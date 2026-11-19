The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially published the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) result and the Physical Screening Test (PST) schedule for the various Forest Department posts on November 19, 2026. The result and schedule have been released on the official website of HSSC, i.e., www.hssc.gov.in. The official notice also states that the PMT results are for the candidates who appeared for the posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard. The PST will start from November 23, 2026, and will continue till November 30, 2026. The PST exam for the posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard will be conducted in three shifts.

Haryana HSSC PST Schedule 2026 Notice

The Haryana HSSC Physical Standard Test (PST) exam dates for 2026 have been released along with the result of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The PST exam for the qualified candidates will be held from November 23, 2026 to November 29, 2026 in three different shifts. Candidates can check their PMT result and the PST Schedule from the official notification, which has been provided below:-