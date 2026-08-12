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NEHU Result 2026 OUT: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at exams.nehu.ac.in

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 14:15 IST

NEHU Result 2026 OUT: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) declared the even-semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the NEHU result.

NEHU Result 2026 OUT
NEHU Result 2026 OUT

Key Points

  • NEHU has declared semester/annual results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.
  • Results are available online at exams.nehu.ac.in; check with registration number.
  • Latest results, including FYUP 6th Sem, were released on July 27, 2026.

NEHU Result 2026: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has declared the semester/annual NEHU results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The NEHU recently released the BA, BCom, BSc, 2nd, 4th and 6th semester rept. results on August 10, 2026. Previously the university released the 6th semester results for FYUG, the 4th & 6th semester results for BSW (Non-NEP), the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester results for BBA (Non-NEP) and the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th semester results for BTTM and other exams. North-Eastern Hill University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: exams.nehu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examinations held in May-June 2026 can check and download their exams.nehu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the NEHU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

North-Eastern Hill University Results 2026

As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their NEHU results on the official website of the University: exams.nehu.ac.in.

North-Eastern Hill University Result 2026

Click here

Steps to Download NEHU Results 2026

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like FYUP, BSc (Home Science), BSW, BCA, BBA, BCom, BSc, BA, Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management, BSc in Nursing, Post Basic BSc in Nursing and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the NEHU results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the result section

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen, and check your result.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check NEHU Results 2026

Check the direct link below to view and download the NEHU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their NEHU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course Name

Result Date

Result Link

Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Arts Examination held in May 2026

August 10, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Commerce Examination held in May 2026

August 10, 2026

 Click here 
Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Science Examination held in May 2026 August 10, 2026 Click here 
Provisional Results of the 1st, 3rd & 5th Semester Bachelor of Science in Nursing Supplementary Examination held in June 2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 
Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Computer Application Examination held in May 2026 July 31, 2026 Click here 

Addendum to the FYUP 6th Semester (Third Year) Examination held in May 2026

July 28, 2026

 Click here

Provisional Results of the 6th Semester (Third Year) FYUP Examination held in May 2026

July 27, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional results of the 4th & 6th Semester (Non-NEP) Bachelor of Social Work (Repeaters) Examination held in May 2026

July 22, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional results of the 2nd, 4th & 6th Semester (Non-NEP) Bachelor of Business Administration (Repeaters) Examination held in May 2026

July 22, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional results of the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th Semester Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management examination held in May 2026

July 22, 2026

Click here

Provisional Results of the 1st Professional Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026

June 23, 2026

Click here

Provisional Results of the 2nd Professional Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026

June 23, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional Results of the 1st Professional Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026

June 23, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional Results of the 2nd Professional Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026

June 23, 2026

 Click here 

Provisional Results of the 4th Year Post Basic BSc in Nursing (Supplementary) Examination held in April 2026

May 22, 2026

 Click here 

Details Mentioned on NEHU Marksheet 2026

NEHU has released the even semester result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The NEHU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Roll Number

  • Name of Course

  • Subject Code

  • Subject Name

  • Subject-wise Marks

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Status

  • Result Date

Highlights of North-Eastern Hill University

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University located in  Shillong, Meghalaya. It was established in the year 1973. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

North-Eastern Hill University Highlights

University Name

North-Eastern Hill University

Established

1973

Location

Shillong, Meghalaya

NEHU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

NEHU offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctoral programs in departments like the School of Economics, Management, School of Education, School of Human & Environmental Sciences, School of Humanities, School of Life Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Social Sciences, and School of Technology. 

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 14:15 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the NEHU Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The NEHU Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the even-semester examinations held in May-June 2026 should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the NEHU result.
  • How can I check the NEHU Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their NEHU results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The NEHU results will be available online in PDF format.
  • What details are mentioned in the NEHU Result 2026?
    +
    The NEHU result generally includes the student's name, registration number, course name, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and qualifying status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned in the NEHU result.

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