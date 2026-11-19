Rajasthan CET 12th: The Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary (12th Level) is an important qualifying exam conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). It is an important essential before one can apply for several Class 12 level jobs offered by Rajasthan State Government. These jobs include those of Forest Guard, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade-II, Junior Assistant, Jamadar Grade-II, and Constable. One of the best ways to prepare for the CET 12th Level examination is by practicing through Previous Year Rajasthan CET 12th Level Question Papers with Answer Keys. Solving past years' papers allows one to be aware of the commonly asked topics in Rajasthan General Knowledge, difficulty levels of questions, and the paper pattern. It also enables one to effectively utilize the allocated time in solving questions. The CET 12th Level examination scheduled to be held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026, in six shifts will have the revised 120 questions paper pattern along with 1/3rd negative marking.

Also Read: Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026 Rajasthan CET 12th Level Previous Year Question Paper The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is all ready to organize the Rajasthan CET 2026 Examination from 1 to 3 December 2026 (rescheduled from the previous October month), which will be conducted in six shifts for posts at the 12th-level (Senior Secondary) category. Being a qualifying mandatory test, candidates will get eligibility for various jobs like Forest Guard, Hostel Superintendent, Clerk Grade-II, Junior Assistant, Jamadar Grade-II, and Constable. Further, the Rajasthan CET Graduate Level Test for this cycle will be organized from 16 to 18 January 2027 for posts like Patwari, Village Development Officer, Platoon Commander, and Supervisor. Candidates preparing for these tests must solve RSSB CET Previous Year Question Papers of the year 2023 and 2024 Recruitment Cycle for evaluating their preparation for the upcoming exams. Solving these previous papers is crucial for managing time, enhancing speed, accuracy, and gaining confidence through the new rules introduced in 2026, which includes a total of 120 questions for 240 marks with 1/3rd negative marking system and blackening of the fifth option ('E') for an unattended question on OMR sheet.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Previous Year Question Paper PDF As far as examination preparations go, nothing could be more useful than working on Rajasthan CET 12th Level previous year question papers and practice tests. Get your hands on RSMSSB CET previous year papers with answers PDF and prepare like never before. CET 12th Level Question Paper Download Link Rajasthan CET 12th Level Question Paper Shift 1 Question Paper PDF Rajasthan CET 12th Level Question Paper Shift 2 Question Paper PDF How Solving Previous Year Question Paper Helps? By solving the question paper of the previous year, one can get an idea about the pattern of the exam and also the topics that are significant. Practice tests help aspirants understand the precise format, types of questions, and difficulty level of the exam.

Going through past tests will help identify common topics and chapters so that the preparation can be done in an effective manner.

Attempting tests in strict time limits helps aspirants manage their time efficiently in all sections of the test.

Practice tests improve problem-solving skills, which help solve questions more quickly without making silly mistakes in calculations.

Solved papers point out strengths and weaknesses of candidates so that further improvement can be made.

Practicing in actual test-taking conditions helps reduce stress during the exam.