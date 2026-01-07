CLAT 2026 Counselling Live: NLUs Releasing First Allotment List Result Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link here

JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is set to release the first merit result of clat counselling 2026 today. Candidates can check their allotment status online at the official website once it is released.

CLAT 2026 Counselling First Allotment Result
CLAT 2026 Counselling First Allotment Result

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CLAT 2026 First Allotment Result Link at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Candidates allotted seats must complete fee payment and admission process from January 7 to 15, 2026
  • Total of five counselling rounds to be conducted for admission to UG, PG law courses

CLAT 2026 Counselling: The Consortium of NLUs will be releasing the CLAT 2026 First allotment list today, January 7, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the CLAT 2026 counselling round can check the allotment result through the link on the official website.

According to the schedule released, candidates allotted seats in the first round are required to complete the payment of the confirmation fee to the Consortium for freeze and float options and admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List from January 7 to 15, 2026. A total of five allotment rounds will be conducted for admission to NLUs. 

CLAT 2026 first allotment result PDF will be available on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the allotment result.

CLAT 2026 First Allotment Result (Link Available at 10 AM) - Click Here

How to Check CLAT 2026 First Allotment Result 

The CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available at 10 am on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT

Step 2: Click on the first allotment result link

Step 3: Login with the mobile number and password

Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

  • Jan 7, 2026, 08:34 IST

    CLAT 2026 Admission: Documents Required for PG Courses

    The CLAT 2026 first allotment result will be announced soon. Eligible candidates allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions to the PG must carry the following documents with them

    • Grade 10 statement of marks
    • CLAT 2026 Admit Card
    • Grade 12 Statement of Marks
    • LL.B./B.L./Equivalent Degree Statement of Marks
    • Character Certificate/Conduct Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended
    • Transfer/Migration Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended
    • Caste Certificate (SC, ST, OBC, etc.) if applied and allotted under the Reserved category of seats.
    • PWD/SAP Certificate, if applied and allotted under the PWD category
    • Domicile/Residence Certificate, if applied and allotted under the domicile/resident category seat
    • Any other supporting documents to claim your seat for the category you have applied (Ex: Wards of Serving/Retired Defence Personnel, EWS certificate, Sons/daughters of Ex-servicemen/Defence service personnel etc.)*
  • Jan 7, 2026, 08:20 IST

    CLAT 2026 Counselling First Allotment List: Details Mentioned on PDF

    The CLAT 2026 counselling first allotment list will be released at 10 AM on the official website. The following details will be given on the PDF

    • Candidate name
    • Course allotted
    • Category allotted
    • Institution Allotted
    • CLAT rank
  • Jan 7, 2026, 08:03 IST

    CLAT 2026 Counselling: Participating NLUS

    Given below is the list of NLUs conducting admissions through CLAT 2026 scores
    NLU NameCourses offered

    NLSIU Bengaluru

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    NALSAR Hyderabad

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    NLIU Bhopal

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    BSc LLB (Hons.)

    WBNUJS Kolkata

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    B.Sc LLB (Hons.)

    NLU Jodhpur

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    BBA LLB (Hons.)

    HNLU Raipur

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    GNLU Gandhinagar

    5-year LLB (BA LLB(Hons.); BCom LLB(Hons.); BSc LLB (Hons.); BBA LLB(Hons) and BSW LLB(Hons)

    GNLU Silvassa Campus

    BA LLB (Hons)

    RMNLU Lucknow

    BA LLB (Hons)

    RGNUL Patiala

    BA LLB (Hons)

    CNLU Patna

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    NUALS Kochi

    BA LLB (Hons)

    NLUO Cuttack

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    NUSRL Ranchi

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    NLUJA Kamrup

    BA LLB (Hons)

    DSNLU Visakhapatnam

    BA LLB (Hons)

    TNNLU Tiruchirappalli

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BCom LLB (Hons)

    MNLU Mumbai

    BA LLB (Hons)

    MNLU Nagpur

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BA LLB (Hons in Adjudication and Justicing)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    MNLU Aurangabad

    BA LLB (Hons.)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    HPNLU Shimla

    BA LLB (Hons)

    BBA LLB (Hons)

    DNLU Jabalpur

    BA LLB (Hons)

    DBRANLU Sonepat

    BA LLB (Hons)

    NLU Tripura

    BA LLB (Hons)
    RPNLU Prayagraj BA LLB (Hons.)
    IIULER Goa BA LLB (Hons.)
    BBA LLB (Hons.)
  • Jan 7, 2026, 07:44 IST

    CLAT 2026 Counselling: How Many Counselling Rounds Will be Conducted?

    CLAT 2026 admissions are being conducted for the undergraduate and postgraduate Law courses offered at participating NLUS. Candidates must note that as per the official notification shared, a total of five counselling rounds will be conducted for admissions.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 07:27 IST

    CLAT 2026: Documents Required for UG Admissions

    After the CLAT 2026 UG and PG round 1 allotment list is released, candidates must complete the admission process within the stipulated date and time. The list of documents required for UG Admissions is given below

    • Grade 10 statement of marks
    • CLAT 2026 Admit Card
    • Grade 12 Statement of Marks
    • Character Certificate/Conduct Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended
    • Transfer/Migration Certificate from the Educational Institution last attended
    • Caste Certificate (SC, ST, OBC, etc.) if applied and allotted under the Reserved category of seats.
    • PWD/SAP Certificate, if applied and allotted under the PWD category
    • Domicile/Residence Certificate, if applied and allotted under the domicile/resident category seat
    • Any other supporting documents to claim your seat for the category you have applied (E.g.: Wards of Serving/Retired Defence Personnel, EWS certificate, Sons/daughters of Ex-servicemen/Defence service personnel etc.)
  • Jan 7, 2026, 07:12 IST

    consortiumofnlus.ac.in CLAT 2026 Admissions: Official Website to Check First Allotment List

    The CLAT 2026 round 1 allotment list will be issued on its official website today, January 7, 2026. Candidates eligible for the CLAT 2026 UG, PG counselling must download the allotment PDF through the link on the website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

  • Jan 7, 2026, 07:09 IST

    CLAT Counselling 2026: Reporting for Round 1 Admissions

    CLAT 2026 counselling first allotment result link will be made live at 10 AM on the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. After the allotment result is out, candidates allotted seats are required to complete the Payment of Confirmation Fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List between January 7 and 15, 2026.

  • Jan 7, 2026, 07:06 IST

    CLAT 2026 Counselling: First Allotment Result Today

    The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the CLAT 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result today, January 7, 2026. The allotment result will be issued as a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can download the allotment result through the link available on the official website. 

