The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the application edit window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 20, 2026. According to the released schedule, candidates can make the required changes to their online application form until November 23, 2026.

According to the details provided, edits can be made to any information/ document in the application form except Name, Nationality, Email, Aadhaar, Mobile number and Test City

The Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient / Incorrect Images will open from November 28 to December 2, 2026. During this time, candidates can make changes to the photograph, signature, and Thumb Impression. No further opportunity shall be given to make changes in the NEET SS application form.

NEET SS 2026 Edit Window - Click Here