IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 Released at ibps.in, Download RRB PO Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the RRB Probationary Officer posts. Candidates appearing in the written exam scheduled on November 22 and 23, 2025 can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at https://www.ibps.in. Admit card is the crucial document to be carried by the candidates with a valid photo identity card at the exam venue. The IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 is available at the official website, however you can access the same in the article given below- IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Link To download the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including registration number and password to the link. Candidates are advised to download their admit card much before the exam date through the official website. You can download your hall ticket directly through the link given below-

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025 Click here IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 Overview Below are the detials overview of the recruitment drive for Group “A”- Officers (Scale-I, II & III)posts. Particulars Details Recruitment Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam 2025 Vacancy 3928 IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card Status Out IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam Dates 22nd & 23rd November 2025 IBPS RRB PO Admit Card Download Date 16th November 2025 to 23rd November 2025 Official Website www.ibps.in Login Credentials Required Registration No./Roll No. & Password/Date of Birth Details Mentioned on Admit Card Exam Date, Shift Timing, Reporting Time, Exam Centre Address, Exam Guidelines Mode of Exam Online (CBT) Purpose of Admit Card Entry to exam hall & verification of candidate details

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 Download By Login Credential Candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO 2025 hall ticket for the online preliminary exam call letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII - Officer Scale I posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application. How To Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2025? Candidates appearing in the written exam can download the hall ticket after using their login credentials and following the steps given below- Go to official website of the bank - ibps.in on your laptop or mobile On the homepage you will find the admit card link ‘Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XIII - Officer Scale I’ Click on the link and login for IBPS RRB Admit Card using your registration details Download IBPS RRB prelims admit card and take the print out of the admit card Take the printout of the admit card.

IBPS RRB PO Exam Timings 2025 As a large number of candidates are appearing for the exam, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims 2025 will be held in 8 shifts. The first four shifts are scheduled for 22nd November 2025, while the remaining four will take place on 23rd November 2025. The detailed shift-wise exam timings are provided below. Shift Reporting Time Exam Start Time Exam End Time Shift 1 8:00 AM 9:00 AM 9:45 AM Shift 2 10:15 AM 11:15 AM 12:00 PM Shift 3 12:30 PM 1:30 PM 2:15 PM Shift 4 2:45 PM 3:45 PM 4:30 PM Common Issues During Downloading The IBPS RRB PO 2025 Hall Ticket Candidates used to face many unwanted issues during the downloading of IBPS PO Admit Card 2025. But there is no need to panic in case of any difficulty during downloading the hall ticket. It may be some technical glitches or others which can hamper your process to download the hall ticket smoothly. Below are some common issues which can hamper your smooth functioning of downloading the hall ticket-