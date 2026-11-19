The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has cleared massive changes to provident fund withdrawal rules, thus felicitating millions of salaried employees with more flexibility in utilising their retirement savings. The revisions include allowing eligible members to withdraw up to 90% of their PF balance, reducing the waiting period for withdrawals after job loss and unveiling a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for retirees. The decisions were taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) on November 19, 2026, chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. EPFO allows withdrawal of up to 90% PF balance Under the new framework, EPF members below 55 years of age can withdraw up to 90% of their eligible provident fund accumulation, compared with the previous limit of 75%.

The minimum balance that members must retain in their PF accounts has been reduced from 25% to 10%. The measure is targetted to offer more access to savings during financial emergencies while ensuring that some retirement funds stay shielded. Members can use partial withdrawals for vital needs, including medical treatment, education, marriage and housing expenses, depending on applicable eligibility conditions. Waiting period after job loss reduced to two months EPFO has also lowered the waiting period for eligible unemployed members to utilise their PF savings. Members can now apply for the relevant withdrawal after two months of unemployment instead of waiting for 12 months. The revision is likely to offer financial relief to employees who lose their jobs and need access to accumulated savings while looking for new employment.

Retirees can withdraw PF money in instalments One of the crucial changes is the approval of a Systematic Withdrawal Plan. Under this facility, retiring employees will have the option of securing their accumulated PF savings in regular instalments instead of withdrawing the complete amount at once. The proposed measure provides three options: periodic withdrawals from the accumulated corpus, partial lump-sum withdrawal followed by instalments, and withdrawal of only the interest secured while maintaining the principal. The present PF balance will continue to earn interest at the applicable EPF rate. Members will also be able to discontinue the mechanism and withdraw the amount, owing to final guidelines. If a subscriber dies during the payout period, the nominee or dependent can withdraw the leftover balance or continue receiving instalments.