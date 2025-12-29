UPSC CDS (I) Application Form 2026 Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Online for 451 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS I 2026: The Combined Defence Services (I) examination is scheduled for 12th April 2026. The application process has been started from 10th December 2025 and the last date to apply for CDS (I) is 30th December 2025. The total umber of vacanices for which the recruitment drive is going on are 451. Those who are eligible and interested can apply before the deadline. The eligibility criteria to apply for the CDS exam is mentioned in detail in the official notification. UPSC CDS 2026 Apply Online Last Date The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the UPSC CDS examination 2026 can apply till 30th December 2025 as it is the last date. Candidates must apply well before the deadline in order to avoid last minute hassles. UPSC CDS 2026 Overview The Combined Defence Services exam is conducted by UPSC twice a year to recruit candidates for officer-level posts in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. Check the UPSC CDS details here:

Particulars Details Exam Name Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2026 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Purpose Recruitment to IMA, INA, AFA & OTA Notification Release Date 10 December 2025 Application Start Date 10 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 30 December 2025 Mode of Application Online at upsconline.nic.in Exam Date 12 April 2026 Website upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2026 Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UPSC CDS I 2026 by following the steps provided below: STEP 1: Go to UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in. STEP 2: For New User, completion of registration process is mandatory. Register by completing the three modules and then you will receive a URN.

STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using your URN and fill the UPSC CDS 1 Application Form 2026. STEP 4: Fill all the details such as personal, educational, address, and others with utmost care. STEP 5: Pay the application fee as prescribed in the notification. STEP 6: Preview the application form before final submission and save it for future reference. UPSC CDS 2026 Application Form Link Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CDS 2026 by clicking on the link provided here to fill the application form. UPSC CDS I 2026 Application Form Apply Here UPSC CDS 2026 Application Fee Candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to complete their registration process. The application fee can be paid online through Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank. The application fee is non-refundable.