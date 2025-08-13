Calicut University Result 2025 Released for 2nd & 4th Semester — Download Marksheet at uoc.ac.in

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut has declared the result for 2nd and 4th Semesters on its official website. All the students who appeared for the B.Ed, B.Com, BTA, M.Sc exams can check and download their Calicut University Result using their registration number and password. Find the direct link to download Calicut University Result 2025 for 2nd and 4th Semesters in the article below.
Calicut University Result 2025
According to the latest update, Calicut University has released the results for the Second Semester B.Ed and Fourth Semester M.Sc Environmental Science, B.Com/BBA/BTHM, BHA, BHD, BTA, and other courses on August 13.
Calicut University Result 2025 Direct Link
Students can either visit the official website, results.uoc.ac.in, to download their Calicut University Marksheet PDF, or click on the direct result download link provided below.
|
Fourth Semester B.Com-Professional (CUCBCSS) Regular/ Supplementary Examinations April 2025
|
Fourth Semester M.Sc. ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE CCSS Examination 4/2025 (2023 Admission)
|
Fourth Semester B.Com/BBA/BTHM,BHA,BHD (CBCSS) Regular/ Supplementary Examinations April 2025
|
Fourth Semester BTA (CBCSS) Regular/ Supplementary Examinations April 2025 (2022 Admission onwards)
|
Second Semester B.Ed One Time Regular Supplementary Examination 9/2024 (2018, 2019, 2020 Admissions)
How to Download Calicut University Result 2025 PDF
Students can download their Calicut Marksheet PDF for UG and PG courses through the official website. Here is the step-by-step process to download Calicut University Result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uoc.ac.in
Step 2: Go to "Examination" tab and click on "Results".
Step 3: Check your semester and session.
Step 4: Enter your registration number to view your marks.
Step 5: Download Calicut University Marksheet PDF for future reference.
University of Calicut: Highlights
|
Calicut University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Calicut University
|
Established
|
1968
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation