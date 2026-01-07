JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
CLAT 2026 Counselling: First Seat Allotment List Release Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Steps to Check Merit List Online, Important Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 7, 2026, 08:22 IST

The Consortium of NLUs will release the CLAT 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment and Merit List today, January 7, 2026, on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can check the PDF for their allotted NLU and course.

Key Points

  • The release will be on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Candidates can check the PDF for their allotted NLU and course.

CLAT 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment List and Merit List today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who registered for counselling will need to visit the official website to check their status at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. it will consist of the names of the candidates, allotted NLUs, and the allotted courses in the PDF.

CLAT 2026 Counselling Important Dates and Schedule 

Candidates can check the schedule for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1: 

Overview  Date  Time 
Counselling Registration and Fee Payment  December 17 -  27, 2025  6 PM - 10 PM
First Allotment List Release date  January 7, 2026 10 AM
Fee Payment for First Allotment List January 7 - 15, 2026 10 AM - 1 PM
Second Allotment List Release date January 22, 2026 10 AM
Fee Payment for Second Allotment List January 22 - 29, 2026 10 AM - 1 PM
Third Allotment List Release date February 5, 2026 10 AM
Fee Payment for Third Allotment List February 5 - 12, 2026 10 AM - 1 PM
University Fee Payment for all candidates April 24, 2026 5 PM
Fourth Allotment List Release date May 2, 2026 10 AM
Fee Payment for Fourth Allotment List May 2 - 8, 2026 10 AM - 1 PM
Fifth/ Final Allotment List Release date May 15, 2026 10 AM
Fee Payment for Fifth/ Final Allotment List May 15 - 20, 2026 10 AM - 1 PM

How to download CLAT 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download the first seat allotment list online: 

  1. Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  2. Click on the ‘CLAT 2026’ tab
  3. In the ‘Notifications’ tab, click on the link for seat allotment list and merit list
  4. Check your status and download for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - CLAT 2026 Login

What after Release of CLAT 2026 Counselling First Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will have the option to choose either Freeze, Float, or Exit to proceed with their application. Candidates can check the details of the options here:

  • Freeze: Candidates can reserve their seat in the NLU and course allotted. 
  • Float: Candidate accepts the current seat but remains eligible for the subsequent list.
  • Exit: Candidate withdraws from the counselling process entirely.

Documents required for CLAT 2026 Counselling verification

Candidates will need to keep the following documents readily available. They must also note that a few documents might be required as a self-attested soft copy so students must be mindful of the requirements as per the counselling rounds. Check the entire list of important documents for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 here:

  • CLAT 2026 admit card (soft copy)
  • Score card
  • Class 10th and 12th mark sheets
  • Caste certificate (for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD)
  • Domicile certificate (in case of NLUJAA)
  • NLAT admit card
    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

