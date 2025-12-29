UPSC CDS (I) Application Form 2026 Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Online for 451 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in

UPSC CDS I 2026: The Combined Defence Services (I) examination is scheduled for 12th April 2026. The application process has been started from 10th December 2025 and the last date to apply for CDS (I) is 30th December 2025. The total umber of vacanices for which the recruitment drive is going on are 451. Those who are eligible and interested can apply before the deadline. The eligibility criteria to apply for the CDS exam is mentioned in detail in the official notification.
UPSC CDS 2026 Apply Online Last Date
The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the UPSC CDS examination 2026 can apply till 30th December 2025 as it is the last date. Candidates must apply well before the deadline in order to avoid last minute hassles.
UPSC CDS 2026 Overview
The Combined Defence Services exam is conducted by UPSC twice a year to recruit candidates for officer-level posts in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. Check the UPSC CDS details here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Purpose
|
Recruitment to IMA, INA, AFA & OTA
|
Notification Release Date
|
10 December 2025
|
Application Start Date
|
10 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 December 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
Online at upsconline.nic.in
|
Exam Date
|
12 April 2026
|
Website
|
upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in
How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2026
Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UPSC CDS I 2026 by following the steps provided below:
STEP 1: Go to UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in.
STEP 2: For New User, completion of registration process is mandatory. Register by completing the three modules and then you will receive a URN.
STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using your URN and fill the UPSC CDS 1 Application Form 2026.
STEP 4: Fill all the details such as personal, educational, address, and others with utmost care.
STEP 5: Pay the application fee as prescribed in the notification.
STEP 6: Preview the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.
UPSC CDS 2026 Application Form Link
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CDS 2026 by clicking on the link provided here to fill the application form.
|
UPSC CDS I 2026 Application Form
UPSC CDS 2026 Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to complete their registration process. The application fee can be paid online through Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank. The application fee is non-refundable.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC (Male)
|
₹200
|
SC / ST / Female / PwBD
|
Exempted
UPSC CDS 2026 Eligibility Criteria
The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria before applying for the CDS 2026. These criteria include nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications.
|
Criteria
|
IMA (Indian Military Academy)
|
INA (Indian Naval Academy)
|
AFA (Air Force Academy)
|
OTA (Officers’ Training Academy)
|
Nationality
|
- Citizen of India OR
- Subject of Nepal/Bhutan OR
- Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1 Jan 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement
|
Same as IMA
|
Same as IMA
|
Same as IMA
|
Age Limit
|
Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008
|
Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008
|
20-24 years as on 1 Jan 2027
(Born 2 Jan 2003 - 1 Jan 2007)
Up to 26 years for candidates with valid DGCA CPL
(Born 2 Jan 2001 - 1 Jan 2007)
|
Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008
|
Educational Qualification
|
Degree of a recognised University or equivalent
|
Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution
|
Degree of a recognised University with Physics & Mathematics at 10+2 levelOR Bachelor of Engineering
|
Degree of a recognised University or equivalent
UPSC CDS 2026 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
CDS 1 2026 Notification Release
|
10 December 2025
|
Online Application Start Date
|
10 December 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 December 2025
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
30 December 2025
|
CDS 1 2026 Exam Date
|
12 April 2026
|
Admit Card Release
|
Before the exam (expected)
ALSO CHECK:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation