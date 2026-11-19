NIOS Exam 2027: March-April Fee Payment Dates & Late Fee Schedule
NIOS Exam 2027 March-April fee payment late and without fee schedule released. Check important dates, late fee and last deadline here.
NIOS Exam 2027: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the exam fee payment schedule for the March-April 2027 Public Examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses. As per the official notice released on November 18, 2026 the online fee payment process will start from November 21, 2026. Eligible learners can pay their exam fees within the prescribed dates to avoid additional late charges. The examinations are set to be conducted during March-April 2027.
NIOS Exam 2027 Fee Payment Schedule
According to the notification learners enrolled in Stream 1, Block-1 for the March to April 2027 exam can pay their examination fees from November 21 to December 20, 2026 without a late fee. The same schedule will apply to the learners who will appear in the exam before the September/October 2026 Public Examination. The examination fee details are given below-
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Fee Payment Schedule
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Dates
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Without late fee
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November 21 to December 20, 2026
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With late fee of Rs 150 per subject
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December 21 to December 31, 2026
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With consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner
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January 1 to January 10, 2027
The exam fee is Rs 300 per subject. Learners with practical subjects would have to pay additional Rs 150 per subject having a practical component. The consolidated late fee of Rs 1600 would be applicable during the final payment window.
NIOS March-April 2027 Late Fee Dates
Students who miss the regular fee payment can submit their exam fees during the late fee period from December 21 to December 31, 2026. During this period an additional charge of Rs 150 per subject will be applicable.
Those who fail to pay within this window will get another opportunity from January 1 to January 10, 2027 by paying a consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner.
Important Instructions for NIOS Senior Secondary Students
NIOS has also stated that Senior Secondary learners must complete a compulsory gap of two years from the block/session and year of passing the Secondary examination to obtain the passing certificate. Learners who do not fulfil this criteria can register for a maximum of four subjects including subjects already passed, for the March-April 2027 examination.
All examination fees can be paid online through the official NIOS website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Also Check- NIOS Vocational Exam Date Sheet 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates & Hall Ticket Details
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.