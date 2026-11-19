HSSC PST Schedule 2026 Out: Check Exam Dates and Shift Timings for Forest Guard, Forester & Deputy Ranger
HSSC has released the PMT result and PST schedule for the posts of Forest Guard, Forester, and Deputy Ranger. Check when the PST exam will start and other important details here.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially published the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) result and the Physical Screening Test (PST) schedule for the various Forest Department posts on November 19, 2026. The result and schedule have been released on the official website of HSSC, i.e., www.hssc.gov.in. The official notice also states that the PMT results are for the candidates who appeared for the posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard. The PST will start from November 23, 2026, and will continue till November 30, 2026. The PST exam for the posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard will be conducted in three shifts.
Haryana HSSC PST Schedule 2026 Notice
The Haryana HSSC Physical Standard Test (PST) exam dates for 2026 have been released along with the result of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The PST exam for the qualified candidates will be held from November 23, 2026 to November 29, 2026 in three different shifts. Candidates can check their PMT result and the PST Schedule from the official notification, which has been provided below:-
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Haryana HSSC PST Schedule 2026
HSSC PST 2026 Exam Dates and Shift Timings
The Haryana Service Selection Commission (HSSC) has scheduled the PST exam dates across multiple dates and divided them into three shifts. Candidates who have qualified the HSSC PMT exam for the posts of Deputy Ranger, Forester and Forest Guard can check the complete shift-wise and date-wise PST schedule 2026, which has been given below:-
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Advertisement 04/2026 (Male)
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Day / Shift
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23-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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24-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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25-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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26-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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27-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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28-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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Advertisement 04/2026 (Female)
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Day / Shift
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29-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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30-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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Advertisement 13/2024 (Male)
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Date / Batch & Entry Timing
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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24-11-2026
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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25-11-2026
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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2nd Batch: 09:00 A.M. (No entry after 10:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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26-11-2026
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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2nd Batch: 09:00 A.M. (No entry after 10:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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Advertisement 13/2024 (Female)
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Date / Batch & Entry Timing
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29-11-2026
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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2nd Batch: 09:00 A.M. (No entry after 10:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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Advertisement 02/2026 (Male)
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Day / Shift
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23-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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23-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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24-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
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2nd Batch 09.00 A.M. No entry after 10:30 A.M.
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3rd Batch 11.00 A.M. No entry after 12:30 P.M.
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Advertisement 02/2026 (Female)
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29-11-2026
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1st Batch: 07:00 A.M. (No entry after 08:30 A.M.)
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2nd Batch: 09:00 A.M. (No entry after 10:30 A.M.)
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3rd Batch: 11:00 A.M. (No entry after 12:30 P.M.)
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30-11-2026
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1st Batch 07.00 A.M. No entry after 08:30 A.M.
Also check, NTA UGC NET December 2026 Exam Dates OUT: Check City Slip Date, Admit Card Release and Other Details
How to Download the HSSC PST Admit Card 2026?
Shortlisted candidates can download their PST admit cards starting from 5:00 PM on November 19, 2026, once the link is activated, using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the HSSC, i.e, hssc.gov.in
- Look for the post-related admit card link in the What’s New or Notification section
- Click on it, and the candidates will be directed to the admit card window.
- Enter the required details like the registration number or application number and password, and submit.
- The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the PDF and keep it safe for future reference.
Also check, Punjab and Haryana High Court Stays PPSC PCS Recruitment Process After Row Over November 4 Mains Results
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.