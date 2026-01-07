CLAT 2026 Counselling Live: NLUs Releasing First Allotment List Result Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link here

CLAT 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of NLUs will be releasing the CLAT 2026 First allotment list today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2026 counselling round can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first round are required to complete the payment of the confirmation fee to the Consortium for freeze and float options and admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List from January 7 to 15, 2026. A total of five allotment rounds will be conducted for admission to NLUs.

CLAT 2026 first allotment result PDF will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the allotment result.

CLAT 2026 First Allotment Result (Link Available at 10 AM) - Click Here

How to Check CLAT 2026 First Allotment Result

The CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available at 10 am on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

Step 2: Click on the first allotment result link

Step 3: Login with the mobile number and password

Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

Keep Refreshing this Page for Latest Updates