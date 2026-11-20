NEET SS 2026 Edit Window Opens Today, Make Changes at nbe.edu.in
NEET SS 2026 online application correction window opens today. Candidates can make required changes in their filled application form until November 23, 2026 at natboard.edu.in
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will open the application edit window for NEET SS 2026 today, November 20, 2026. According to the released schedule, candidates can make the required changes to their online application form until November 23, 2026.
According to the details provided, edits can be made to any information/ document in the application form except Name, Nationality, Email, Aadhaar, Mobile number and Test City
The Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient / Incorrect Images will open from November 28 to December 2, 2026. During this time, candidates can make changes to the photograph, signature, and Thumb Impression. No further opportunity shall be given to make changes in the NEET SS application form.
NEET SS 2026 Edit Window - Click Here
Steps to Make Changes in NEET SS 2026 Online Application
The link for students to make changes to their application form for NEET SS 2026 is available on the official website of NBEMS. Students are required to log in with their credentials and click on the fields open for editing. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS
Step 2: Click on NEET SS 2026
Step 3: Click on the login link
Step 4: Enter the application number and password
Step 5: Click on the application edit link
Step 6: Make the required changes in the application form
Step 7: Save for further reference
NEET SS 2026 Selective Edit Window
The Selective Edit Window to rectify Deficient / Incorrect Images will open from November 28 to December 2, 2026. Candidates can log in with their credentials and make changes to their photograph, signature, and thumb impression entered in their NEET SS 2026 applications. It must, however, be noted that only those candidates who have completed their online application fee will be eligible to make changes to their application form.
Candidates who need to make changes to their application form will be notified through their official email ID. Candidates notified for changes must make sure they complete the changes within the timeline provided.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.