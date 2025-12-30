U.S. Federal holidays January 2026: Americans are looking at two major federal holidays in January this year. This means there will be nationwide closures for non-essential government offices, bank offices, and other financial institutions.
According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the list of federal holidays in January 2026 begins immediately with New Year’s Day. It will soon be followed by the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day later in the month.
For anyone curious about what holiday is next, the dates mentioned here onwards serve as the legal public holidays designated by Title 5 of the U.S. Code.
So, hop on and read the January list of federal holidays in the United States to stay informed about the upcoming USPS mail delays, banking hours, and stock market pauses as the nation transitions into the new year.
Is New Year’s Day a Federal Holiday in 2026?
Yes, New Year’s Day is the very first of the eleven annual federal holidays recognized by the U.S. government. In 2026, January 1st falls on a Thursday.
This makes it a mid-week holiday in the first week of January. Many private-sector employees may find themselves with a bridge day on Friday, though federal offices will officially resume operations on January 2, 2026.
What is Closed on New Year’s Day 2026?
Federal Courts: All U.S. District and Appellate courts will be closed.
Post Offices: The USPS will not deliver regular mail or packages.
Social Security Offices: All local field offices will be shuttered.
Banking: Most retail banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will remain closed.
When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026?
The second, and last, federal holiday of January 2026 in the US is the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of the month.
In 2026, this falls on Monday, January 19. The holiday, this, creates the first room for a long weekend of the year for millions of Americans.
When a date is designated among the federal holidays in January 2026, specific public and private services are paused. According to the U.S. Court of Appeals, these days are treated as legal holidays, meaning all non-exigent government services are suspended.
