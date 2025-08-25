UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF

UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers: The Union Public Service Commission conducts the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Graduates aspiring for this exam should cover the syllabus first and then solve previous year question papers to achieve mastery in each and every relevant area. This strategy helps them learn about the exam standards and implement the correct strategy to boost their preparation. We have compiled below the UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper PDF to help candidates sharpen their concepts. This can improve their time management and elevate their chances of acing the test with flying colours.
UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers
UPSC CDS is one of the popular competitive examinations in the country. Solving the previous year question papers of CDS can help candidates understand the exam level and overall competition. It will improve their techniques to easily identify patterns behind the question and remain calm under exam pressure. Solving the CDS previous year papers also boosts your speed, problem-solving skills and accuracy. The UPSC CDS question paper covers subjects, namely English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Each subject carries 100 marks, and the test duration will be 2 hours for each subject. Once you cover the majority of the syllabus, start solving old papers to determine where your preparation stands. Gain insights into difficulty levels and topic-wise weightage over the years with the help of the UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers.
UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper PDF
The UPSC CDS previous year papers can be downloaded in a PDF file on the official website. Past papers are available individually for each subject. It will help you review and compare question trends and jot down all the recurring topics. Download the UPSC CDS previous year question papers PDF on this page.
|
Exam
|
Subject Question Paper
|
Download Here
|
UPSC CDS 1 2025
|
English
|
UPSC CDS 1 2025
|
General Knowledge
|
UPSC CDS 1 2025
|
Mathematics
|
UPSC CDS 2 2024
|
English
|
UPSC CDS 2 2024
|
General Knowledge
|
UPSC CDS 2 2024
|
Mathematics
|
UPSC CDS 1 2024
|
English
|
UPSC CDS 1 2024
|
General Knowledge
|
UPSC CDS 1 2024
|
Mathematics
How to Download UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Papers
UPSC has published the CDS previous year papers on its official website. Refer to the simple instructions shared below to access old question papers without any hassles.
-
Go to the official UPSC website.
-
Click “Previous Year Question Papers” under the “Examination” tab.
-
Now, type “Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS)” in the “Search Exam Name” tab.
-
The subject-wise past papers will be displayed.
-
Download or take printouts of old papers for later use.
How to Solve UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers
Candidates should adopt the right approach to solve the UPSC CDS previous year papers effectively. Solving old papers frequently will improve their familiarity with the test structure and exam conditions. Here is the right way to solve UPSC CDS previous year question papers:
-
Use a stopwatch to practice within the official exam time limits.
-
Find a calm and quiet place to attempt past papers without interruptions.
-
Read the entire paper carefully and start with the questions you know well.
-
Evaluate your answers afterwards to understand your strong and weak areas.
Also Check:
Benefits of UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Papers
There are many benefits of attempting UPSC CDS previous year question papers before the exam. Practicing with past papers helps you experience the actual exam environment and manage questions under time pressure. Some major benefits are:
-
You can gain clarity on the paper format, marking rules, and maximum marks with the help of previous year papers.
-
Practising past papers can help you build speed, improve accuracy, and boost confidence.
-
Solving UPSC CDS previous year papers can help you find out recurring mistakes and develop a smart test plan.
-
Practising old question papers can strengthen your fundamentals and enable you to focus on high-weightage topics.
-
It also recognises frequently repeated questions and prioritises them during preparation.
UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers Pattern
Going through UPSC CDS previous year papers allows aspirants to grasp the real exam pattern, structure, and requirements. Typically, the papers will consist of objective-type questions only. The medium of questions in General Knowledge and Elementary Mathematics will be in Hindi and English. There shall be a negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark for every incorrect answer in the written test. The UPSC CDS previous year paper pattern is discussed below:
For Admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
English
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
Elementary Mathematics
|
2 Hours
|
100
For Admission to Officers’ Training Academy
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
English
|
2 Hours
|
100
|
General Knowledge
|
2 Hours
|
100
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation