Which one among the following is not correctly matched?

(1) Cesare Lombroso: The Criminal man

(2) Charles Goring: The English convict

(3) Ian Taylor: Criminology

(4) W.C. Reckless: The Crime problem

Answer: (3)

38. What type of cases does Juvenile Justice Board deal?

(1) Run-away children

(2) Children living by street

(3) Children in conflict with law

(4) Vagrant children

Answer: (3)

39. Which among the following substances is classified as depressant?

(1) Alcohol

(2) Caffeine

(3) Cocaine

(4) Mescaline

Answer: (1)

40. In which country, among the following, commercial sex is not legally banned?

(1) Pakistan

(2) India

(3) Saudi Arabia

(4) United States of America

Answer: (2)

41. Crimes that exemplify “mala prohibita” are:

(a) Traffic violations

(b) Homicide

(c) Gambling

(d) Rape

Code:

(1) (a) and (c) are correct

(2) (b) and (d) are correct

(3) (a) and (b) are correct

(4) (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (1)

42. In India, under which of the following laws, is the crime victim eligible to receive compensation?

(1) Indian Penal Code

(2) Code of Criminal Procedure

(3) Protection of Civil Rights Act

(4) Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act

Answer: (2)

43. The term ‘Forensic’ in Forensic Sciences means, which of the following:

(1) ‘In open court’ or ‘Public’

(2) Scientific Principles

(3) Legal Precedences

(4) Penological Philosophy

Answer: (1)

44. ‘Robbery’ is a form of:

(1) Traditional crime

(2) Contemporary crime

(3) Cyber crime

(4) Environmental crime

Answer: (1)

45. Psychological aspects of crime are related to:

(a) Intelligence

(b) Self-esteem

(c) Motivation

(d) Learning

Code:

(1) (a) and (c) are correct

(2) (c) and (d) are correct

(3) (a), (c) and (d) are correct

(4) (a), (b), (c) and (d) are correct

Answer: (4)

46. Which law in India lays down guidelines for plea bargaining?

(1) Indian Penal Code

(2) Code of Criminal Procedure

(3) Indian Evidence Act

(4) Police Act

Answer: (2)

47. In which city International Court of Justice is located?

(1) London

(2) New York

(3) Paris

(4) The Hague

Answer: (4)

48. Assertion (A): Theories involve attempt to develop reasonable explanations of reality.

Reason (R): Explains the essential elements of the subject in question.

Code:

(1) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct.

(2) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

Answer: (4)

49. An extreme psychological and physical dependence on intoxicating drugs is called:

(1) Alcoholic anonymous

(2) Addiction

(3) Detoxification

(4) Withdrawal symptoms

Answer: (2)

50. Which of the following is not correctly matched?

(1) Car cloning – Illegal copying of Registration certificates of a car

(2) Espionage – Clandestine theft of Information

(3) White collar crime – Crimes by working class

(4) Assassination – Killing of high public figures

Answer: (3)

51. Corporate (business) crime is a type of which of the following broad classification?

(1) Bribery

(2) Embezzlement

(3) Crimes by person

(4) Organisational crime

Answer: (4)

52. Before publication, sending a report to colleagues with research knowledge to check for publication suitability is called:

(1) Pilot study

(2) Peer review

(3) Participant observation

(4) Presumptive consent

Answer: (2)

53. The distance between the lowest and the highest value in a set of scores is called:

(1) Range

(2) Deviation

(3) Standard deviation

(4) Variance

Answer: (1)

54. Assertion (A): White collar crime is committed by a person of responsibility.

Reason (R): White collar crime is committed by a person of high social status in the course of his occupation.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(2) (R) is correct, but (A) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

Answer: (4)

55. Who among the following is a British Criminologist who contributed to the development of probation?

(1) John Miller

(2) John Augusten

(3) John Howard

(4) Thorndike

Answer: (3)

56. Who is the author of the book entitled “The Professional Thief”?

(1) Donald Cressey

(2) Gilbert Geis

(3) Edwin Sutherland

(4) Donald Clinard

Answer: (3)

57. Which thinker is regarded as a Protagonist of Victimology theory?

(1) Howard

(2) Lombroso

(3) Sutherland

(4) Von Hentig

Answer: (4)

58. Which among the following laws provides for compensation to Crime Victims?

(1) Indian Penal Code

(2) Protection of Civil Rights Act

(3) Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act

(4) Immoral Traffic Prevention Act

Answer: (3)

59. Which of the following perspectives assumes that events can be explained in causal rather than volitional terms?

(1) Classical

(2) Neo-classical

(3) Impressionist

(4) Positivism

Answer: (4)

60. Sequence the following important happenings in Criminology, chronologically:

(a) Hirschi’s Contribution.

(b) Quinney and Pepinskys Contributions.

(c) Taylor, Walton and Young’s Contributions.

(d) Eysenck on Personality.

