Which 5 US States Produce the Most Pumpkins? Check List

States that produce the most pumpkins: You cannot overlook all the pumpkins in the fall, whether they're carved into scary jack-o'-lanterns, baked into a tasty pie, or just used as decorations. While the cultivation of pumpkin is a nationwide activity, producing pumpkins for both fresh consumption and processing is highly concentrated in a handful of states. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a small number of states consistently lead the way, accounting for a significant percentage of the total U.S. pumpkin harvest. In 2024, just six states were responsible for about 45% of the total production, with one state in particular standing out as the true "pumpkin capital of the US." This list breaks down which states grow the most pumpkins and a few key facts about their harvests.
What State Produces the Most Pumpkins?
Illinois is always the top state in the country for growing pumpkins, and not just for processing. The state's rich soil, good weather, and strong processing infrastructure all work together to make it the best producer by a wide margin. For example, in 2024, Illinois grew more pumpkins than the next five states that grew the most pumpkins. Based on data from the USDA's Economic Research Service, the table below shows the top states and their estimated production numbers in recent years.
|
US State
|
Average Production
(in Million Pounds)
|
Primary Use
|
Illinois
|
650+
|
Processing (pie filling, etc.)
|
California
|
150
|
Decorative (jack-o'-lanterns) & Processing
|
Indiana
|
150
|
Decorative & Processing
|
Pennsylvania
|
90
|
Decorative & Processing
|
Michigan
|
80
|
Decorative & Processing
|
Washington
|
50
|
Decorative & Processing
Illinoi
Often hailed as the "Pumpkin Capital of the World," Illinois is the undisputed leader in U.S. pumpkin production. Its dominance is driven by the state's focus on growing pumpkins for canning and processing. The village of Morton, Illinois, is home to a major Libby's pumpkin cannery that processes a vast majority of the nation's canned pumpkin supply.
California
California is a major player in pumpkin production, with a harvest that primarily serves the decorative market. The state's long growing season and large population make it a good place to get fresh, decorative pumpkins all year long. Farmers in California grow many different kinds of pumpkins, including ones that are carved and used for decoration.
Indiana
Indiana, which is in the Midwest, is another top pumpkin producer. Its harvest is good for both the decorative and processing markets. The state's farming industry is great for growing pumpkins, and many farms have "pick-your-own" pumpkin patches that families love to visit in the fall.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's pumpkin production is interesting because it has a wide range of markets. Farmers sell pumpkins at local markets and also process them in larger amounts. The state's strong agricultural roots and seasonal festivals show how important pumpkins are to its culture and economy.
Michigan
The pumpkin crop in Michigan is a big part of its strong farming industry. A lot of pumpkins are grown in Michigan for the fresh market and for fall decorations. This helps to spread the holiday spirit throughout the state and beyond. Even though the state's production volume may be lower than Illinois's, it still grows a lot of pumpkins.
In short, all 50 U.S. states grow pumpkins, but Illinois is the best, especially for the processed pumpkin market. Illinois, California, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Michigan are the five states that make up the U.S. pumpkin industry. They each help provide the seasonal supply of both decorative and culinary pumpkins that are now a part of American fall.
