Which 5 US States Produce the Most Pumpkins? Check List

States that produce the most pumpkins: You cannot overlook all the pumpkins in the fall, whether they're carved into scary jack-o'-lanterns, baked into a tasty pie, or just used as decorations. While the cultivation of pumpkin is a nationwide activity, producing pumpkins for both fresh consumption and processing is highly concentrated in a handful of states. According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), a small number of states consistently lead the way, accounting for a significant percentage of the total U.S. pumpkin harvest. In 2024, just six states were responsible for about 45% of the total production, with one state in particular standing out as the true "pumpkin capital of the US." This list breaks down which states grow the most pumpkins and a few key facts about their harvests.

What State Produces the Most Pumpkins? Illinois is always the top state in the country for growing pumpkins, and not just for processing. The state's rich soil, good weather, and strong processing infrastructure all work together to make it the best producer by a wide margin. For example, in 2024, Illinois grew more pumpkins than the next five states that grew the most pumpkins. Based on data from the USDA's Economic Research Service, the table below shows the top states and their estimated production numbers in recent years. US State Average Production (in Million Pounds) Primary Use Illinois 650+ Processing (pie filling, etc.) California 150 Decorative (jack-o'-lanterns) & Processing Indiana 150 Decorative & Processing Pennsylvania 90 Decorative & Processing Michigan 80 Decorative & Processing Washington 50 Decorative & Processing

Illinoi Often hailed as the "Pumpkin Capital of the World," Illinois is the undisputed leader in U.S. pumpkin production. Its dominance is driven by the state's focus on growing pumpkins for canning and processing. The village of Morton, Illinois, is home to a major Libby's pumpkin cannery that processes a vast majority of the nation's canned pumpkin supply. California California is a major player in pumpkin production, with a harvest that primarily serves the decorative market. The state's long growing season and large population make it a good place to get fresh, decorative pumpkins all year long. Farmers in California grow many different kinds of pumpkins, including ones that are carved and used for decoration. Indiana Indiana, which is in the Midwest, is another top pumpkin producer. Its harvest is good for both the decorative and processing markets. The state's farming industry is great for growing pumpkins, and many farms have "pick-your-own" pumpkin patches that families love to visit in the fall.