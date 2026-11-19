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NIOS Exam 2027: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the exam fee payment schedule for the March-April 2027 Public Examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses. As per the official notice released on November 18, 2026 the online fee payment process will start from November 21, 2026. Eligible learners can pay their exam fees within the prescribed dates to avoid additional late charges. The examinations are set to be conducted during March-April 2027. NIOS Exam 2027 Fee Payment Schedule According to the notification learners enrolled in Stream 1, Block-1 for the March to April 2027 exam can pay their examination fees from November 21 to December 20, 2026 without a late fee. The same schedule will apply to the learners who will appear in the exam before the September/October 2026 Public Examination. The examination fee details are given below-

Fee Payment Schedule Dates Without late fee November 21 to December 20, 2026 With late fee of Rs 150 per subject December 21 to December 31, 2026 With consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner January 1 to January 10, 2027 The exam fee is Rs 300 per subject. Learners with practical subjects would have to pay additional Rs 150 per subject having a practical component. The consolidated late fee of Rs 1600 would be applicable during the final payment window. NIOS March-April 2027 Late Fee Dates Students who miss the regular fee payment can submit their exam fees during the late fee period from December 21 to December 31, 2026. During this period an additional charge of Rs 150 per subject will be applicable. Those who fail to pay within this window will get another opportunity from January 1 to January 10, 2027 by paying a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner.