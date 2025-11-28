Riddle With Answers: You Have 140+ IQ If You Can Solve This Mind-Boggling Riddle In 4 Seconds!

Riddles are a type of brain teaser that comes in the form of questions, sentences, or statements. Riddles are great brain exercises, as they can get the brain thinking quickly and temporarily break the person’s attention, making them one of the best sources to improve critical thinking skills.
Although some of the riddles are straightforward and can be solved quickly, a few may pose a serious challenge and require you to apply your logical and critical thinking skills.
Practising riddles regularly boosts critical thinking skills and improves attention to detail. Can you solve today’s riddle in 4 seconds?
Find out now!
Riddle With Answers: Solve the Riddle in 4 Seconds
Take a look at the mind-boggling riddle shared below.
“The first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great man, while the entire word signifies a famous woman. What is the word?”
Can you solve the mind-boggling riddle in 4 seconds?
If you can, you have a razor-sharp mind.
Studies show that individuals with high intelligence and strong problem-solving skills can quickly process information and decode things with ease as compared to others.
Now pay close attention to the riddle text, and see if you can solve it within the time limit.
Have you found the answer?
Hurry up!
Not much time left.
And...
Time’s up.
How many of you have successfully solved the riddle?
If you solved the riddle within 4 seconds, you are blessed with excellent logical and analytical skills.
Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.
Riddle with Answer: Solution Revealed
The answer to this riddle is a heroine. “He” represents a male, “her” represents a female, “hero” represents a great man, and “heroine” represents a famous woman.
Share this riddle challenge with friends and family this Thanksgiving weekend to see who has the sharpest brain.
