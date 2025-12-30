English Trick of the Day: Capitalization Rules Every Student Must Know

Capitalization is one of the most basic yet most commonly ignored rules in English grammar. Many students lose marks in exams not because their answers are wrong, but because they forget to use capital letters correctly. From writing essays and letters to answering grammar questions, proper capitalization plays an important role in making English writing clear and correct. In today’s English Trick of the Day, we explain the most important capitalization rules every student must know, using simple language, clear examples, and exam-oriented explanations to help students avoid common mistakes. Why Are Capitalization Rules Important for Students? Capitalization helps: Improve clarity and readability

Create a good impression in exams

Avoid grammatical errors in writing

Make sentences look professional and correct

Teachers often deduct marks for incorrect capitalization, especially in essays, letters, and long answers. That is why students must understand and follow these rules carefully. Rule 1: Capitalize the First Word of a Sentence The first word of every sentence must always begin with a capital letter, no matter where it appears. Examples Today is my English exam.

We are learning grammar rules.

It is raining heavily. Incorrect: today is my English exam.

Correct: Today is my English exam. Rule 2: Capitalize Proper Nouns Proper nouns are the names of specific people, places, or things and must always be capitalized. Examples Names: Rahul, Apeksha, Rohan

Places: India, Delhi, London

Institutions: CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya

Days and Months: Monday, January Incorrect: I live in India.

Correct: I live in India.

Rule 3: Capitalize “I” Whenever It Is Used The pronoun “I” is always written in capital letters, even in the middle of a sentence. Examples My brother and I went to school.

When I was young, I loved reading. Incorrect: my friend and i are classmates.

Correct: My friend and I are classmates. Rule 4: Capitalize Names of Days, Months, and Festivals The names of days, months, festivals, and holidays should always begin with a capital letter. Examples Monday, Tuesday

January, December

Diwali, Christmas, Eid Incorrect: we will meet on monday.

Correct: We will meet on Monday. Rule 5: Capitalize Titles When Used with Names Titles such as Mr., Mrs., Dr., Professor, Principal should be capitalized when they are used before a person’s name. Examples Dr. Sharma

Principal Gupta

Mr. Singh Incorrect: I met dr. verma yesterday.

Correct: I met Dr. Verma yesterday.

Rule 6: Capitalize the Names of Countries, Nationalities, and Languages Always capitalize: Countries: India, France

Nationalities: Indian, American

Languages: English, Hindi Examples She speaks English fluently.

He is an Indian citizen. Incorrect: she is learning French.

Correct: She is learning French. Rule 7: Capitalize the First Word in Direct Speech When writing direct speech, the first word inside quotation marks must be capitalized. Examples The teacher said, “Work hard for success.”

She asked, “Where are you going?” Common Capitalization Mistakes Students Should Avoid Incorrect Correct delhi is the capital of india Delhi is the capital of India my mother is a teacher My mother is a teacher we celebrate diwali We celebrate Diwali Quick Capitalization Tips for Exams