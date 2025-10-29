9 Halloween Fun Facts You Probably Never Knew

Halloween Fun-Facts: Halloween is one of the most exciting and loved times of the year. From spooky decorations and creative costumes to delicious candies and glowing pumpkins, the holiday brings joy to people of all ages. But beyond the fun and fright, there are many fascinating facts about Halloween that most people don’t know. The history of this holiday goes back over 2,000 years, and many of today’s traditions have surprising origins. Whether you enjoy trick-or-treating, hosting a Halloween party, or simply watching scary movies at home, these interesting facts will help you see Halloween in a whole new light. Check out:List of Top 10 Halloween Traditions 9 Halloween Fun Facts Here are nine fun and surprising Halloween facts that might just amaze you: 1. Nearly one-quarter of Americans say Halloween is their favorite holiday

If Halloween is your favourite time of year, you’re not alone. A 2021 YouGov poll found that 23% of Americans consider Halloween their favorite holiday. Interestingly, more women than men share this love for spooky season, 26% of women compared to 19% of men. 2. A pumpkin is actually a fruit, not a vegetable Although pumpkins are often thought of as vegetables, they are technically fruits. This is because anything that develops from a flower and contains seeds is considered a fruit. So, the next time you carve a pumpkin, remember you’re working with a fruit! 3. The record for the world’s heaviest pumpkin is over 2,000 pounds In October 2023, a grower named Travis Gienger set a world record by presenting a pumpkin that weighed a massive 2,749 pounds. He named it “Michael Jordan,” since it was grown in 2023, a nod to the basketball legend’s famous jersey number, 23.

4. The record for most pumpkins smashed in one minute is 52 If you think pumpkin smashing is just a fun activity, think again; it’s also a world record event! The Guinness World Record for the most pumpkins smashed in one minute is 52, achieved separately by two different participants in 2020. 5. 41% of Americans believe that ghosts exist According to a 2021 YouGov poll, nearly half of Americans believe in ghosts. About 20% even say they’ve had a personal encounter with one. Many also believe in other supernatural beings, 43% in demons, 9% in werewolves, and 8% in vampires. 6. Most of the canned pumpkin in the world comes from Illinois When you enjoy a pumpkin pie or a pumpkin spice treat, chances are the pumpkin came from Illinois. More than 85% of the world’s canned pumpkin is produced at Libby’s canning plant in Morton, Illinois, the pumpkin capital of the world.

7. The next full moon on Halloween will be in 2039 A full moon on Halloween doesn’t happen very often. The last one was in 2020, and the next will be on October 31, 2039. In 2025, the moon will be a waxing gibbous, shining about 70% bright on Halloween night. 8. Mamie Eisenhower was the first to decorate the White House for Halloween In 1958, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower brought Halloween to the White House by decorating it with skeletons, pumpkins, black cats, and goblins. Her idea started a fun tradition that many presidents and their families have continued ever since. 9. Americans spend millions on Halloween costumes for their pets Halloween isn’t just for humans; pets get to join in the fun, too! In 2024, Americans spent around $700 million on pet costumes, dressing up their furry friends as ghosts, pumpkins, superheroes, and more.