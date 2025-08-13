Calicut University Result 2025 Released for 2nd & 4th Semester — Download Marksheet at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut has declared the result for 2nd and 4th Semesters on its official website. All the students who appeared for the B.Ed, B.Com, BTA, M.Sc exams can check and download their Calicut University Result using their registration number and password. Find the direct link to download Calicut University Result 2025 for 2nd and 4th Semesters in the article below.

Calicut University Result 2025

According to the latest update, Calicut University has released the results for the Second Semester B.Ed and Fourth Semester M.Sc Environmental Science, B.Com/BBA/BTHM, BHA, BHD, BTA, and other courses on August 13.

Calicut University Result 2025 Direct Link

Students can either visit the official website, results.uoc.ac.in, to download their Calicut University Marksheet PDF, or click on the direct result download link provided below.