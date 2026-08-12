NEHU Result 2026 OUT: Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF at exams.nehu.ac.in

Key Points NEHU has declared semester/annual results for various Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.

Results are available online at exams.nehu.ac.in; check with registration number.

Latest results, including FYUP 6th Sem, were released on July 27, 2026.

NEHU Result 2026: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has declared the semester/annual NEHU results for various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. The NEHU recently released the BA, BCom, BSc, 2nd, 4th and 6th semester rept. results on August 10, 2026. Previously the university released the 6th semester results for FYUG, the 4th & 6th semester results for BSW (Non-NEP), the 2nd, 4th & 6th semester results for BBA (Non-NEP) and the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th semester results for BTTM and other exams. North-Eastern Hill University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: exams.nehu.ac.in. Students who appeared for the examinations held in May-June 2026 can check and download their exams.nehu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To download the NEHU result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

North-Eastern Hill University Results 2026 As per the latest update, North-Eastern Hill University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their NEHU results on the official website of the University: exams.nehu.ac.in. North-Eastern Hill University Result 2026 Click here Steps to Download NEHU Results 2026 Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like FYUP, BSc (Home Science), BSW, BCA, BBA, BCom, BSc, BA, Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management, BSc in Nursing, Post Basic BSc in Nursing and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the NEHU results 2026. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - exams.nehu.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down to the result section

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Select your exam from the list and click on it. Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen, and check your result. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check NEHU Results 2026 Check the direct link below to view and download the NEHU results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their NEHU results online by clicking the link and entering the required details. Course Name Result Date Result Link Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Arts Examination held in May 2026 August 10, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Commerce Examination held in May 2026 August 10, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Science Examination held in May 2026 August 10, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 1st, 3rd & 5th Semester Bachelor of Science in Nursing Supplementary Examination held in June 2026 July 31, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 2nd (Rept), 4th (Rept) and 6th (Rept) Semester Bachelor of Computer Application Examination held in May 2026 July 31, 2026 Click here Addendum to the FYUP 6th Semester (Third Year) Examination held in May 2026 July 28, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 6th Semester (Third Year) FYUP Examination held in May 2026 July 27, 2026 Click here Provisional results of the 4th & 6th Semester (Non-NEP) Bachelor of Social Work (Repeaters) Examination held in May 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here Provisional results of the 2nd, 4th & 6th Semester (Non-NEP) Bachelor of Business Administration (Repeaters) Examination held in May 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here Provisional results of the 2nd, 4th, 6th & 8th Semester Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management examination held in May 2026 July 22, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 1st Professional Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026 June 23, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 2nd Professional Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026 June 23, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 1st Professional Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026 June 23, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 2nd Professional Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine & Surgery Examination held in March 2026 June 23, 2026 Click here Provisional Results of the 4th Year Post Basic BSc in Nursing (Supplementary) Examination held in April 2026 May 22, 2026 Click here

Details Mentioned on NEHU Marksheet 2026 NEHU has released the even semester result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The NEHU Marksheet PDF will contain the following information. Student Name

Roll Number

Name of Course

Subject Code

Subject Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Status

Result Date Highlights of North-Eastern Hill University North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is a Central University located in Shillong, Meghalaya. It was established in the year 1973. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). North-Eastern Hill University Highlights University Name North-Eastern Hill University Established 1973 Location Shillong, Meghalaya NEHU Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed