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NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the second-round provisional allotment result for NEET PG counselling 2026 today, November 20, 2026. Once released, candidates can download the second-round allotment PDF through the link on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the second counselling round can visit the official website to download the allotment PDF. Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Live: MCC NEET PG Result Expected Shortly at mcc.nic.in An official notice on the MCC website states that the NEET PG round 2 allotment result will be announced soon. Candidates will also be given a chance to submit grievances regarding the provisional allotment result. Students need to submit their grievances through the candidate portal. The grievances are to be submitted within the given timeline for the final allotment result to be announced.

HC Limits Stay on Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre NEET PG 2026 counselling round 2 allotment was put on hold amid the interim stay in the case involving Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. As per media reports, NEET-PG-2026 Round 2 counselling result will be announced today, as the Madras High Court has clarified that its interim stay applies only to one deemed university in Puducherry and does not affect admissions to other medical colleges. The stay does not apply to counselling or admission processes for other colleges conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) or Puducherry govt's Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC). As per reports, the result is expected to be declared today, November 20, 2026, which is also the day the PG medical academic session is scheduled to begin.

NEET PG Counselling 2026 Allotment Expected Date and Time There is no official confirmation regarding the announcement of the provisional allotment result for the second round of NEET PG counselling. However, as per media reports, it is expected that the NEET PG second-round provisional allotment result will be released today. MCC has not provided a schedule for the release of the second-round provisional allotment result. Candidates who have entered the choices for the second round of counselling are advised to keep visiting the official website for the latest updates. NEET PG 2026 Counselling: Final Allotment Result After the second round provisional allotment result is announced, students will be provided with a window to submit grievances regarding the provisional allotment. The grievances will be taken into consideration before the final allotment result is announced. Candidates allotted seats in the second round of NEET PG counselling must report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is announced. Candidates are also required to keep all relevant documents ready with them when reporting to the colleges for admission.