Code:

(1) (d), (a), (c), (b)

(2) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (c), (b), (a)

Answer: (1)

61. Who has focused on the concept of ‘Dramatization of evil’ to explain criminal behaviour?

(1) Vold

(2) Doly

(3) Young

(4) Elliot

Answer: (1)

62. Which one of the following pairs is correctly matched?

(1) Criminal family studies – Alfred Binet

(2) Intelligence (IQ) test – Sheldon

(3) Twin studies – Lange

(4) Body trait studies – Goddard

Answer: (3)

63. A stand-alone malware that replicates itself in order to spread to other computers is called:

(1) Worm

(2) Logic bomb

(3) Trojan horse

(4) Solami technique

Answer: (1)

64. The term ‘Vandalism’ refers to:

(1) Willful acts of shoplifting

(2) Willful destruction of property

(3) Compulsive stealing

(4) Willfully committing murder

Answer: (2)

65. Arrange the following laws in chronological order:

(1) Police Act, Prison Act, Evidence Act, Probation of Offenders Act

(2) Police Act, Evidence Act, Prison Act, Probation of Offenders Act

(3) Prison Act, Police Act, Probation of Offenders Act, Evidence Act

(4) Evidence Act, Probation of Offenders Act, Police Act, Prison Act

Answer: (2)

66. Assertion (A): Peace-making criminology focussing on developing means of trust-building even in the midst of conflict.

Reason (R): Peace-making criminology stresses the construction of a social fabric of love and respect.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

(2) (R) is correct but (A) is wrong.

(3) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are correct.

Answer: (4)

67. Sequence, chronologically, the following developments in criminology:

(a) Adolphe Quevlet’s Contribution

(b) Jeremy Bentham’s Contribution

(c) Contribution of Karl Marx

(d) Contribution of A.M. Guerry

Code:

(1) (c), (a), (b), (d)

(2) (d), (b), (c), (a)

(3) (b), (d), (a), (c)

(4) (a), (b), (c), (d)

Answer: (3)

68. Match List – I with List – II, using the code given:

List-I List-II (a) Eysenck (b) Reckless (c) Sutherland (d) Cohen (i) Delinquent Boys (ii) Differential Association (iii) Atavism (iv) Crime and Personality (v) Containment theory

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (v) (ii) (i)

(2) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(3) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

(4) (v) (ii) (i) (iii)

Answer: (1)

69. Given below are assumptions about crime and the policy they lead to. Find which one is not correctly matched.

(1) Crime is a label – Decriminalization

(2) Crime explained by combination of theories – Restorative Justice

(3) Androcentric bias – More Female roles in criminal justice

(4) Peace-making – Stricter laws

Answer: (4)

70. A crime in which small amounts of money are taken from many accounts and transferred to that of the thief is called:

(1) Cyber Crime

(2) Phishing

(3) Computer Crime

(4) Solami technique

Answer: (4)

71. The scale that contains categories that can be ordered by rank on a continuum is called:

(1) Interval scale

(2) Nominal scale

(3) Ratio scale

(4) Ordinal scale

Answer: (4)

72. Similar behaviour exhibited by identical twins is called:

(1) Dizygotic Con Cordance

(2) Con Cordance

(3) Monozygotic Con Cordance

(4) Trizygotic Con Cordance

Answer: (1)

73. The error of attempting to have a specific theory explain all crimes is called:

(1) Global fallacy

(2) Ecological fallacy

(3) Fallacy of autonomy

(4) Fallacy

Answer: (1)

74. The terminology ‘Closet Queen’ refers to:

(1) Commercial sex

(2) Homosexuality

(3) Date rape

(4) Street walking

Answer: (2)

75. Which among the following is not correctly matched?

(1) Mental deficiency – Goring

(2) Feeble mindedness – Goddard

(3) Physical inferiority – Hooton

(4) Somototypes – Christiansen

Answer: (4)

76. Integrated theory of Juvenile Delinquency has been propounded by:

(1) Elliott

(2) De Keseredy

(3) Chesney-Lind

(4) Vold

Answer: (1)

77. ‘Left realism’ is a major theme by:

(1) Beccaria

(2) Tannenbaum

(3) Daly

(4) Paul Young

Answer: (4)

78. When a child above 16 years commits a henious offence, sequence the following using the code as per the J.J. Act, 2015:

(a) Preliminary Assessment

(b) Trial by Childrens Court

(c) Child above 16 years + Henious offence

(d) Disposal

Code:

(1) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(2) (a), (c), (d), (b)

(3) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(4) (c), (a), (b), (d)

Answer: (4)

79. Assertion (A): A basic canon of scientific research is that research attempts to maintain objectivity.

Reason (R): The researcher is trained not to judge but rather to objectively record and to determine what meaning these findings have for the field of criminology and to the development of its knowledge base.

Code:

(1) (A) is correct, but (R) is wrong.

(2) (A) is wrong, but (R) is correct.(3) Bot

h (A) and (R) are correct.

(4) Both (A) and (R) are wrong.

