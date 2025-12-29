CGPSC Admit Card 2025
UPSC CDS (I) Application Form 2026 Last Date Tomorrow, Apply Online for 451 Vacancies at upsconline.nic.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 29, 2025, 17:05 IST

UPSC CDS I 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to close the application portal for CDS 1 2026 tomorrow, on 30th December 2025. The candidates are advised to apply online via upsconline.nic.in. Check this article for eligibility, fee structure, application link and other details.

UPSC CDS (I) Application Form 2026
UPSC CDS (I) Application Form 2026

UPSC CDS I 2026: The Combined Defence Services (I) examination is scheduled for 12th April 2026. The application process has been started from 10th December 2025 and the last date to apply for CDS (I) is 30th December 2025. The total umber of vacanices for which the recruitment drive is going on are 451. Those who are eligible and interested can apply before the deadline. The eligibility criteria to apply for the CDS exam is mentioned in detail in the official notification.

UPSC CDS 2026 Apply Online Last Date

The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the UPSC CDS examination 2026 can apply till 30th December 2025 as it is the last date. Candidates must apply well before the deadline in order to avoid last minute hassles.

UPSC CDS 2026 Overview

The Combined Defence Services exam is conducted by UPSC twice a year to recruit candidates for officer-level posts in the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy. Check the UPSC CDS details here:

Particulars

Details

Exam Name

Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2026

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Purpose

Recruitment to IMA, INA, AFA & OTA

Notification Release Date

10 December 2025

Application Start Date

10 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 December 2025

Mode of Application

Online at upsconline.nic.in

Exam Date

12 April 2026

Website

upsc.gov.in / upsconline.nic.in

How to Apply for UPSC CDS 2026

Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for UPSC CDS I 2026 by following the steps provided below:

STEP 1: Go to UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in.

STEP 2: For New User, completion of registration process is mandatory. Register by completing the three modules and then you will receive a URN.

STEP 3: Login to the fourth module using your URN and fill the UPSC CDS 1 Application Form 2026.

STEP 4: Fill all the details such as personal, educational, address, and others with utmost care.

STEP 5: Pay the application fee as prescribed in the notification.

STEP 6: Preview the application form before final submission and save it for future reference.  

UPSC CDS 2026 Application Form Link

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the UPSC CDS 2026 by clicking on the link provided here to fill the application form.

UPSC CDS I 2026 Application Form

Apply Here

UPSC CDS 2026 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to complete their registration process. The application fee can be paid online through Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank. The application fee is non-refundable.

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (Male)

₹200

SC / ST / Female / PwBD

Exempted

UPSC CDS 2026 Eligibility Criteria

The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria before applying for the CDS 2026. These criteria include nationality, age limit, and educational qualifications.

Criteria

IMA (Indian Military Academy)

INA (Indian Naval Academy)

AFA (Air Force Academy)

OTA (Officers’ Training Academy)

Nationality

- Citizen of India OR

- Subject of Nepal/Bhutan OR

- Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1 Jan 1962 with the intention of permanent settlement

Same as IMA

Same as IMA

Same as IMA

Age Limit

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008

20-24 years as on 1 Jan 2027

(Born 2 Jan 2003 - 1 Jan 2007)

Up to 26 years for candidates with valid DGCA CPL

(Born 2 Jan 2001 - 1 Jan 2007)

Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than 2 Jan 2003 and not later than 1 Jan 2008

Educational Qualification

Degree of a recognised University or equivalent

Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution

Degree of a recognised University with Physics & Mathematics at 10+2 levelOR Bachelor of Engineering

Degree of a recognised University or equivalent

UPSC CDS 2026 Important Dates

Event

Date

CDS 1 2026 Notification Release

10 December 2025

Online Application Start Date

10 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 December 2025

Last Date for Fee Payment

30 December 2025

CDS 1 2026 Exam Date

12 April 2026

Admit Card Release

Before the exam (expected)

