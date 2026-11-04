NPTEL Result 2026 OUT: Download Jul-Dec Semester Course-wise Scorecard PDF at nptel.ac.in

NPTEL October 2026 Result: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has started releasing the Jul-Dec 2026 semester results on October 28, 27 and 26. The board recently released the October 2026 exam results for courses like Matrix Theory and Applications, Introduction to Basic Spoken Sanskrit and Intermediate Level of Spoken Sanskrit, Developing Soft Skills and Personality, Probability Theory for Data Science, Joining Technologies for Metals, Rapid Manufacturing, Advanced Machining Processes, Production and Operations Management: Theory and Application and other exams on November 3, 2026 . The NPTEL SWAYAM Result 2026 has been released online on the official website: nptel.ac.in. All the students who participated in the Jul-Dec 2026 semester exams can check and download their nptel.ac.in result using the direct link provided below. To download the NPTEL SWAYAM Result PDF , the students need to enter their roll number.

NPTEL Result 2026

NPTEL released the July-December 2026 semester results for various diploma programs. The NPTEL results have been released online on the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to check the NPTEL results.

NPTEL Result 2026 Login Link Click here NPTEL October 2026 Official Result Sheet Check here NPTEL September 2026 Official Result Sheet Check here

Steps to Check NPTEL Results 2026

Students need to follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the NPTEL results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NPTEL- nptel.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Results for Jul-Dec 2026 Exams’ option and click on it.

Step 3: The result sheet will open; click on the result link.

Step 4: A new page will open. Enter the required details and click on Proceed.