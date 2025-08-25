UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF

UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers: The Union Public Service Commission conducts the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers Training Academy. Graduates aspiring for this exam should cover the syllabus first and then solve previous year question papers to achieve mastery in each and every relevant area. This strategy helps them learn about the exam standards and implement the correct strategy to boost their preparation. We have compiled below the UPSC CDS Previous Year Question Paper PDF to help candidates sharpen their concepts. This can improve their time management and elevate their chances of acing the test with flying colours.

UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers

UPSC CDS is one of the popular competitive examinations in the country. Solving the previous year question papers of CDS can help candidates understand the exam level and overall competition. It will improve their techniques to easily identify patterns behind the question and remain calm under exam pressure. Solving the CDS previous year papers also boosts your speed, problem-solving skills and accuracy. The UPSC CDS question paper covers subjects, namely English, General Knowledge, and Elementary Mathematics. Each subject carries 100 marks, and the test duration will be 2 hours for each subject. Once you cover the majority of the syllabus, start solving old papers to determine where your preparation stands. Gain insights into difficulty levels and topic-wise weightage over the years with the help of the UPSC CDS Previous Year Papers.