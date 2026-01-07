CLAT 2026 Counselling: First Seat Allotment List Release Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Steps to Check Merit List Online, Important Dates Here

CLAT 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will release the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment List and Merit List today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who registered for counselling will need to visit the official website to check their status at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. it will consist of the names of the candidates, allotted NLUs, and the allotted courses in the PDF.

CLAT 2026 Counselling Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for CLAT 2026 counselling round 1: