Ajit Doval Biography: Birth, Education, Awards, IPS, Intelligence and NSA Career

Ajit Doval, the 5th and the current National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India has held a meeting with the State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China over a video call on Sunday. The two of them have mutually agreed on the necessity for the disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas.

Ajit Doval: Birth, Early Life and Education

Ajit Kumar Doval was born on January 20, 1945, in Ghiri Banelsyun village in Pauri Garhwal in a Garhwali family. His father, Major G. N. Doval, was an officer in the Indian Army.

Ajit Doval did his schooling from King George's Royal Indian Military School (now as Ajmer Military School), in Ajmer, Rajasthan. In 1967, from Agra University, he graduated with a Master's degree in Economics. In December 2017, Doval was awarded an honorary doctorate in science from Agra University. In May 2018, he received an honorary doctorate in Literature from Kumaun University. In November 2018, he received an honorary doctorate in Philosophy from Amity University.

Ajit Doval: IPS Career

In 1968, Ajit Doval joined the Indian Police Service and was actively involved in the anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram. He was titled as the 'Indian James Bond'.

From Jan 2 to Jan 9 in 1972, Doval worked in Thalassery and was appointed by the then Home Minister K Karunakaran to restore law and order in the area. On December 28, 1971, a riot broke out in Thalassery where the RSS was accused of targeting Muslims and the mosques.

In 1999, Ajit Doval was amongst the three negotiators who negotiated the release of passengers from IC-814 in Kandahar. During 1971-1999, he was involved in the termination of 15 hijackings of the Indian Airlines aircraft.

Ajit Doval headed Intelligence Bureau's (IB) operations wing for more than a decade. He was also the founding Chairman of the MAC (Multi-Agency Circle) and JTFI (Joint Task Force on Intelligence).

Ajit Doval: Intelligence Career

Ajit Doval won over six of Laldenga's seven commanders during the Mizo National Front insurgency. Doval was underground for several years in the Arakan in Burma and inside Chinese territory. From there he went to Sikkim and played an important role during the merger of the state with India.

He also rescued Romanian diplomat Liviu Radu. In 1988, Doval was inside the Golden Temple, Amritsar to collect critical information before the Operation Black Thunder.

Ajit Doval: Post Retirement

In January 2005, Ajit Doval retired as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). In December 2009, he became the founding Director of Vivekananda International Foundation. Doval has actively written editorial pieces for leading newspapers and journals, has delivered lectures at government and non-government institutions, think tanks, etc. in India and abroad over national security in India, its challenges and foreign policies.

In 2009 and 2011, Ajit Doval has co-written two reports over 'Indian Black Money Abroad In Secret Banks and Tax Havens'.

Ajit Doval: NSA Career

After his retirement, Doval was appointed as India's fifth National Security Advisor on May 30, 2014. In July 2014, he ensured the secure return of the 46 Indian nurses, trapped in a hospital in Tikrit, Iraq.

On June 25, 2014, Ajit Doval flew to Iraq on a top-secret mission and made high-level meetings with the Government of Iraq. On July 5, after Doval's meeting, ISIL militants handed all the Indian nurses to Kurdish authorities at Erbil city. A specially arranged Air India aircraft brought the nurses back to Kochi, India.

As per Indian officials, Ajit Doval planned a cross border military operation with Army Chief Gen. Dalbir Singh Suhag against Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K) operating out of Myanmar. Indian side claims that the operation was successful and 20-38 separatist were killed in the operation carried out by India. However, the Government of Myanmar denied such claims and stated that the Indian operation against NSCN-K took place entirely on the Indian side of the border. In addition to this, NSCN-K also denied India's claim.

He is popular for the doctrinal shift in Indian national security policy in relation to Pakistan. The Indian National Security policy changed from Defensive to Defensive Offensive to Double Squeeze Strategy. As per reports, the 2016 Indian Strikes in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir were his brainchild.

He has also resolved Doklam Standoff through his diplomatic relations along with the then Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Keshav Gokhale.

In October 2018, Ajit Doval was appointed as the Chairman of the SPG (Strategic Policy Group).

On February 27, 2019, tension rose between India and Pakistan after IAF airstrike in Pakistan and later PAF retaliatory airstrike in India and capture of Indian pilot Abinandan Varthaman by the military of Pakistan. The Pilot was released by Pakistani Military as a gesture of peace and to de-escalate the tensions between the two countries. As per Indian officials, when Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, Ajit Doval held talks with US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor to secure the release of the Indian pilot.

On June 3, 2019, Ajit Doval was reappointed as NSA for the next 5 years. On May 15, 2020, Mayanmar military handed a group of 22 insurgents who were active in Northeast states of India to the Government of India in a special plane.

Ajit Doval: Awards

1- Ajit Doval was the youngest police officer to receive a Police Medal for his meritorious service. He received an award after completing 6 years of his service in the police.

2- Ajit Doval was awarded the President's, Police Medal.

3- In 1998, he was conferred with the highest gallantry awards-- Kirti Chakra. He was the first police officer to receive this award, which was earlier given as a military honour.

