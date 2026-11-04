NPTEL Result 2026 OUT: Download Jul-Dec Semester Course-wise Scorecard PDF at nptel.ac.in
NPTEL SWAYAM Result 2026: NPTEL has released the Jul-Dec 2026 semester results for various diploma courses on October 16 on its official website, nptel.ac.in. Check the direct link and steps provided below to download the NPTEL result.
NPTEL October 2026 Result: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has started releasing the Jul-Dec 2026 semester results on October 28, 27 and 26. The board recently released the October 2026 exam results for courses like Matrix Theory and Applications, Introduction to Basic Spoken Sanskrit and Intermediate Level of Spoken Sanskrit, Developing Soft Skills and Personality, Probability Theory for Data Science, Joining Technologies for Metals, Rapid Manufacturing, Advanced Machining Processes, Production and Operations Management: Theory and Application and other exams on November 3, 2026. The NPTEL SWAYAM Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: nptel.ac.in. All the students who participated in the Jul-Dec 2026 semester exams can check and download their nptel.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To download the NPTEL SWAYAM Result PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.
NPTEL Result 2026
NPTEL released the July-December 2026 semester results for various diploma programs. The NPTEL results have been released online on the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to check the NPTEL results.
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NPTEL Result 2026 Login Link
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NPTEL October 2026 Official Result Sheet
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NPTEL September 2026 Official Result Sheet
Steps to Check NPTEL Results 2026
Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the NPTEL results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in
Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for Jul-Dec 2026 Exams’ option and click on it.
Step 3: The result sheet will open; click on the result link.
Step 4: A new page will open. Enter the required details and click on Proceed.
Step 5: The NPTEL result PDF will open.
Step 6: Check the results and download them
Details Mentioned on NPTEL Marksheet 2026
The National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning has released the NPTEL result 2026 marksheet on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information written in the result carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately for a timely correction. The NPTEL Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course Code
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Course Name
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Subject Code
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Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
What After NPTEL Result 2026?
After the declaration of the NPTEL result, students who have passed can download their diploma certificates. Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for revaluation, photocopy of answer sheets, or supplementary examinations as per the board guidelines. MSBTE is expected to release detailed notifications regarding these processes after the result announcement.
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