Answer: (3)

80. In 2016, how many Central Jails were there in India?

(1) Between 50 and 100

(2) Between 101 and 150

(3) Between 151 and 200

(4) Between 201 and 250

Answer: (2)

81. Crime committed against women and children as a part of a system of traditional male dominance and authority is known as:

(1) Genocide

(2) Matriarchal crimes

(3) Patriarchal crimes

(4) Fetishism

Answer: (3)

82. A secret and malicious Computer Programme hidden within other programmes is called __________.

(1) Trojan horse

(2) Worm

(3) Solami technique

(4) Social engineering

Answer: (1)

83. Sequence, chronologically the following developments in Criminology:

(a) Lombroso’s Contribution

(b) Charles Gorings Contribution

(c) Durkheim’s Views

(d) Darwin’s Ideas

Code:

(1) (a), (d), (b), (c)

(2) (d), (c), (b), (a)

(3) (a), (b), (c), (d)

(4) (d), (a), (c), (b)

Answer: (4)

84. Match List – I with List – II, using the code given:

List-I List-II (a) Dugdale (b) Darwin (c) Goring (d) Marx (i) Communist Manifesto (ii) The English Convict (iii) The Jukes (iv) Origin of species (v) American revolution

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (iii) (ii) (i)

(2) (iii) (iv) (ii) (i)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (iii) (i) (ii)

Answer: (2)

85. Which among the following authority grants probation to offenders?

(1) Police

(2) Prosecution

(3) Court

(4) Jail authorities

Answer: (3)

86. Which authority in India grants parole or pre-mature release to convicted jail-inmates?

(1) Police

(2) Court

(3) Jail authorities

(4) Chief Minister

Answer: (3)

87. Among the following, which system leads to the reduction in the term of sentence of jail-inmates having satisfactory work and conduct behaviour?

(1) Probation

(2) Remission

(3) Parole

(4) Furlough

Answer: (2)

88. Among the following, which country does not award death penalty to convicts?

(1) China

(2) England

(3) USA

(4) Saudi Arabia

Answer: (2)

89. For giving punishment to a criminal wrong-doer, what principle has Beccaria propounded?

(1) Correction

(2) Deterrence

(3) Retribution

(4) Revenge

Answer: (2)

90. Which country among the following awards death penalty for possessing lethal drugs?

(1) Saudi Arabia

(2) Australia

(3) Great Britain

(4) United States of America

Answer: (1)

91. Match List – I with List – II, using the code given:

List-I List-II (a) Variables (b) Reliability (c) Constructs (d) Operational definition (i) Abstractions social scientists discuss in their theories. (ii) Specifies how to measure a variable. (iii) Validity evaluated by a group of judges. (iv) The extent to which a measure is free from random error. (v) Representations of Constructs.

Code:

(a) (b) (c) (d)

(1) (iv) (v) (ii) (i)

(2) (v) (iv) (i) (ii)

(3) (i) (ii) (iii) (iv)

(4) (iv) (ii) (ii) (i)

Answer: (2)

92. Which of the following is not correctly matched?

(1) Children in conflict with law – Special Home

(2) Adolescent offenders – Borstal Home

(3) Neglected children – Childrens Home

(4) Women offenders – Observation Home

Answer: (4)

93. Which of the following is correctly matched?

(1) Atavism – Lombroso

(2) Rational Choice – Durkheim

(3) Altruism – Merton

(4) Labelling – Sutherland

Answer: (1)

94. Who among the following has made the statement, “A victim can be an individual, an organisation, “the moral order” or the legal system of a state which is threatened, harmed or destroyed by an action?”

(1) Hans Joachim Schneider

(2) Benjamin Mendelsohn

(3) Hans John Hentig

(4) Erikson

Answer: (1)

95. Who made the statement, “ A crime committed by a person of respectability and high social status in the course of his Occupation?”

(1) Lemert

(2) Sutherland

(3) Freud

(4) Cloward and Ohlin

Answer: (2)

Directions 96 to 100:-

Although many criminological theories emerged in response to the social context of the 1960s and 1970s, especially the concern with prevailing inequities in money and power, the USA turned to the political right during the Reagan and Bush years of the 1980s and beyond. During this time, new criminologists emerged claiming that crime is not due to the faults in society but rather to the faults of individuals. These theories vary in their scientific merit, but they are consistent in suggesting that the answer to crime vests largely in harsher punishment and specifically expanded use of imprisonment against offenders.

96. Major criminological theories developed:

(1) After 1960

(2) After 1970

(3) After 1980

(4) After 2010

Answer: (2)

97. Inequalities in money and power caused:

(1) Social inequalities

(2) New criminological explanations

(3) Social problems

(4) Individualization

Answer: (2)

98. New criminologists opined that crime is due to:

(1) Social disorganization

(2) Scientific merits

(3) Faults in society

(4) Flaws in Individuals

Answer: (4)

99. Theories that advocated for harsher punishment lack in:

(1) Clear explanations

(2) Scientific Regime

(3) Faults

(4) Varying scientific merits

Answer: (4)

100. The new criminologists advocated:

(1) Probation

(2) Harsher punishments

(3) Lenient punishments

(4) Scientific methods

Answer: (2)

