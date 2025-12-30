U.S. Federal holidays January 2026: Americans are looking at two major federal holidays in January this year. This means there will be nationwide closures for non-essential government offices, bank offices, and other financial institutions.

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the list of federal holidays in January 2026 begins immediately with New Year’s Day. It will soon be followed by the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day later in the month.

For anyone curious about what holiday is next, the dates mentioned here onwards serve as the legal public holidays designated by Title 5 of the U.S. Code.

So, hop on and read the January list of federal holidays in the United States to stay informed about the upcoming USPS mail delays, banking hours, and stock market pauses as the nation transitions into the new year.