School Holiday on 17 November
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download RRB PO Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Nov 17, 2025, 15:55 IST

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) for the RRB Probationary Officer posts on its official website. The written exam is scheduled on November 22 and 23, 2025. Candidates can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials. Check steps to download and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the RRB Probationary Officer posts. Candidates appearing in the  written exam scheduled on November 22 and 23, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.ibps.in. Admit card is the crucial document to be carried by the candidates with a valid photo identity card at the exam venue. The IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 is available at the official website, however you can access the same in the article given below-

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link

To download the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. Candidates are advised to download their admit card much before the exam date through the official website. You can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below-

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 

Click here

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 Overview

Below are the detials overview of the recruitment drive for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III)posts. 

Particulars Details
Recruitment Body

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
Exam Name

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025
Vacancy 3928

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Status 

 Out

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Dates

22nd & 23rd November 2025

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Date

16th November 2025 to 23rd November 2025
Official Website www.ibps.in

Login Credentials Required

Registration No./Roll No. & Password/Date of Birth

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Exam Date, Shift Timing, Reporting Time, Exam Centre Address, Exam Guidelines
Mode of Exam Online (CBT)
Purpose of Admit Card

Entry to exam hall & verification of candidate details

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 Download By Login Credential

Candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO 2025 hall ticket for the online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII - Officer Scale I posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.

How To Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates appearing in the written exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials and following the steps given below-

  1. Go to official website of the bank - ibps.in on your laptop or mobile 
  2. On the homepage you will find the admit card link ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII - Officer Scale I’
  3. Click on the link and login for IBPS RRB Admit Card using your registration details
  4. Download IBPS RRB prelims admit card and take the print out of the admit card
  5. Take the printout of the admit card.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Timings 2025 

As a large number of candidates are appearing for the exam, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2025 will be held in 8 shifts. The first four shifts are scheduled for 22nd November 2025, while the remaining four will take place on 23rd November 2025. The detailed shift-wise exam timings are provided below.

Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time
Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 9:45 AM
Shift 2 10:15 AM 11:15 AM 12:00 PM
Shift 3 12:30 PM 1:30 PM 2:15 PM
Shift 4 2:45 PM 3:45 PM 4:30 PM

Common Issues During Downloading The IBPS RRB PO 2025 Hall Ticket

Candidates used to face many unwanted issues during the downloading of IBPS PO Admit Card 2025. But there is no need to panic in case of any difficulty during downloading the hall ticket. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the hall ticket smoothly. Below are some common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the hall ticket-

Server Issues: It might be that the load of login a number of candidates for particular time and high traffic can make the website slow or unavailable. It can hamper the speed of the server and you will have to refresh the page. 

Incorrect Login Credentials: You are required to provide the login credentials as the same and without any change. If you have forgotten passwords or wrong usernames can prevent your access to the website and download the hall ticket.

Slow Internet Connection: The speed of the internet can also hamper downloading hall ticket prices and so you are advised to depend on a high speed internet connection in lieu of a poor one.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News